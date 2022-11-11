ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UFC 281 time: When does Adesanya vs Pereira start in UK and US this weekend?

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LtaU3_0j1Y1JxJ00

Israel Adesanya faces a unique challenge in the main event of UFC 281 , as the middleweight champion puts the gold on the line against an old rival.

Adesanya’s only loss in mixed martial arts came last year as the Nigerian-born New Zealander challenged for the UFC light heavyweight title, but on Saturday he takes on Alex Pereira , who beat Adesanya twice during the pair’s kickboxing days.

Brazilian Pereira, 35, outpointed and knocked out Adesanya, 33, across two bouts and will seek to replicate that success when he faces the “Last Stylebender” at Madison Square Garden.

In the co-main event, Weili Zhang looks to regain the strawweight title as she faces champion Carla Esparza , after Dustin Poirier takes on Michael Chandler in a highly-anticipated lightweight clash.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 281 takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday 12 November.

The early prelims will start at 11pm GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 13 November (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday). The main card then begins at 3am GMT (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlINT_0j1Y1JxJ00

Adesanya – 4/7; Pereira – 7/5.

Esparza – 13/5; Zhang – 2/7.

Poirier – 8/15; Chandler – 6/4.

Via Betway .

Full card

Main card

Israel Adesanya (C) vs Alex Pereira (middleweight title)

Carla Esparza (C) vs Weili Zhang (women’s strawweight title)

Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler (lightweight)

Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutierrez (bantamweight)

Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles (lightweight)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNe7J_0j1Y1JxJ00

Prelims

Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano (lightweight)

Erin Blanchfield vs Molly McCann (women’s flyweight)

Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann (light heavyweight)

Andre Petroski vs Wellington Turman (middleweight)

Early prelims

Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar (lightweight)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Silvan Gomez Juarez (women’s strawweight)

Michael Trizano vs Seung Woo Choi (featherweight)

Julio Arce vs Montel Jackson (bantamweight)

Carlos Ulberg vs Nicolae Negumereanu (light heavyweight)

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Alex Pereira's stunning title-winning TKO of Israel Adesanya at UFC 281

Alex Pereira continued to be the thorn in Israel Adesanya’s combat sports side on Saturday when he claimed the middleweight title from his rival in the UFC 281 headliner. Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) completed his quick rise to the top of the weight class when he handed Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who he beat twice in kickboxing, a fifth-round TKO loss to claim gold in the main event at Madison Square Garden in Brazil.
bjpenndotcom

UFC 281 Results: Weili Zhang stops Carla Esparza in Round 2 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 281 event is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight featuring Carla Esparza taking on Weili Zhang. Esparza (19-7 MMA) recaptured the 115lbs title at May’s UFC 274 event, scoring a split-decision win over Rose Namajunas. That victory served as ‘The Cookie Monster’s’ sixth in a row, a streak which has seen her defeat the likes of Yan Xiaonan, Marina Rodriguez, Michelle Waterson and Alexa Grasso.
MMA Fighting

UFC 281 Results: Adesanya vs. Pereira

MMA Fighting has UFC 281 results for the Adesanya vs. Pereira event from Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, live blogs for the entire main card, and live UFC 281 Twitter updates. In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will try to defend his title against rival Alex...
SB Nation

How to watch ‘UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira’ date, time, and streaming

UFC returns to Madison Square Garden for the fifth time in history on Saturday for UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira. With two titles on the line, and a loaded main card it might not boast any mainstream eye-popping names for casual fans, but it’s a treat for fight fans.
The Independent

UFC 281 card: Adesanya vs Pereira tops bill after Poirier vs Chandler clash tonight

UFC 281 is set to be one of the most stacked mixed martial arts card of the year, with two title fights rounding out the event after a highly-anticipated lightweight clash.In the main event, Israel Adesanya will seek to avenge two kickboxing losses to Alex Pereira, who has compiled a 6-1 MMA record and has surged towards a middleweight title shot.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 281 updates as Adesanya faces PereiraIn the co-main event, Weili Zhang will look to become a two-time strawweight champion as she takes on Carla Esparza, who recently began her own second reign atop the division and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

UFC 281 Preview: Dan Hooker – Claudio Puelles

Kicking off the PPV main card of UFC 281, will be a battle in the lightweight division. Dan Hooker (21-12) moves back up to 155 pounds after a brief detour at featherweight where he will take on grappling expert Claudio Puelles (13-2). This is a must-win fight for Dan Hooker....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Zhang Weili's title-winning submission of Carla Esparza at UFC 281

Zhang Weili achieved the feat of becoming strawweight champion for a second time on Saturday when she dethroned Carla Esparza of the belt in the UFC 281 headliner. After dropping the strap in April 2021, Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) climbed back to the top of the mountain with a second-round submission win over Esparza (19-7 MMA, 10-5 UFC) at Madison Sqaure Garden in New York.
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 281 Official Scorecard: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira was behind on the scorecards when he stopped Israel Adesanya in the final round of the UFC 281 main event on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. All three judges, Eric Colon, Sal D’Amato, and Mike Bell, had Adesanya up three rounds to two heading into the final frame. Between rounds Pereira’s corner told him that he needed a knockout. He went out there and delivered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

UFC 282 media day video, live stream interviews | Prochazka vs Teixeira 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is using its UFC 281 fight week media festivities to help promote the upcoming UFC 282: “Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2” pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, recently made official for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The means to that end will be a special UFC 282 media day held LIVE at 12 p.m. ET in the embedded video stream above featuring some of the top names from the UFC 282 lineup.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

UFC 281 - Adesanya vs Pereira LIVE: Stream, latest updates and results tonight

Israel Adesanya’s three-year reign as UFC middleweight champion came to an end on Saturday night, as he was stopped by old kickboxing rival Alex Pereira in the final round.Pereira entered New York City, Madison Square Garden, and the main event of UFC 281 with two wins over Adesanya from the pair’s kickboxing days, including a knockout victory five years ago. Adesanya, however, carried much greater mixed martial arts experience into the bout, with 23 wins and just one defeat as a professional, compared to the 6-1 record that his challenger had compiled. And Adesanya’s experience looked set to pay...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Digital Trends

UFC 281 PPV deal: Lock in now and save $50 on the fight tomorrow

UFC 281 is happening this Saturday, November 12, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The two main event fighters, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, have previously clashed in kickboxing tournaments, and fans are looking forward to seeing how they square off in an MMA octagon. The event is a pay-per-view exclusive to ESPN+, and unfortunately PPVs are never cheap. The good news is that ESPN+ is offering new subscribers a deal that will save them $50 on the ESPN+ subscription and UFC 281 PPV bundle. Here’s the breakdown.
Yardbarker

Champion vs. champion fight set for February's UFC 284

For the first time since March 2021, the UFC will hold a champion vs. champion fight at February 11th's UFC 284. Announced on Saturday after weeks of rumors, new UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. UFC 284 will take place in Perth, Australia.
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy