Florida State

In Florida Trump Avoids Repeat Of “DeSanctimonious” Jab, Encourages Votes For Gov. DeSantis, Sen. Rubio

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
Former President Donald Trump apparently sought to rebound from his swipe of popular Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Campaigning on Sunday in Miami with GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump glossed over his poke at DeSantis just 24 hours earlier, when he referred to him as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

As The Free Press reported on Sunday, Trump was at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania when he read off the results of a poll among possible 2024 GOP presidential candidates.

“There it is, Trump at 71%, Ron DeSanctimonious at 10%,” Trump told the crowd.

On Sunday, though, he had a different message.

As Newsmax reported of Trump’s comments, the 45th president said, “It’s a great honor for Marco, I can tell you. It’s great to be here in my home state of Florida. This is my homestead.”

“With thousands of proud, hardworking American patriots, incredible people — just two days from now, the people of Florida are going to reelect the wonderful, the great, a friend of mine, Marco Rubio to the United States Senate, and you’re going to reelect Ron DeSantis as your governor of the state.”

“And you’re going to elect an incredible slate of true MAGA warriors to Congress,” he added.

Newsmax’s report did not note whether Trump brought up DeSantis again.

But the former president showed a different attitude toward Rubio, his 2016 rival for the GOP nomination.

Back then, Trump derided Rubio as “little Marco,” inviting Rubio to return a volley with comments about the size of Trump’s hands, which seemed to be a veiled sexual reference.

On Sunday, Trump called the Save America rally in Miami a “Marco Rubio rally.”

“Is there any better place to be than a Marco Rubio rally?” Trump said, according to Newsmax. “This is a Marco rally. We’ve got to make sure you win big against a radical-left crazy person — one of the worst.”

The two-term senator is being challenged by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, a radical liberal from Orlando.

According to Newsmax, Trump added, “Every freedom-loving American needs to understand that the time to stand up to this growing left-wing tyranny is right now. You have to stand up right now.”

“If you want to save your rights and liberties, you have to start by dealing a humiliating rebuke to the radical-left maniacs that are running in this election, and you have a lot of them.”

Then apparently directing his comments at Rubio, Trump said, “Marco has one of them as his opponent, in my opinion. I don’t want to hurt her feelings, but that’s my opinion. Marco is that your opinion, too? Is that your opinion Marco? He doesn’t want to be too controversial.”

“Marco says, yes, it’s his opinion,” said Trump. “You better believe it’s his opinion.”

Trump also said that Rubio was “incredible help” to him as president, and he called on voters to give Rubio a third term, as the stakes are high.

“This Tuesday you have to crush the communists at the ballot box,” Trump said. “I don’t say socialists anymore. I don’t say socialists. The communist and Marxist direction of the radical Democrat Party is one of the biggest reasons that Hispanic Americans are joining our movement by the millions and millions and millions of millions and millions.”

“Marco, this is a hell of a turnout for you, especially with football going on, and all of the things happening,” Trump said. “This is a hell of a turnout.”

