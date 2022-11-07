ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houstonians celebrate Astros' win with downtown Championship Parade

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479LSJ_0j1WuPrp00

Our Houston Astros brought home the World Series title, and now it's time to celebrate!

SEE ALSO: UNDENIABLE! Astros overcome scandal, Phillies for 2nd World Series win

The 1.7-mile parade began at noon at Preston Street and Smith Street, traveled through the heart of downtown, passing City Hall, and continued all the way down to Tuam Street and Smith Street.

Smith, Louisiana and Bagby will all be shut down due to the parade route.

We leveled ALL the way up, and now it's time to celebrate! Pack your patience... and lots of water! Here's everything you need to know before heading downtown.

"The fans support us. And seeing that place erupt was spectacular," Astros owner Jim Crane said in reference to Saturday's win. "Have a safe day and enjoy the championship."

Houston police were out in force along the parade route. Houston fire officials also staged medical crews in the area.

Officials urged attendees to pack lots of water due to Monday's warm forecast. You can see Monday's complete forecast here.

Getting to the parade

City officials urged attendees to take advantage of ridesharing agencies, Houston METRO, or carpool.

VIEW FULL PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the 2022 World Series Championship Parade in honor of the Astros.

To help ease congestion in and around downtown, METRO rides are free all day on Monday.

"Please take advantage of METRO. I ask that everyone be on their best behavior. Showcase the best of what this city is all about. It's our turn to be appreciative and celebrate them," Houston's Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Rideshare locations:

  • Roast Square Memorial Park

  • Allen's Landing

  • Eleanor Tinsley Park

  • Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart

The rideshare locations are a few blocks away from the parade route, so plan to do some walking.

You can see the parade map and ridesharing options on METRO's website .

Regular bus routes and schedules in the downtown area will be detoured. Afternoon park and ride service will be delayed at least an hour and won't begin until 4 p.m.

The green and purple METRO lines will have adjusted service. There will be no service between the EADO station and the theater district.

RELATED: Meet the fan who caught Astros' Yordan Alvarez's Game 6 moonshot

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab. Live traffic map

