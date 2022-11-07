ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia city leaders vow for safe, protected Election Day

By Matt Petrillo
 3 days ago

How Philadelphia will protect the vote on Election Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In a united front, Philadelphia's mayor, district attorney and police commissioner reassured residents their vote will be protected on Election Day as well as their trip to wherever they are voting. Officials say making sure the election is safe and secure is a top priority.

Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw were among many city leaders who joined District Attorney Larry Krasner by the lawn in front of Independence Hall for a briefing Monday morning.

They say Philadelphia's election task force is getting its staff ready for Tuesday's midterm election. It's the job of the task force to investigate any potential election violations.

The task force is also responsible for ensuring the safety of poll workers, volunteers and voters during the Nov. 8 election through the state certification of election results.

"Your votes are going to be protected now, Election Day, and as they are counted," Krasner said. "Every election worker in the city of Philadelphia is going to be protected. This will be a free, fair and final election."

Krasner referenced an incident during the November 2020 ballot count outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center when Antonio LaMotta and Joshua Macias were found by police carrying handguns each without a Pennsylvania license.

"We do not invite you to intimidate our voters or frighten our election workers in any way," Krasner said,

In October, the two were found guilty on weapons charges, but not guilty of election interference. Their sentencing is set for December.

Voters CBS3 spoke with say they're ready to cast their ballots in-person Tuesday.

"I feel totally safe and that it's a reliable system," Sue Hoffman, a voter, said.

"I'll be very comfortable and will discharge my duty here in Pennsylvania and the United States," another voter said.

Those who oversee Philadelphia's elections promise to have every vote counted.

"Election Day is a beautiful day. It's a day of community and civic engagement, and participation," Philadelphia City Commissioner Lisa Deeley said.

Still, some voters wish they had more options.

"We need more candidates," Theresa Campbell, a voter, said.

The DA also says it will take days to count all the paper mail-in ballots because the earliest they can begin being counted is Tuesday morning.

