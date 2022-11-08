ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cop27 - live: Rising energy prices ‘a reason to act faster’ on climate change, says Sunak

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Joe Middleton and Emily Atkinson
 5 days ago

British prime minister Rishi Sunak said that climate and energy security went “hand in hand” and world leaders must act quickly to address the impacts of climate change.

“Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security,” Mr Sunak told a gathering at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt .

“Putin’s abhorrent war in Ukraine , and rising energy prices across the world are not a reason to go slow on climate change. They are a reason to act faster.”

It comes after former US vice president Al Gore has urged governments to “stop subsidising the culture of death” as he urged greater investment in renewables.

“We continue to use the thin blue shell of atmosphere surrounding our planet as an open sewer”, spilling global warming pollution into the sky where it heats up the world, the climate activist told the Cop27 opening ceremony, adding: “It is a choice to continue this pattern of destructive behaviour.”

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres also took a fatalistic tone, telling delegates on Monday that the world was on the “highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator.”

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

