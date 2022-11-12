Remnants of Nicole exit Eastern Seaboard after historic late-season hurricane strike

Read full article on original website
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Harmful red tide emerges along Florida coastline after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Red tide, or a harmful bloom of algae, is harming Florida beaches and marine life after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole swept through the Sunshine State.
Florida plans to relaunch manatee feeding program to fend off mortality event
Leafy greens will be fed to the animals to help prevent starvation in Central Florida
Cold front headed to Tampa Bay area this week!
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We know all too well in Florida that the temperature may not always line up with how cool the calendar says it should be, especially in November!. While most of the country is already dealing with frigid winter air, temperatures in the Tampa Bay region have mostly been running near or slightly above normal for this time of year.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
How to watch the Artemis 1 launch online and on Florida's Space Coast
While approximately 100,000 to 200,000 people are expected to travel to Florida’s Space Coast to see the Artemis 1 launch, millions of others will watch from home either online or on TV.
History repeats itself: Hurricanes Ian, Nicole strike nearly same spots in Florida as Charley, Jeanne in 2004
Long-time Floridians likely have a fond memory of two notable hurricanes – Charley and Jeanne – that struck the state 43 days apart in 2004. And in a strange coincidence 18 years later, hurricanes Ian and Nicole also struck Florida in nearly the exact same locations as the 2004 pair.
Helping Hawaii: Non-profit removes 200,000 pounds of debris from Pacific
Marine debris is an accumulating problem for Hawaiian wildlife at 57 tons per year, so one non-profit group is working to give their water and wildlife the best chance for long-term survival.
At least 2 reported dead as Nicole weakens after striking Florida's east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years
At least two people have died during the damage wrought by Nicole's overnight landfall Thursday along Florida's eastern shore, which knocked out power to thousands, pushed buildings near collapse and flooded the coast as the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years.
Hurricane Nicole Possibly Unearths Native American Burial Site on Florida Beach
Hurricane Nicole most likely unearthed a Native American burial site dating back hundreds of years on a Florida beach, authorities said. Six skulls and other smaller bones turned up on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island. Martin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John Budensiek announced the news. Budensiek said beachgoers...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Death Toll in Florida Rises to Five
Tropical Storm Nicole has now officially claimed the lives of at least 5 people in Florida. The hurricane changed to a tropical storm while making landfall on the state’s east coast Thursday. Two people were fatally electrocuted by a downed power line in Orlando. Then, two others tragically died...
Unusually strong earthquake rattles Lone Star State
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake shook west Texas on Wednesday afternoon.
'Like a death to me': First sun since Nicole reveals devastation left by storm
The eastern coastline beach communities of the Florida Peninsula were relentlessly battered by Nicole's storm surge. Waves became angry long before the storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Vero Beach.
'Unbelievable': Hurricane Nicole sucked Wilbur-by-the-Sea homes away like tissue paper
Unbelievable. That's how Philip Martin describes the destruction to his three homes suffered recently from Hurricane Nicole in Wilbur-by-the-Sea.
History made: NASA's moon rocket roars to life launching on Artemis 1 test flight
The Artemis I moon rocket successfully launched early Wednesday, starting the Orion spacecraft's journey to orbit the moon and marking a major step toward returning humans to the moon.
5 deaths in Florida attributed to Nicole, officials say
Hurricane Nicole has been blamed for at least five deaths in Florida.
Native American remains, Spanish coins unearthed by erosion from Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole caused widespread erosion across the east coast of Florida this week, endangering homes and washing out roads with massive storm surge. Those same forces unearthed several archeological finds around Florida. Human remains believed to be Native Americans were uncovered on Chastain Beach in Martin County.
Listen: Winds from Hurricane Nicole play strings of sailboats in Florida marina
The sights and sounds of Hurricane Nicole were eerily present Thursday morning as the Category 1 storm made landfall near Vero Beach, Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
995qyk.com
Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator
Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
