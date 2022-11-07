Read full article on original website
Related
The housing market lost a record $1.3 trillion in equity in the 3rd quarter as prices continue to fall, new data shows
The housing market lost a record $1.3 trillion in equity in the third quarter, according to Black Knight. That's the largest quarterly dollar-value decline on record, the mortgage software and analytics company said. Median home prices also fell 0.52% in September, continuing a three-month streak of declines. The housing market...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: November 8, 2022 | Rates likely to hold steady for the rest of 2022
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Average 30-year fixed mortgage rates have...
U.S. mortgage rates rise again, approach highest level in two decades
'Home sales have declined significantly and, as we approach year-end, they are not expected to improve.'. The average for a 30-year, fixed loan rose to 7.08% from 6.95% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Rates have been hovering around the highest levels in two decades. A year...
msn.com
The housing market is in free fall with 'no floor in sight,' and prices could crash 20% in the next year, analyst says
The housing market will continue to plummet as there's "no floor in sight," according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote in a note Thursday that home prices could fall as much as 20%. His warning came after existing home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month, the longest...
Housing Market 2022: Here’s What Rates Will Look Like By End of Year
In response to runaway inflation, the Fed has been hiking interest rates all year, and there's nearly universal agreement that the final two months of 2022 will bring more of the same. Explore:...
Home Buyers Face Another Rising Hurdle Besides Interest Rates
With the U.S. residential real estate market is in cool-down mode this autumn, home prices remain relatively high – at least from a historical point of view. According to the Zillow Home Value Index, the average cost of a home in the U.S. in 2022 stands at $344,000. That’s up 20% from 2021.
Housing market activity is crashing—and it threatens to push the U.S. into recession just like it did in 1981 and 2008
The go-to line this year from analysts and economists alike is that “the Fed will push until something breaks.” Increasingly, it’s looking like that “something” might be the weakening U.S. housing market. “Las Vegas is one of the leading indicators for [home] price action in...
Jeremy Siegel warns home prices are about to suffer their 2nd-worst crash since World War II amid Fed rate hikes
Jeremy Siegel warned home prices will post the second-worst crash since World War II in the next 12 months. He told CNBC that the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening is hitting rate-sensitive sectors of the economy. Siegel said fears that the central bank will keep rates "higher for longer" are spooking...
Mortgage rates are soaring, but higher credit quality means there likely won't be a default crisis like the 2008 crash, Goldman Sachs says
Mortgage rates are up and home prices are down, but Goldman Sachs doesn't see another default crisis. The bank pointed to new credit regulation resulting from the 2008 housing crash, which will likely shelter the market from a wave of defaults. "Our analysis suggests that a surge in delinquency rates...
The U.S. housing market to see second biggest correction of the post-WWII era—when to expect the home price bottom
Homebuilders and economists alike saw the 2000s housing bubble brewing—they just didn’t think it would burst. Their reasoning being, that at the time, home prices hadn’t really fallen since the Great Depression era. “I think that the religion people had from 1946 to 2008, that housing prices...
msn.com
Mortgage Rates Hit Two-Decade High — What To Anticipate in the Months Ahead
Mortgage rates have hit their highest point since 2001 amid the Federal Reserve’s months-long move to hike interest rates, contributing to more uncertainty in a U.S. housing market that is already in decline. Historic Highs for Mortgage Rates: Believe It or Not, There’s a Silver Lining. Find: Should...
Home prices are falling as rates rise, but the Fed's sway over the housing market is tricky, experts say
The housing market is likely in for more pain as the Fed continues to raise interest rates. But the central bank's influence over the sector is direct and indirect, experts said. "Inflation is much more of a barometer of what we'll see going forward with mortgage rates than the Fed."
Homeowners lost more than a trillion dollars in equity
The housing market has returned to earth. Home sellers can't just name a price and expect buyers to pay; meanwhile over a trillion dollars in wealth in the form of home equity has evaporated. Why it matters: Think of this less as a crash and more as a correction. The...
U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year
Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
NASDAQ
Mortgage Rates Climb Over 7% Again As Refinances Hit 22-Year Low
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% as of Nov. 10, up from last week when it averaged 6.95%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.38%, up from last week when it averaged 6.29%. And the 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 6.06%, up from last week when it averaged 5.95%.
CNBC
Weekly mortgage demand flattens, as interest rates climb higher to 7.14%
Mortgage demand flattened last week but was significantly lower than it was one year ago. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) increased to 7.14% from 7.06% for loans with a 20% down payment. Mortgage rates rose again last week, throwing...
Many Americans are ditching their dreams of owning a house as recession fears flare, says the CEO of one of the nation's largest homebuilders
As soaring mortgage rates further reduce housing affordability, Ryan Marshall, the president and CEO of PulteGroup, said that economic anxiety is weighing on Americans, and some are shelving their homeownership dreams as a result. "While we reported significant growth in our third-quarter earnings, demand clearly slowed in the period as...
CNET
Mortgage Rates on Nov. 7, 2022: Rates Increased
A couple of closely followed mortgage rates are now higher today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both were higher. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were raised. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, coming in the...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Homes Could Lose a Fifth of Their Value Next Year
Renowned Wall Street economist Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics predicts the U.S. housing market could see prices fall as much as 20% in 2023 amid climbing mortgage rates. Shepherdson expects “home sales to keep falling until early next year. By that point, sales will have fallen to the incompressible minimum...
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of October 31: Mid-term rates climb
The Federal Reserve's third massive rate hike in late September predictably caused certificate of deposit (CD) rates to rise throughout October. Different terms have risen at different times, though, and this week it was CD terms of 1 to 2 years that showed notable gains. Across the board from 1-year to 5-year terms, savers can now earn 4.35% or more with the top nationwide CDs.
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
54K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0