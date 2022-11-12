Ohio State vs. Indiana picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of Big Ten rivals meet up at the Horseshoe when Ohio State welcomes Indiana in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday.

Ohio State comes in undefeated at 9-0 on the season after a closer-than-expected victory at Northwestern that left something to be desired on both sides of the ball, even taking the inclement weather into account.

Indiana has lost six straight games since starting the season 3-0, dropping decisions against Cincinnati, Michigan, and most recently Penn State, allowing 45 points in two of those matchups and fielding a 100-yard running back in just one game this year.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Ohio State vs. Indiana picks, predictions

Ohio State's chance to win: Don't lose any sleep over this game, Buckeye fans: Ohio State has the overwhelming 98.5 percent chance to defeat Indiana, according to the computers.

Indiana's chance to win: That leaves the flailing Hoosiers with the 1.5 percent shot to pull off the upset and win what would be their second Big Ten game of the season.

Ohio State vs. Indiana point spread: Ohio State comes into the game as 40 point favorites to take down the Hoosiers, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 58.5 points

Moneyline: No moneyline odds were announced for the game.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 12 at 12 p.m. Eastern and 11 a.m. Central on the Fox network and streaming on fuboTV ( Start your free trial ).

Ohio State predictions: The Buckeyes own the No. 2 position on the index's 131 college football rankings , projected to be 27.4 points better than an average team on a neutral field, and estimated to win 12.2 games this season. FPI judges Ohio State to have an 86.3 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, tops nationally.

Indiana predictions: The computers rate IU as the 83rd best team nationally, estimated to be 4.1 points worse than an average team, according to the computers, which predict the team has an 0.1 percent shot to play in a bowl.

