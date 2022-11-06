ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Cloud, NE

Excavation at Red Cloud school finds no human remains

By Mary Annette Pember
Indian Country Today
Indian Country Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLrgL_0j0zXRIo00

School moves forward with Truth and Healing work to uncover truths about its boarding school past

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details about residential and boarding schools. If you are feeling triggered, here is a resource list for trauma responses from the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition in the U.S. In Canada, the National Indian Residential School Crisis Hotline can be reached at 1-866-925-4419.

Mary Annette Pember
ICT

No human remains were found in the recent excavation and soil survey conducted recently at Red Cloud Indian School, where a worker reported seeing three small graves years ago, according to a statement published on the school’s website on Nov. 4.

The anomalies discovered in May with ground-penetrating radar were found to be related to building products such as mortar used for laying bricks and to rodents burrowing in the soil, according to the statement.

A final report will be produced and posted on the school’s website “once a final examination of soil samples from the site has been analyzed,” according to the statement.

“To be clear,” the statement notes, “no human remains were found in the soil survey.”

SUPPORT INDIGENOUS JOURNALISM. CONTRIBUTE TODAY .

A seven-month review of the Red Cloud school by ICT and Reveal found evidence of at least one unmarked grave, in addition to the three reported by Pourier, and at least 20 student deaths. The review also found evidence of harsh, dehumanizing treatment of students at a time when the Catholic Church was accumulating thousands of dollars in government payments and hundreds of acres of land at the expense of the Oglala Lakota people

The ICT/Reveal findings were featured in a two-part podcast, “Buried Secrets: America’s Indian Boarding Schools,” that started with part 1 on Saturday, Oct. 15 , and concluded with part 2 on Saturday, Oct. 22 .

Red Cloud officials also announced on the website that they are collecting testimony from people who boarded at the institution.

Cecilia Fire Thunder, former president of the Oglala Lakota Nation who boarded at the school from 1953 to 1962, is helping gather testimony. In a video interview posted on the school’s website, Fire Thunder said so far no one has yet reported memories of children going missing.

Ground-penetrating radar

School leaders ordered a search with ground-penetrating radar in May after former student and employee Justin Pourier came forward earlier with a report that he saw three small graves in the basement of Drexel Hall in the 1990s.

The May search revealed possible disturbances to the soil under the cement in the former 100-year-old building that once served as a student dormitory and nuns’ quarters.

The basement floor was dirt when Pourier, of the Oglala Lakota tribe, made the discovery in the 1990s. At some point later, the floor was covered over with cement.

Related stories:
Buried Secrets: Red Cloud takes the lead in uncovering boarding school past
Red Cloud school will dig for graves
Catholic Church siphoned funds paid to Native people for stolen lands
Deaths at Chemawa
—' Sometimes we hear the voices of children playing there '
—’ This place is the devil’

In October 2022, an investigation team including Marsha Small, Northern Cheyenne, and her team at Ohio Valley Archeology, members of the FBI and tribal law enforcement conducted a search of the soil after removing the cement from the section of floor identified by Pourier.

He said he saw three small mounds with primitive crosses in the remote section of the vast basement.

“I seen what I seen,” Pourier told ICT on Nov. 5, the day after the findings were posted. “I’m thinking whatever was buried was moved, but I don’t know. It leads to more questions.”

Pourier and some other members of the community were present during the excavation.

“They hauled the soil out bucket by bucket and sifted through it,” he said. “The FBI created a grid for them to work from.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNRs1_0j0zXRIo00

Justin Pourier, Oglala Lakota, his daughter Joaquina, left, and wife, Marla, watch technicians conduct ground-penetrating radar in the basement of an old building at Red Cloud Indian School. Pourier was working for the school in the 1990s when he saw what appeared to be three small graves in a dark corner of the vast basement. He was told to stay quiet about it, and he did, until 2022, when he reported it again to school leaders. Officials announced Nov. 4, 2022, that excavation and soil surveys found no evidence of human remains. (Photo by Mary Annette Pember/ICT)

Pourier said he believes the excavation was a good start on the truth and healing efforts that were launched at the school several years ago in an effort to uncover the truths about its boarding school history.

“I think they are trying to be transparent and open to the public,” he said.

Pourier and Dusty Lee Nelson, however, are not so sure about the Jesuits and the Catholic church.

“This is an investigation started by the organization that perpetrated the offenses; a lack of evidence in this instance doesn’t mean atrocities didn’t happen there,” said Nelson, a citizen of the Oglala Lakota tribe.

Both Pourier and Nelson expressed concern about the role that generational trauma plays in keeping survivors from coming forward with their stories.

“Many others have approached me with personal stories, not about deaths but about past abuse,” Pourier said. “It’s a very sensitive issue.”

He said he is encouraging people to come forward with their memories. Some, according to Nelson, are concerned about negative school and community reaction if they speak publicly about abuse.

What’s ahead

Although the school is beginning to address its boarding school past, Pourier noted that neither the Jesuits nor the Catholic church are providing significant funding to help survivors, their families or the community to begin healing.

When Jesuit Father General Arturo Sosa visited Red Cloud in August, Pourier asked him if the church could fund counseling for those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder associated with attending the school.

“He said that was a good recommendation and that he would take it back to Rome to the Pope,” Pourier said. “We haven’t heard anything so far though.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FGz1y_0j0zXRIo00

This historic photo shows female students at Red Cloud Hall, circa 1910 – 1930, when the school on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation was known as Holy Rosary Mission. (Photo courtesy of Red Cloud Indian School and Marquette University from Holy Rosary Mission-Red Cloud Indian School records via Reveal)

Sosa is the leader of the Jesuit order and is based in Rome; he apologized for the order’s complicity in the U.S. assimilation policies.

“The school is doing all the work themselves,” Pourier said. “There’s no systematic effort being made by the Jesuits or the church … Abuse at Red Cloud went on for generations; hopefully it won’t take generations for the Jesuits to correct the situation.”

Small declined to comment for this article. Red Cloud school leaders did not respond to email requests for comment.

Our stories are worth telling. Our stories are worth sharing. Our stories are worth your support. Contribute $5 or $10 today to help ICT (formerly Indian Country Today) carry out its critical mission. Sign up for ICT’s free newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Company proposes to use lagoons for trailer wash, Grand Island residents present concerns

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hall County held a board meeting Tuesday to discuss a growing issue in Grand Island. The owners of Mid-America Washout presented their plan to build a new livestock trailer wash to the board of commissioners. The hearing was about their plan for the lagoons they bought from Bosselman Enterprises. That has been a point of contention for local residents for quite some time.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
unkantelope.com

Students report two attempted robberies to UNK PD

Two attempted robberies took place the weekend before Halloween. One attempt happened outside of Antelope Hall and the other occurred off campus. Both victims were female students from UNK. According to the Kearney Police Department incident report, Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, is a suspect for both attempts. Todd...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Roger Steele re-elected as Grand Island's mayor

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — According to the unofficial results, Mayor Roger Steele was re-elected by Grand Island voters to be the mayor for four more years. Steele was going against Doug Brown, former operation security manager at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport. Brown also has a military background. In...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Local election results for Fillmore, Thayer counties

FILLMORE AND THAYER COUNTIES — Many made their ways out to the polls Tuesday to cast votes in the midterm elections. Here are local results for Fillmore and Thayer County. In Fillmore County, Cody Lightwine will take over as Geneva's Mayor. He ran unopposed for the position as current Mayor Eric Kamler won his bid to join the Public Service Commission.
FILLMORE COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Another Kearney man to prison for shooting a mobile home community

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man will spend at least nine years in prison for his part in a disturbance last summer at a local trailer park. Court records show Tyler Divan, 23, was convicted of attempted distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and first degree assault. A judge Tuesday sentenced him to three to ten years on the drug charge, three to 15 years on the firearms charge and three to ten years on the assault charge.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man convicted of threatening gang revenge

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury has convicted a Grand Island man for threatening a Hall County jail employee with gang revenge. Donald Anthony, 35, was accused of threatening a Hall County jail employee in March. Court records indicate that he threatened to have members of the Latin Kings kill the officer and his family.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Temperatures crest on Wednesday, then nose dives....

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mostly cloudy skies and a stiff southerly breeze will hold temperatures pretty much steady through Wednesday morning. Morning lows are expected in the lower 60s, and if that occurs, record warm minimum temperatures will likely fall tomorrow morning. The current record for Hastings and Grand Island is 59 and 60 degrees dating all the way back to 1931 and 1917 respectively.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

NDOT closes section of Hwy 136 in south central Nebraska

WEBSTER/NUCKOLLS COUNTIES, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed a portion of Highway 136 between Guide Rock and Superior due to gusty southerly winds. The winds are picking up dust off a recent burn scar leading to poor visibility in the area. Just last week, the Nuckolls...
GUIDE ROCK, NE
KSNB Local4

Council paves way for Conestoga Mall development with blight declaration

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The future of development at the Conestoga Mall area in Grand Island fell on a vote during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Council members voted 9 to 1 to approve declaring 78.45 acres as Blighted and Substandard. The area is located in the northwest part of the city between 13th Street and State Street and between Webb Road and Highway 281, including the mall.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

In the Kitchen with Joe: Silver Dollar Bar

KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Just two and a half months ago, Elizabeth Gomez and her husband took over ownership of the Silver Dollar Bar, after getting support from the community. “We had all the locals telling us, encouraging us, ‘Buy the place. We would love to see you guys run this place,’” said Gomez. “Since day one they’ve been there. We have a lot of support from Kenesaw and it’s amazing. The community is amazing.”
KENESAW, NE
Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today

Phoenix, AZ
262
Followers
282
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Indian Country Today is a daily digital news platform that covers the Indigenous world, including American Indians and Alaska Natives.

 https://indiancountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy