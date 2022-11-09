ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont Proposal 2: Voters will decide on removing antiquated slavery language from the state's constitution

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell,Hannah Getahun
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Getty Images; Insider

  • Polls closed at 7 p.m. local time.
  • Vermont Proposal 2 would remove antiquated slavery-related language from the state constitution.
  • Proponents of the proposal argue that the changes are long overdue.

A "yes" on Vermont Proposal 2 would edit out obsolete language in the state constitution that allows for slavery.

Ballot measure details

Known as the Prohibit Slavery and Indentured Servitude Amendment, Vermont Proposal 2 would remove obsolete language in the state constitution that allows slavery or servitude "for the payments of debts, damages, fines, costs, or the like" and it would add language that says "slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited."

Support and opposition

Supporters of the proposal argue that the changes are long overdue.

"Vermont is proud to have been the first state in the Union to outlaw slavery in its constitution, but this proposal to clarify the antiquated language is meaningful as well. We have come a long way since those words were originally written, but we know there is much more work to do," Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement .

There is no organized campaign against the proposal, according to Ballotpedia .

Read the original article on Business Insider

