Houstonians celebrate Astros' win with downtown Championship Parade

Our Houston Astros brought home the World Series title, and now it's time to celebrate!

The 1.7-mile parade began at noon at Preston Street and Smith Street, traveled through the heart of downtown, passing City Hall, and continued all the way down to Tuam Street and Smith Street.

Smith, Louisiana and Bagby will all be shut down due to the parade route.

We leveled ALL the way up, and now it's time to celebrate! Pack your patience... and lots of water! Here's everything you need to know before heading downtown.

"The fans support us. And seeing that place erupt was spectacular," Astros owner Jim Crane said in reference to Saturday's win. "Have a safe day and enjoy the championship."

Houston police were out in force along the parade route. Houston fire officials also staged medical crews in the area.

Officials urged attendees to pack lots of water due to Monday's warm forecast. You can see Monday's complete forecast here.

Getting to the parade

City officials urged attendees to take advantage of ridesharing agencies, Houston METRO, or carpool.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the 2022 World Series Championship Parade in honor of the Astros.

To help ease congestion in and around downtown, METRO rides are free all day on Monday.

"Please take advantage of METRO. I ask that everyone be on their best behavior. Showcase the best of what this city is all about. It's our turn to be appreciative and celebrate them," Houston's Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Roast Square Memorial Park

Allen's Landing

Eleanor Tinsley Park

Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart

The rideshare locations are a few blocks away from the parade route, so plan to do some walking.

You can see the parade map and ridesharing options on METRO's website

Regular bus routes and schedules in the downtown area will be detoured. Afternoon park and ride service will be delayed at least an hour and won't begin until 4 p.m.

The green and purple METRO lines will have adjusted service. There will be no service between the EADO station and the theater district.