ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fxhGO_0j1B0bcF00

A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.

The Los Angeles Police Department last week issued a call for help from the public after Andrew Jason Wright, 18, went missing from his home on Oct. 31 and wasn't seen for several days. His family set up a search party and distributed missing-person flyers around the neighborhood.

On Sunday, the LAPD issued a brief statement: "Andrew was located and reunited with his family."

Andrew's mother Anna posted on Facebook that Andrew came home Saturday. She said her son left home voluntarily because he was struggling with some mental-health issues. He then decided to come home on his own volition after about five days of sleeping on the street.

She expressed thanks to the public for providing support and said Andrew saw some of the missing-person flyers "and knows now that he is cared about by so many people."

The video in the media player above is from the original report on Andrew Wright being reported missing.

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?

Missing Women of California- Possible Grimm Sleeper VictimsThe Charley Project. In July 2010, California authorities arrested Lonnie Franklin, also known as the Grimm Sleeper. Lonnie was convicted of the murders of 10 women, one a teenage girl, and suspected in the multiple disappearances of several women in the Los Angeles area. According to People Magazine, his crime spree spanned from 1984 to 2007. He earned the name Grimm Sleeper because he remained dormant from 1988 to 2002. The Los Angeles Police Department was aware of a serial killer in the area. All the victims were African American women. They failed to warn the citizens of Los Angeles that a serial killer was preying on these women for over 20 years until 2007, reports Vanity Fair.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Cell phone video captures fight breaking out on LA Metro's Blue Line

LOS ANGELES - The fight videotaped on the Metro’s Blue Line is violent. What started it? The man who recorded the incident on his cell phone, Edgar Nuñez, doesn’t know. Nuñez uses the train and buses regularly and extensively from east of the 405 Freeway to Beverly Hills where he works in one of the hotel kitchens.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

32-year-old SCV woman reported missing

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Video shows wild street takeover in Los Angeles’ Florence neighborhood

A wild street takeover was captured on video in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street intersection. Cars could be seen whipping around the intersection with passengers hanging out of windows as a crowd of spectators urged them on. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Chase ended up in L.A.

Two people were arrested in Los Angeles after a police pursuit that began in Westminster early Saturday morning. According to the WPD, a police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for vehicle code violations in the area of Bolsa Avenue and Bushard Street at about 1:30 a.m. The vehicle didn’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Coroner Names Victims of West Covina Homicide

LOS ANGELES - The men killed by gunfire at a West Covina apartment complex were identified recently. Maliki Foust, Jr., 22, was found shot to death in a vehicle. Majarion Foust, 19, was wounded and later died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
WEST COVINA, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
145K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy