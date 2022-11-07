ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Look: Rebel Wilson announces birth of first child via surrogate

By Karen Butler & Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Rebel Wilson is a new mom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hqGSS_0j1XOY1f00
Rebel Wilson (L), pictured with Ramona Agruma, announced the birth of her daughter via surrogate after denying engagement rumors. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The 42-year-old actress welcomed her first child, daughter Royce Lillian, via surrogate last week.

Wilson shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby girl.

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate," Wilson captioned the post. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!"

"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved (you know who you are), this has been years in the making... but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!" she added.

"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly... much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club," the actress said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Wilson's Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin, actress Arielle Kebbel and director Taika Waititi were among those to congratulate the actress in the comments.

"Congrats Mama Rebel!!" Astin wrote.

"Congrats so happy for you, you're going to be an incredible mom. Welcome to the world sweet Roycie!" Kebbel added.

"yes Rebz, congrats xx," Waititi said.

The news follows Wilson denying reports that she and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma are engaged. Wilson shot down the speculation in a post Saturday on Instagram Stories.

"Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged," Wilson captioned a photo of photo of herself and Agruma at Disneyland.

Last week, Wilson teased that she and her partner "took the next step in our relationship... and created a capsule collection of hoodies and sweatpants!"

She then shared a photo of her modeling the luxe loungewear.

Ramona & I took the next step in our relationship...and created a capsule collection of hoodies and sweatpants! Check it out: https://t.co/suu6Y9hpsA pic.twitter.com/sSYVrgtj28 — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 3, 2022

Wilson and the Lemon Ve Limon clothing brand founder have been dating since early last year.

Wilson confirmed the romance on Instagram in June, writing, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince ... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 2

Related
People

Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands and Channel 'The Shining' Twins for Halloween

Rebel Wilson went for a creepy twinning look for her second Halloween costume this year. The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, wore a blue dress with lace trim and a pink bow around the waist, which was perfectly complemented by girlfriend Ramona Agruma to evoke the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining, as they stepped out Friday night in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
Elite Daily

Mandy Moore Welcomed Baby No. 2 & His Name Is So Cute

Oh baby! Mandy Moore is now a mom of two. The In Real Life singer welcomed her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and revealed their baby boy’s name in an Oct. 21 Instagram post. In the touching post, Moore shared three black-and-white photos of her and Goldsmith with their newborn, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett Goldsmith. See the cutest photos of baby Ozzie here.
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
POPSUGAR

Rebel Wilson Tells Fans She and Ramona Agruma Are "NOT Engaged"

While Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are still going strong, they're not quite ready to make a trip down the aisle just yet. After multiple reports that the couple were engaged surfaced on Saturday, Nov. 5, Wilson shut down the rumors with a cute couples photo on her Instagram Story.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
seventeen.com

Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”

Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
Popculture

Selena Gomez Claps Back at Friend and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Amid Public Feud

Selena Gomez is clapping back at friend Francia Raisa in a comment on a TikTok about their apparent drama. The tension sparked after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in a new cover story for Rolling Stone surrounding the release of her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
wegotthiscovered.com

Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’

The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
Popculture

Aaron Carter: Cause of Death After Pop Singer Found in Bathtub Remains Unclear

Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathtub at his Lancaster, California home on Saturday. Authorities have not released a cause of death yet. The 34-year-old Carter struggled with addiction throughout his adult life and had begun an outpatient recovery program in September to regain custody of his son Prince, whom he shared with his fiance, Melanie Martin.
LANCASTER, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
475K+
Followers
67K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy