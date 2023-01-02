ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia says 63 servicemen killed in Makiivka

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..

* Spain has stepped up security at public and diplomatic buildings after a spate of letter bombs, including one sent to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and another to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, where an official suffered minor injuries.

FIGHTING

* Air raid alerts were issued across all of Ukraine following warnings by Ukrainian officials that Russia was preparing a new wave of missile and drone strikes. "An overall air raid alert is in place in Ukraine. Go to shelters," country's border service wrote on Telegram messaging app.

* Ukraine's military said it had found fragments of Russian-fired nuclear-capable missiles with dud warheads in west Ukraine, and that their apparent purpose was to distract air defences.

* The recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson has lost its power supply after heavy shelling by Russian forces, the regional governor said.

DIPLOMACY, FOREIGN RESPONSE

* European Union governments tentatively agreed on a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, with an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap at 5% below the market price, an EU diplomat said.

* Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on that big problems had accumulated in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), accusing the West of spurning the chance to make it a real bridge with Russia after the Cold War.

* Lavrov said that discussions with Washington about potential prisoner exchanges were being conducted by the two countries' intelligence services, and that he hoped they would be successful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zdGGU_0j1N2ybU00

* The European Union needs patience as it sanctions Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, as most measures will only have an impact in the medium and long term, Lithuania's prime minister said in an interview at  the  Reuters NEXT conference.

* Switzerland has frozen financial assets worth 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($7.94 billion) as of Nov. 25 under sanctions against Russians to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said.

* Russia said the German parliament's move to recognise the 1932-33 famine in Ukraine as a Soviet-imposed genocide was an anti-Russian provocation and an attempt by Germany to whitewash its Nazi past.

NUCLEAR

* Ukraine sacked a top engineer at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, accusing him of collaborating with Russian forces, and urged other Ukrainian staff at the plant to remain loyal to Kyiv.

* Russia must withdraw its heavy weapons and military personnel from the Zaporizhzhia plant if the U.N. atomic watchdog's efforts to create a protection zone are to succeed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

ENERGY CRISIS

* In a grim sign of the energy crisis caused by Russian attacks on Ukraine's electricity grid, nine people have been killed in fires over the past 24 hours as Ukrainians resorted to emergency generators, candles and gas cylinders in violation of safety rules to try to heat their homes after power outages.

QUOTES

* "Remember one thing - the Russians are afraid. And they are very cold and no one will help them, because they do not have popular support," - Andriy Yermak, chief of Ukrainian presidential staff.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 296

Angel
11-09

It's 8-9 months now can't win this war only to use nuclear weapons .Very suspicious withdrawing he's up to no good something's going to happen. Rotten Russian Putin would never give up that equals failure.

Reply(34)
80
Joe Brassard
11-10

don't trust a word that comes out of his mouth. hes said things like that before. and each time he use that to drop more bombs that kill many citizens. putin is a liar, murder, and dont even care about his onsoldiers. he's country even wants him to leave office

Reply(4)
67
Nelia A. Hacker
11-11

ok i think all or every single assets of all those rich russian oligarchs should all be given to ukrainians to rebuild all its infrastructures ruined by all russians and all foreign country should implement it since alll those yats are spread out confiscated by outside countries. the right thing to do as vevery countries humanitarian help to a devastated ukrain

Reply(7)
40
Related
Reuters

Russia's Medvedev snaps back after U.S. appeal over Ukraine war

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday warned the United States that hypersonic missiles would soon be close to NATO’s shores after the U.S. embassy said in a video it stood in solidarity with Russians who opposed the war in Ukraine.
Reuters

Factbox-What is the Bradley Fighting Vehicle?

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The United States said on Thursday that it will send Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine to bolster Kiev's fight against Russia's invasion. The delivery, expected to total around 50 units, comes alongside a commitment from Germany to send its own armored vehicles to Ukraine and a similar move by France last week.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Ukraine's Zelenskiy dismisses Russia truce order as trick

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected out of hand on Thursday a Russian order for a truce over Orthodox Christmas, saying it was a trick to halt the progress of Ukraine's forces in the eastern Donbas region and bring in more of their own.
Reuters

Germany and U.S. agree to send combat vehicles to Ukraine

BERLIN/WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The leaders of the United States and Germany on Thursday announced they were sending armoured fighting vehicles to Ukraine, ramping up military support for Kyiv to repel Russian forces after a similar move by France earlier this week.
Reuters

Reuters

677K+
Followers
371K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy