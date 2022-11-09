ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altadena, CA

Single ticket wins record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot

By Morgan Winsor
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1baOmE_0j1P6TZR00

A single ticket has claimed a record $2.04 billion jackpot in Powerball's biggest drawing ever.

The ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, California, in Los Angeles County, according to the California Lottery.

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and Powerball of 10.

Monday's $1.9 billion jackpot jumped to $2.04 billion Tuesday morning and is the world's largest lottery prize ever offered, according to a press release from Powerball. The cash value is $997.6 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QciU8_0j1P6TZR00
Rich Pedroncelli/AP - PHOTO: A customer is handed Powerball tickets purchased at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

The drawing was delayed about 10 hours as Powerball announced Monday night that the scheduled drawing "has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols."

"Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur," Powerball said in a statement. "When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors."

The Minnesota Lottery said it was to blame for the delay due to a technical issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tu6ZX_0j1P6TZR00
KABC - PHOTO: Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif., sold the winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2.04 billion.

The winning numbers were drawn at about 9 a.m. Eastern Time Tuesday on the Powerball YouTube channel and posted to its website.

The drawing commenced after Powerball managed to resolve issued with one of its 48 lotteries.

Lottery officials had asked players for patience and to hold onto their tickets "as the required security procedures are completed by the one outstanding lottery."

MORE: Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.9B after no ticket won Saturday's drawing

The jackpot grows based on game sales and interest. But the odds of winning the big prize stays the same -- 1 in 292.2 million, Powerball said.

Twenty-two people won $1 million for matching all five numbers without the Powerball, while a single ticket won $2 million in Florida for matching all five white balls with the 2x multiplier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ql1ex_0j1P6TZR00
David Dee Delgado/Reuters, File - PHOTO: A person purchases a Powerball ticket in New York City on Nov. 4, 2022.

Monday's Powerball drawing marked the 41st since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3, tying the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, according to Powerball.

Despite there being no jackpot winner, more than 10.9 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $102.2 million in the latest drawing on Saturday night. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, Powerball said.

MORE: Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $1.5B after no winner Wednesday

Jackpot winners can either take the money as an immediate cash lump sum or in 30 annual payments over 29 years. Both advertised prize options do not include federal and jurisdictional taxes, according to Powerball.

Tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 U.S. states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was purchased, Powerball said.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The drawings are also livestreamed online at Powerball.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheddar News

Powerball Ticket Sold in California Snags Record $2.04B Win

"By Shameka Dudley-Lowe and Scott McFetridgeSomeone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game's member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game's security process took precedence.“Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning

Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

900K+
Followers
190K+
Post
511M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy