Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 12 November – UFC 281 – Madison Square Garden, New York City

What time does it start?

The early prelims will start at 11pm GMT on Saturday 12 November (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 13 November (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday). The main card then begins at 3am GMT (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Israel Adesanya (C) vs Alex Pereira (middleweight title)

Carla Esparza (C) vs Weili Zhang (women’s strawweight title)

Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler (lightweight)

Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutierrez (bantamweight)

Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles (lightweight)

Prelims

Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano (lightweight)

Erin Blanchfield vs Molly McCann (women’s flyweight)

Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann (light heavyweight)

Andre Petroski vs Wellington Turman (middleweight)

Early prelims

Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar (lightweight)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Silvan Gomez Juarez (women’s strawweight)

Michael Trizano vs Seung Woo Choi (featherweight)

Julio Arce vs Montel Jackson (bantamweight)

Carlos Ulberg vs Nicolae Negumereanu (light heavyweight)