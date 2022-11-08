ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump trails 2024 run on eve of US midterm election

By GEORGE FREY, Megan JELINGER, Eva Marie UZCATEGUI, Brad LEE, Sergio FLORES, Brendan Smialowski, Drew Angerer, Mandel NGAN
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrVmF_0j1GqYfm00
Former US president Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Dayton International Airport on November 7, 2022 in Vandalia, Ohio, saying he will make a major announcement on November 15 /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Donald Trump grabbed the election eve spotlight on Monday to flag an expected announcement on a new White House run, as America prepares to vote in midterms that polls show could land Congress back under Republican control.

The former president, who has never accepted the truth of his 2020 loss, ratcheted up the hints that he would be entering the fray for 2024.

"Not to detract from tomorrow's very important, even critical election... I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," he told a cheering crowd in Ohio on the eve of polls that will determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBesN_0j1GqYfm00
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore joins US President Joe Biden in Maryland at a final rally before midterm elections /AFP

The brief mention, at the tail end of a typically dark, rambling speech, came as President Joe Biden made a final appeal in an election in which Republicans are well placed to win at least partial control of the levers of government.

Even if Republicans win only the House of Representatives, that would scupper Biden's legislative agenda for the last two years of his first term and potentially lead to a weakening of US support for Ukraine's resistance against Russia.

"Our lifetimes are going to be shaped by what happens," Biden told an enthusiastic crowd at a historically Black university in Bowie, near Baltimore, late Monday. "We know in our bones that our democracy is at risk and we know that this is your moment to defend it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f2Q4G_0j1GqYfm00
Former US president Donald Trump rallied in Florida and made his final appeal to voters in Dayton, Ohio /AFP

"The power's in your hands," he told Democrats. "So vote, get out the vote."

An influx of far-right Trump backers in Congress would also accelerate the shift that has been taking place inside the Republican Party ever since the former real estate tycoon stunned the world by defeating Hillary Clinton for the presidency in 2016.

Despite facing criminal probes over taking top secret documents from the White House and trying to overturn the 2020 election, Trump is now using the midterms to cement his status as the de facto Republican leader and presumptive presidential nominee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AM1xk_0j1GqYfm00
Donald Trump supporters are out in force during the midterms as he seeks to build a platform for a possible 2024 White House bid /AFP

Monday night's announcement was the closest the Republican has got to confirming his intention to run, building on his message last week that he "will very, very, very probably do it again."

- Lame duck? -

More than 40 million ballots had been cast through early voting, meaning the outcome was already taking shape before polls opened nationwide Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J33TI_0j1GqYfm00
Mail-in ballots are processed and authenticated in Salt Lake City, Utah on November 7, 2022 /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Biden tried to remain upbeat during his closing address in Baltimore, but in a call with party allies earlier Monday he conceded that his dreams of keeping Congress, which Democrats currently control by a thin margin, amounted to a "very high expectation."

Trump Republicans are "some of the darkest forces we've ever seen in our history," he said.

Biden's speech laid out what he said was "a choice between two very different visions of America," arguing that his administration has successfully steered the world's largest economy out of the Covid pandemic, with unemployment at 3.75 percent and manufacturing industries on the rise.

Republicans, he said, would return to "trickle-down economics" that favor the rich.

Polls show that Republican messaging emphasizing four-decades-high inflation, crime and illegal immigration has left voters in an angry mood. As the party controlling the White House and -- albeit barely -- Congress, the Democrats are likely to get punished.

Returning to the White House on Monday night, Biden told reporters he believed Democrats would win the Senate -- though he conceded "it's going to be tough" to keep control of the House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWYuq_0j1GqYfm00
Joe Biden and Donald Trump headlined the last day of campaigning ahead of a midterm election that will shape the rest of the US president's term -- and could pave the way for a White House comeback by his predecessor /AFP/File

If Democrats can't even hold the Senate, then Biden would find himself in a state of constant political warfare in Washington. There would also be immediate, harsh questions over whether the president, who turns 80 this month, should seek a second term or give way to a younger party member.

Biden's entire agenda would go into deep freeze. That would raise questions over everything from climate crisis policies, which the president will be laying out at the COP27 conference in Egypt this week, to Ukraine, where Republicans are reluctant to maintain the current rate of US financial and military support.

While insisting he supports Ukraine's struggle, Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNN there could be no "blank check" -- a nod to the isolationist Trump wing of his party and a signal likely sending shivers through Kyiv.

Adding to tensions -- and a reminder of Moscow's murky role throughout Trump-era US politics -- Kremlin-connected oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin boasted that Russia was trying to tilt the outcome.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity

Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down

Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

2022 Wisconsin Senate race: Ron Johnson vs. Mandela Barnes

In Wisconsin's Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, CBS News is characterizing the race as leaning Republican. According to exit polls, nearly equal shares of voters in Wisconsin mentioned honesty and integrity as the most important candidate quality (36%) as sharing values with voters (35%). Among those citing integrity as most important, Barnes wins 54% of the vote, while among those saying a candidate who shares values with them is most important, 60% voted for Johnson.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Midterm polls – live: Dr Oz gains two-point lead as Biden, Obama and Bernie Sanders head to Pennsylvania

A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Number of wrong ballots cast in Nashville now more than 430

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 430 voters cast ballots in the wrong race in early Election Day voting in Nashville, a left-leaning city that Republicans carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. The amount is a stark jump from the initial number that the Davidson County Election Commission provided last week, when officials said the problem was contained to just 212 miscast ballots. Election administrator Jeff Roberts said Monday that the initial amount did not take into account the final three days of early voting, which ended last Thursday. He also provided a list of the affected voters. The new number places yet another level of scrutiny around Nashville’s voting system, which has faced criticism after The Associated Press reported that voters were being given ballots for incorrect congressional and statehouse races. The problem involves precincts that were split during the GOP-led redistricting process, which resulted in Nashville being divided into three congressional districts. Republicans pushed back on the idea that redistricting caused the problem. Instead, they’ve placed the blame on Nashville election officials even though similar problems have popped up elsewhere across the state.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hill

Expected Trump indictment looms over midterm election

The expected indictment of Donald Trump is looming over the midterm elections as both parties are preparing for a major battle after Election Day if Attorney General Merrick Garland moves forward with an unprecedented prosecution of a former president. Republican lawmakers in both the Senate and the House are warning...
Newsweek

Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist

Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

AFP

92K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy