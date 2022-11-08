ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nicole expected to become hurricane on approach to Florida

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sjd5I_0j1Qf4yy00

NEXT Weather: Tracking Nicole 03:48

MIAMI - Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida's east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said.

A hurricane warning is in effect for northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini and Grand Bahama Island, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Andros Island, New Providence and Eleuthera. A hurricane watch is in effect for the Atlantic coast of Florida from Brevard County to Broward County, as well as the Lake Okeechobee area. A storm surge watch has been issued from Broward County to halfway up Georgia's coast.

The hurricane center predicted a particularly wobbly forward movement for Nicole as it approaches Florida before crossing into the northwest Gulf of Mexico.

At 10 p.m. Monday, the storm was bout 415 miles east-north-east of the northwestern Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving NW at 8 mph.

"Do not focus on the exact track of Nicole since it is expected to be a large storm with hazards extending well to the north of the center, and outside of the cone, and affect much of the Florida peninsula and portions of the southeast U.S.," the advisory said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 counties in the potential path of the storm, out of an abundance of caution.

"While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials," DeSantis said in a statement.

"While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials,"

Large parts of the state have yet to recover from destructive Hurricane Ian, which slammed into southwestern Florida on Sept. 28 as a strong Category 4 hurricane and dumped massive amounts of rain, causing flooding across central Florida.

Along Florida's central Atlantic coast, nervous county managers warned residents that the tropical storm could bring more flooding and beach erosion only weeks after Ian inundated the region with unprecedented levels of water.

In Volusia County, home to Daytona Beach, county officials advised coastal residents to consider moving to a safer location as soon as possible.

Volusia County Emergency Director Jim Judge said the area could get 4 inches to 8 inches (10.2 cm to 20.3 cm) of rain and winds strong enough to cause flooding and widespread power outages, along with more permanent damage.

"We need to take this storm very seriously because it could cause more coastal erosion, which could be devastating to our beachfront properties impacted by Hurricane Ian," Judge said in a statement.

Volusia County is one of the few Florida counties where driving is permitted on beaches. Vehicles were being prohibited on the sand starting Tuesday until the storm passes. County officials said repairs to sea walls damaged by Ian would no longer be able to made after Monday because the tides will be too high. Building inspectors also were keeping their eyes on the structural integrity of about two dozen oceanfront homes already damaged by Ian and threatened by the new storm.

"The potential for impacts is very significant in terms of erosion," said Jessica Fentress, coastal division director for Volusia County. "They are calling for a swell event, on top of high tide on top of a wind situation."

In Seminole County, northeast of Orlando, officials opened sandbag distribution locations on Monday.

Just as waters had receded from hundreds of residents' homes, Seminole County faced the prospect of getting 7 inches (17.8 cm) of rain in some areas from Danielle, said Alan Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager.

Officials also worried about the dangers from winds blowing large piles of debris still on the roads and in yards left over from Ian.

"No one wants to hear that but that is what it looks like as of today," Harris said at a news conference Monday. "We are trying to prepare our community for the worst and hoping for the best."

A subtropical storm is a non-frontal low-pressure system that has characteristics of both tropical and extratropical cyclones. They tend to have a larger wind field, extending much farther from their centers. Forecasters said the storm could possibly transition into a tropical system as it continues to develop.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Hallandale Beach
Florida northward to Altamaha Sound Georgia.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Lake Okeechobee.

The Storm Surge Watch has been upgraded to a Storm Surge Warning
from North Palm Beach northward to Altamaha Sound, including the
Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
* Northwest Bahamas, including the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini,
and Grand Bahama Island

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Andros Island, New Providence, and Eleuthera
* Hallandale Beach to Altamaha Sound
* Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
* North Palm Beach to Altamaha Sound
* Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
* East Coast of Florida from the Volusia/Brevard County Line to
Hallandale Beach
* Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
* North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef

Comments / 6

Related
CBS Miami

Hurricane Nicole to make Florida landfall as Cat. 1 storm

MIAMI - The National Hurricane Center has declared that Nicole has strengthened into a hurricane as it approaches Florida's east coast.Speaking to CBS chief meteorologist and hurricane specialist Ivan Cabrera Wednesday evening, the acting director of the National Hurricane Center said storm hunters flying in the system have concluded that Nicole has reached hurricane status.Broward and Miami-Dade counties were under a flood advisory that extends until 8 p.m. A Tropical Storm Watch for Miami-Dade was canceled . As of 6 p.m., the tropical storm was moving west at 12 miles per hour with sustained winds of 75 mph. It is...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

2 people electrocuted in Florida after Nicole knocked down power lines

MIAMI - Nicole weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall early Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane along the east coast of Florida, knocking out power to thousands, pushing buildings near collapse, and flooding the coast as the first hurricane to hit the US in November in nearly 40 years. The storm struck just south of Vero Beach with winds of 75 mph before quickly weakening, the National Hurricane Center said. Its strong winds, downpours, and storm surge thrashed some areas hit in September by Hurricane Ian.A man and a woman were killed by electrocution when they touched downed...
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

At least two reported dead as Nicole weakens to a tropical storm after striking Florida’s east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years

CNN — At least two people have died during the damage wrought by Nicole’s overnight landfall Thursday along Florida’s eastern shore, which knocked out power to thousands, pushed buildings near collapse and flooded the coast as the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

PHOTOS; Nicole batters Florida after making landfall

People walk along the oceanfront at Jensen Beach Park, where waves were reaching the dune's edge as conditions deteriorated with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Jensen Beach, Fla. Hurricane Nicole destroys Hollywood pier.  Deerfield beach pier damaged by Nicole.  Deerfield pier damages from Nicole. Nicole damages Hollywood pier.  Hollywood storm impact.  Nicole left a path of damage in Brevard County. 11/10/22 Flooding in Ft. Lauderdale. Flooding in Ft. Lauderdale. 11/9/22 Ft. Lauderdale feeling the effects of Nicole. 11/9/22 Nicole strikes in Bahamas 11/9/22 High waves in Daytona Beach.  Nicole makes landfall in Daytona Beach. Winds left rooftops dangling in Daytona beach.  Nicole leaves damages in Daytona Beach.  Daytona Beach safety office is barely hanging after Nicole. 
JENSEN BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Coast to coast, Florida residents prepping for Nicole's impact

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it hits Florida's east coast late Wednesday night. Forecasters say it could deliver heavy rain, damaging winds, and possibly tornadoes to some places still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Nicole is expected to be the first hurricane to make landfall in the United States in November in nearly 40 years. Nearly 4 million people along Florida's east coast are under hurricane warnings. Parts of the coastline have already experienced tropical storm conditions owing to how big Nicole is. Tropical storm force winds, 39 to 73 mph,...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s how the weather is looking in Central Florida after Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. – After enduring rainfall from Nicole, Central Florida will see a stretch of sunshine and dry conditions for several days. Rain bands from Nicole lashed the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
ORLANDO, FL
WSVN-TV

Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida

(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
FLORIDA STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Remnants of rare November hurricane head for Maine after slamming Florida

MAINE, USA — Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach, Florida on Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. This is only the second time on record a hurricane has made landfall in the month of November. It's also the latest November hurricane to hit the continental United States except for Hurricane Kate in 1985. The rain and wind with the storm will quickly move up the eastern seaboard as we end the workweek and start the weekend. As Nicole transitions to a post-tropical cyclone, the storm will merge with a cold front and bring tropical rains to Maine on Friday and Saturday.
MAINE STATE
wmfe.org

Central Florida prepares for Nicole

The most recent update was at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, with information on Nicole’s status. New updates are being posted here. Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach early Thursday and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm again. Here’s how Florida’s emergency management director, Kevin Guthrie, summed up the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
120K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy