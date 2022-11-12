Tennessee vs. Missouri picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of SEC East rivals meet up both coming off losses as Tennessee welcomes Missouri to Rocky Top in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday.

Tennessee came into last weekend as the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff rankings, but lost an ugly one to division rival Georgia that puts the Vols on the outside looking in as the SEC and playoff races unfold.

Missouri just signed head coach Eli Drinkwitz to a two-year contract extension, after which the team lost a close game at home to Kentucky, dropping to 4-5 overall and with a 2-4 mark in SEC games.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Tennessee's chance of victory: The Vols have the overwhelming 92.8 percent chance to defeat Missouri on Saturday, according to the index computers.

Missouri's chance of victory: That leaves the visiting Tigers with the narrow 7.2 percent chance to upset the Volunteers and come out with the victory.

Tennessee vs. Missouri point spread: Tennessee comes into the game as the comfortable 20.5 point favorites to beat Missouri, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 56.5 points for the matchup.

Moneyline: Missouri +800, Tennessee -1786

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 12 at 12 p.m. Eastern and 11 a.m. Central on the CBS network and streams on fuboTV ( Start your free trial ).

Tennessee predictions: The Vols stayed put in the 131 college football rankings as determined by the FPI computer, which slots teams based on an expected per game scoring margin, projected to be 21.3 points better than an average team on a neutral field, and with a 63.7 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Missouri predictions: FPI ranks the Tigers 55th nationally and second-worst in the SEC, projected to be 3.3 points better on a neutral field but estimated to win just 5.6 games with a 52.8 percent shot at becoming bowl eligible.

