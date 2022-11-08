ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Cop27: UN summit puts climate compensation on agenda for the first time

By Louise Boyle and Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45UWpW_0j15ioxe00

Climate compensation has been green-lit for negotiations at Cop27 – the first time in the summit’s history.

Funding for countries that have suffered permanent losses and irreparable damage from the climate crisis - or “loss and damage” in the lingo of international negotiations - has been placed on the agenda.

It was a burst of good news on Sunday as world leaders descended on Sharm el-Sheikh for start of the summit after a wave of announcements last week which revealed the world is far off track in making dramatic cuts to emissions, and climate impacts are mounting.

Hours after the baton of the Cop (conference of parties) was passed to Egypt from Cop26 host, the United Kingdom, news was announced that climate compensation would be discussed at the summit where US president Joe Biden will be in attendance.

Poorer countries, largely in the Global South and experiencing devastating extremes of climate change today, have been driving demands for richer countries that built their economies on fossil fuels to pay for the impacts of their carbon footprint. However, the issue has remained highly contentious.

The United States and the European Union in the past have been hesitant to engage in discussions around the issue, fearing the possibility of legal liability and compensation.

But this time there is hope as countries discuss the shape and financing of the fund over the next two weeks.

“Getting finance for Loss and Damage in the agenda for Cop27 is a definite win for developing countries,” Dr Saleemul Huq, director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) in Bangladesh told The Independent in Sharm el-Sheikh.

However, experts warn the job doesn’t stop here. Dr Huq adds that the next step would be to “get the fund set up by the end of Cop27”.

“The last few days have seen a shift with senior officials and politicians in some developed countries appearing to show a willingness, for the first time, to address Loss and Damage and it is now on the final agenda for Cop27,” said Michael Sheldrick, co-founder and chief policy, impact, and government affairs officer for Global Citizen.

He added: “This alone is not enough as it doesn’t mean it will get the attention it deserves. Developed countries must now participate in negotiations in good faith and agree to set up a Loss and Damage financing facility under the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement.”

How countries work together on this will provide a litmus test for how much action can be achieved in this critical decade to curb global temperature rise to the increasingly ambitious 1.5C, or “well below” 2C as set out by the Paris Agreement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XeiYS_0j15ioxe00

Climate-induced disasters and extreme weather events have already wreaked havoc in many countries. Floods killed more than 1,700 people in Pakistan and caused $44bn worth of damages while heatwaves and droughts have withered crops in India, China and Africa.

“Funding arrangements responding to Loss and Damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change, including a focus on addressing loss and damage,” the agenda for Cop27 reads.

The process should wrap up no later than 2024 and does not involve liability or compensation, the agenda added.

US climate envoy John Kerry said last month that the US anticipated the inclusion of Loss and Damage as an agenda item and “we’re perfectly comfortable helping it to be that.”

“We anticipate trying to work towards that outcome according to what we decided in Glasgow,” he said.

Beyond loss and damage, developing countries are calling for a doubling of finance to adapt to climate impacts by 2025 from 2019 levels.

“Loss and Damage doesn’t get ticked off the to-do list by putting it on the agenda, it has to be put into action,” said Jean Su, energy justice director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

“The US and other rich countries must work with vulnerable nations to establish a real finance mechanism, start paying up and stop obstructing loss and damage negotiations like they have for the past decade.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Joe Biden heckled during Cop27 speech after declaring US is ‘world leader’ in climate action

Protests erupted during Joe Biden's Cop27 speech at Sharm el-Sheikh today when he called America a "world leader" in climate action. Young activists holding a banner with a message against fossil fuels stood up in the Nefertiti Hall venue when the US president was addressing a packed auditorium.They jumped from their seats and interrupted Mr Biden briefly with a loud noise, causing Mr Biden to pause before he continued with his speech. Soon after, the security officials arrived and asked them to take the banner down. The activists were then swiftly escorted out of the auditorium.Mr Biden arrived...
The Independent

G20 ‘family photo’ scrapped because leaders don’t want to be pictured with Russians

Plans for a “family photo” of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia next week have been scrapped because presidents and prime ministers were unwilling to stand alongside an envoy of Russia’s Vladimir Putin.For the first time at a gathering of the world’s 20 biggest economies, there will be no picture of the attendees lined up in rows and smiling for the cameras.The Kremlin announced on Thursday that Mr Putin will not be present for the two-day summit in beach resort Bali, with the Russian delegation led instead by his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.But Mr Lavrov, who has been...
The Independent

US intelligence believes United Arab Emirates trying to manipulate American political system, report says

US intelligence believes that the United Arab Emirates has engaged in a decades-long effort to manipulate the American political system.The UAE, a major US ally in the Middle East, used legal and illegal measures to push US foreign policy in a favourable direction to the country an intelligence report states, according to The Washington Post.The newspaper says that its reporting is based on speaking to three people who have read the report but did not provide them with a copy.It states that the UAE targeted weaknesses in the American political system, including a “reliance on campaign contributions, susceptibility to powerful...
The Independent

Religious leaders join world-first inter-faith ceremony on climate change

People must confront the “destructive habits” that limit their efforts to tackle climate change, a world-first inter-faith ceremony has heard.A former archbishop of Canterbury gathered in London alongside leaders from a range of other religions to “offer our voice as a contribution” to work by politicians and negotiators at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.Representatives of the Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist and Sikh faiths joined the UK event organised by the Elijah Interfaith Institute on Sunday afternoon.Similar ceremonies were set to happen in Sharm El-Sheikh and other locations around the world.Organisers said it was the first multi-faith ceremony to...
The Independent

Moldova anti-govt protesters return amid energy crisis

Thousands of anti-government protesters returned to the streets of Moldova’s capital Sunday to express their dismay over alleged government failings amid an acute winter energy crisis and skyrocketing inflation.The protesters converged in the capital, Chisinau, and chanted slogans as they marched toward the Constitutional Court. They called for an early election and the resignation of Moldova’s pro-Western President Maia Sandu.Moldova, a former Soviet republic sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine with 2.6 million people, has taken a distinctly Western-oriented path over the last year. But in the past two months, a series of protests initiated by the populist Shor Party...
The Independent

Wounded Russian soldiers ‘abandoned by fleeing comrades’ as Putin’s forces withdraw from Kherson OLD

Russian soldiers are leaving their wounded behind as they desperately flee from Kherson, a Ukrainian soldier has claimed. Earlier this week, Russia announced it was retreating from the region, including parts of the city which had been the only regional capital Moscow had captured so far.The strengthening advance from Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops has forced Moscow to fall back, and in the 24 hours since Russia began its withdrawal, Ukrainian troops have recaptured more than 250 square kilometres of territory. Nikolai, a Ukrainian soldier fighting in the region, told The Telegraph Russian troops have pulled back to more “fortified positions”...
The Independent

Voices: Don’t tell young climate activists like me that we’re ‘asking for the world’. We’re just trying to save it

As climate activists, we go into every year dreading the upcoming Cop whilst mourning the outcomes of the most recent one. These international conferences – which market themselves as the be all and end all for securing climate action – serve to do anything but that. Instead, they are cornerstones of oppression and exclusion of the most vulnerable and climate-impacted in society, where polluters are centred and people are pushed out. Year on year, we brace ourselves for the absolute absurdities we will experience at the conference, and this year is no different.It is the first week of Cop27, and...
The Independent

Istanbul explosion: At least six killed and 53 injured in city centre bomb attack

At least six people have been killed and 53 injured when a bomb exploded on one of Istanbul’s famous streets. The blast shook Istiklal Avenue at 4.20pm local time (1.20pm GMT), according to the city’s governor. The popular pedestrian street was busy as usual at the time of the explosion. A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away. One witness told The Independent the explosion sounded like a building collapsing.Turkey’s president said a bomb was behind the blast in the country’s largest city.“It would be wrong to say this is undoubtedly a terrorist attack but the initial developments and initial intelligence from my governor is that it smells like terrorism,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.He said the perpetrators of the attack would be “punished as they deserve” in a press conference. Initial information suggested a woman was involved in the explosion, Turkey’s president added.
The Independent

Trump news live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him

Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections.The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career.Mr DeSantis is now seen as a strong challenger to Mr Trump for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn on former US President Donald Trump after the midterms proved to not materialise into a “red wave” as many shifted their focus to the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump launches furious attack on ‘average’ DeSantis and Murdoch press amid GOP civil war over midterms

Donald Trump nicknames Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 'Ron DeSanctimonious'. Former president Donald Trump has lashed out at New York Post and Wall Street Journal owner Rupert Murdoch and Florida governor Ron DeSantis after the newspaper baron’s properties blasted the twice-impeached ex-president’s impact on the 2022 midterms and promoted the Florida governor as a potential 2024 Republican standard-bearer.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trapped South Korean miners rescued after nine days survived on instant coffee powder

Two South Korean miners who were trapped underground were rescued after nine days, during which they ate instant coffee powder and drank water falling from the ceiling of a collapsed shaft, in what is being seen as a “truly miraculous” survival.The two men, aged 62 and 56, were pulled out to safety on Friday night from the collapsed shaft at a zinc mine in the southeastern town of Bonghwa. Both men were in fairly good condition though they initially said they were suffering hypothermia and muscle pains, according to reports. The miners shared 30 sticks of instant coffee while trapped...
The Independent

UN probes Egypt police misconduct claims at climate talks

The United Nations says it is investigating allegations of misconduct by Egyptian police officers providing security at this year's international climate talks.This follows claims that attendees of events at the German pavilion for the COP27 summit were photographed and filmed after Germany hosted an event there with the sister of a jailed Egyptian pro-democracy activist, Alaa Abdel Fattah, who also holds U.K. citizenship.In a statement provided Sunday to The Associated Press, the U.N. climate office confirmed that some of the security officers working in the part of the venue designated as United Nations territory come from the host country,...
The Independent

Ministers to launch bid to stop small boats, as Channel migrant numbers hit 40,000

Ministers are expected to set out a plan to reduce the number of unauthorised migrants entering the UK via the Channel, as the total for 2022 passes a record 40,000.Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said the plan will include measures to cut the use of hotels to house migrants arriving on the beaches of Kent after making the perilous crossing from France.Ministers are understood to be looking at using large sites like holiday parks, student accommodation blocks or even cruise ships to house migrants.Meanwhile, home secretary Suella Braverman is expected to announce the conclusion of a new deal with Paris, which...
The Independent

Leaked survey shows Raab staff reported bullying or harassment at work

Eight people working in Dominic Raab’s private office during his tenure as foreign secretary claimed to have been bullied or harassed at work, according to a leaked survey.The poll, carried out in the latter part of 2019, also showed that 15 staff reported witnessing another person being bullied or treated unfairly.The results, published by ITV News, were anonymous, meaning it is not possible to ascertain the subject of the claims.The findings emerged as Mr Raab, now the Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister, has been accused of acting in a “rude” and “aggressive” manner towards civil servants, prompting fresh questions...
The Independent

Joe Biden heckled as Cop27 speech interrupted by protesters

Joe Biden’s Cop27 speech was interrupted by protesters on Friday (11 November).The US president was making an address on efforts to reduce emissions and advance the global climate fight, when activists inside the room began screaming and howling.“As I stand here before you, we’ve taken enormous strides to achieve...” Mr Biden said, before pausing and glancing around during the disruption.A number of people in the audience also held up a large banner as he continued his speech.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sierra Nevada lakes change more in past 100 years than three millenniaHow the climate crisis played a role in fueling Hurricane IdaAgainst the odds: The fight to save sea turtles in Ras Baridi
The Independent

COP27: African political leaders call for action to stop young people’s “futures being stolen from them”

African political leaders today warned that the future of young people on the continent risked being “stolen” unless urgent action was taken to ensure opportunities delivered by a new green economy were adopted across the continent.Speaking at a special event at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) hosted by the international conservation charity Space for Giants, the audience at the Children and Youth Pavilion was warned that no group is more disenfranchised by climate change than young people, and especially the young people of Africa.President Uhuru Kenyatta, who recently left after two terms in office, said: “While there...
The Independent

US Senator threatens to ‘fix’ Elon Musk’s companies after billionaire mocked him on Twitter

A US Senator threatened to “fix” Elon Musk’s companies after the billionaire mocked him in a Twitter spat.Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts had complained to the world’s richest person that a Washington Post reporter had created a fake but verified account in his name on the social media platform.And when he got a flippant response from the entrepreneur he warned him that Congress would “fix” his companies if he would not.Twitter’s new $8-per-month verification system has been paused after a raft of corporations, celebrities, politicians and athletes had fake accounts made in their names.“A (Washington Post)  reporter was able...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

917K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy