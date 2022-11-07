ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. mortgage rates rise again, approach highest level in two decades

'Home sales have declined significantly and, as we approach year-end, they are not expected to improve.'. The average for a 30-year, fixed loan rose to 7.08% from 6.95% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Rates have been hovering around the highest levels in two decades. A year...
msn.com

Mortgage Rates Hit Two-Decade High — What To Anticipate in the Months Ahead

Mortgage rates have hit their highest point since 2001 amid the Federal Reserve’s months-long move to hike interest rates, contributing to more uncertainty in a U.S. housing market that is already in decline. Historic Highs for Mortgage Rates: Believe It or Not, There’s a Silver Lining. Find: Should...
CBS San Francisco

U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year

Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
NASDAQ

Mortgage Rates Climb Over 7% Again As Refinances Hit 22-Year Low

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% as of Nov. 10, up from last week when it averaged 6.95%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.38%, up from last week when it averaged 6.29%. And the 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 6.06%, up from last week when it averaged 5.95%.
CNBC

Weekly mortgage demand flattens, as interest rates climb higher to 7.14%

Mortgage demand flattened last week but was significantly lower than it was one year ago. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) increased to 7.14% from 7.06% for loans with a 20% down payment. Mortgage rates rose again last week, throwing...
Business Insider

Many Americans are ditching their dreams of owning a house as recession fears flare, says the CEO of one of the nation's largest homebuilders

As soaring mortgage rates further reduce housing affordability, Ryan Marshall, the president and CEO of PulteGroup, said that economic anxiety is weighing on Americans, and some are shelving their homeownership dreams as a result. "While we reported significant growth in our third-quarter earnings, demand clearly slowed in the period as...
CNET

Mortgage Rates on Nov. 7, 2022: Rates Increased

A couple of closely followed mortgage rates are now higher today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both were higher. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were raised. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, coming in the...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Homes Could Lose a Fifth of Their Value Next Year

Renowned Wall Street economist Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics predicts the U.S. housing market could see prices fall as much as 20% in 2023 amid climbing mortgage rates. Shepherdson expects “home sales to keep falling until early next year. By that point, sales will have fallen to the incompressible minimum...
Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of October 31: Mid-term rates climb

The Federal Reserve's third massive rate hike in late September predictably caused certificate of deposit (CD) rates to rise throughout October. Different terms have risen at different times, though, and this week it was CD terms of 1 to 2 years that showed notable gains. Across the board from 1-year to 5-year terms, savers can now earn 4.35% or more with the top nationwide CDs.
