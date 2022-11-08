ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Asian markets mixed ahead of US elections, inflation data

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lU9fG_0j1EA7jy00

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose Monday on the eve of Election Day as Wall Street looked ahead to the benefits of a possibly split government in Washington, though trading is likely to stay bumpy in a week full of events that could shake the market.

The S&P 500 rose 1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.9%.

Analysts say many investors seem to be making bets that Republicans will take control of at least one house of Congress. With a divided government, gridlock is more likely than big, sweeping policy changes that could upend tax and spending plans. And historically, when a Democratic White House has shared power with a split or Republican Congress, stocks have seen stronger gains than usual.

“The conventional wisdom that the stock market likes political gridlock is supported by the historical data in this instance,” according to Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Of course, that means a better-than-expected performance by Democrats in the midterm elections could hurt stocks. Investors may fear emboldened Democrats in such a scenario would push for increased spending to help the economy. That in turn could be a signal that the Federal Reserve would have to hike interest rates even higher to get inflation under control.

A Republican win would also introduce its own risks. It could again encourage Republican brinksmanship around the nation’s debt limit and threaten another government shutdown, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley.

Either way, markets may have to wait a while to get clarity because of the process to count votes that came in through the mail.

In the meantime, Wall Street is looking ahead to a report scheduled for Thursday, when the U.S. government will show how bad inflation was across the country last month. And that will influence what’s been the main driver on Wall Street this year, much more than politics: what the Federal Reserve does on interest rates.

Economists expect the report to show that the consumer price index was 8% higher in October than a year earlier, which would be a slight slowdown from September’s 8.2% inflation rate.

A fourth straight month of moderating inflation from June’s 9.1% rate could offer some relief. Such a trendline could also give the Federal Reserve leeway to loosen up a bit in its campaign to hike rates aggressively to force inflation lower.

The Fed has said that it may soon dial down the size of its increases to half a percentage point, after pushing through four straight mega increases of three-quarters of a point. Higher rates put the brakes on the economy by making it more expensive to buy a house, car or anything else on credit.

But too-high rates also raise the risk of a recession, while also dragging on prices for stocks and all kinds of investments. And rate hikes take a notoriously long time to take full effect, though economists debate exactly how long that is.

“The lags are different each cycle and for different reasons, and we just don’t know when the tightening will have the impact that was intended,” said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.

“It boils down to one question,” Buchanan said. “What impact has the tightening from the Fed had on inflation?”

Even though the Fed has said that it may soon pare back the size of its increases, it is still warning markets that it may ultimately hike rates higher than expected because of just how stubborn high inflation has been. The Fed has already hiked its key overnight rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, up from virtually zero in March, and more investors are expecting it to top 5% next year.

Monday’s gains for Wall Street came despite a shaky showing for its most influential stock. Apple rose 0.4% after dropping earlier in the day. It had warned customers they’ll have to wait longer to get the latest iPhones after anti-COVID restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in China.

Speculation has been rising recently that China may move away from its business-damaging zero-COVID policies. If the world’s second-largest economy did, it could provide a boost to a global economy facing wide-ranging threats as central banks worldwide hike rates because of high inflation.

Besides the election, inflation and China, earnings reports from U.S. companies are also pushing stock prices to swing.

The reporting season for summertime profits is roughly 85% done, and S&P 500 companies are on track to deliver growth of a little more than 2%. That’s close to analysts’ forecasts, though several companies have been warning of tougher times ahead as inflation remains high and the economy appears increasingly fragile.

Analysts are now forecasting a drop in S&P 500 profits for the final three months of the year, of nearly 1.5%. They had been forecasting growth of 4% at the end of September.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.21% from 4.16% late Friday. The yield on the two-year Treasury rose to 4.73% from 4.66%.

The S&P 500 gained 36.25 to 3,806.80. The Dow rose 423.78 to 32,827.00, and the Nasdaq climbed 89.27 to 10,564.52.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Japan minister quits over execution remark, PM delays trip

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delayed his departure for three upcoming summits in Southeast Asia on Friday to sack and replace his justice minister, who was widely criticized over a remark he made about capital punishment. Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi told reporters he submitted his resignation...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s happening at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX?

The imploding cryptocurrency trading firm FTX is now short billions of dollars after experiencing the crypto equivalent of a bank run. The exchange, formerly one of the world’s largest, sought bankruptcy protection last week, and its CEO and founder resigned. Hours later, the trading firm said there had been “unauthorized access” and that funds had disappeared. Analysts say hundreds of millions of dollars may have vanished.
The Associated Press

China’s Xi, out of COVID bubble, faces changed world at G-20

BEIJING (AP) — After a lengthy absence from major international gatherings, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is leaving his country’s COVID-19 bubble and venturing abroad next week into a dramatically changed world marked by rising confrontation. Xi will attend the G-20 meeting of industrial and emerging market nations in...
The Associated Press

Russian ambassador blames Japan for strained relations

TOKYO (AP) — Russia’s ambassador to Tokyo blamed Japan on Friday for straining relations between the countries by imposing sanctions on Moscow over its war with Ukraine. Mikhail Galuzin also accused the United States of attempting to isolate Russia from the international community and of pressuring many countries into supporting a U.N. General Assembly resolution against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it’s ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations. Biden met separately with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol before all three sat down together on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia. The U.S. president began by offering condolences for a crowd surge during Halloween festivities in Seoul that killed more than 150 people, saying the U.S. had grieved with South Korea. The meeting was heavily focused on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s recent escalations, although Biden said the three leaders would also discuss strengthening supply chains and preserving peace across the Taiwan strait, while building on the countries’ support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. Biden had also planned to seek input from Kishida and Yoon on managing China’s assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday ramped up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden announced a supplemental rule cracking down on emissions of methane — a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide — as he attended a global climate conference in Egypt. “We’re racing forward to do our part to avert the ‘climate hell’ the U.N. secretary general so passionately warned about,″ Biden said, referring to comments this week by United Nations leader António Guterres. The new methane rule will help ensure that the United States meets a goal set by more than 100 nations to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels, Biden said.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Taiwan says Chinese fighter jets fly near island

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military flew 36 fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry announced, part of a long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory. Ten of the aircraft on Saturday flew across the median line in the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from the mainland, the ministry said. It said they included six Shenyang J-11 and four J-16 aircraft. Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the Communist Party in control of the mainland. The island never has been part of the People’s Republic of China, but Beijing says it is obliged to unite with the mainland, by force if necessary. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government stepped up efforts this year to intimidate Taiwan. It has sent fighter planes and bombers to fly near the island and fired missiles into the sea.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy