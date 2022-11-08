Ukraine news – live: Putin ally admits Russian meddling in US elections

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has admitted to meddling in US elections, vowing on the eve of midterm ballots in America that “we will continue to interfere”.

The Vladimir Putin ally and founder of the Wagner mercenary group currently fighting in Ukraine said in a statement published by his catering firm Concord: “We have interfered, we are interfering, and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do.”

Earlier, Russia declined to comment on reports that Washington’s top security official held undisclosed talks with the Kremlin about avoiding further escalation in the Ukraine war.

Also on Monday, Britain’s defence secretary Ben Wallace told MPs that he was “still awaiting” evidence promised by Moscow to back up its claims that Royal Navy “specialists” were involved in a Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea fleet.

Meanwhile, as the Russian assault on power supplies continues, Ukrainian citizens were told to brace for more blackouts in Kyiv and other regions, as residents in the capital were urged to make emergency plans to evacuate.