247Sports

Everything Mario Cristobal said after a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech

Miami put together maybe their most complete performance against Georgia Tech on Saturday which resulted in a 35-14 win for the Hurricanes. True freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown made his first career start and completed 14 of 19 passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns, while safety Kamren Kinchens led the defense with a ridiculous three interception performance. The final pick of the game for the sophomore defensive back went for a 99-yard score.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit shows appreciation for Ohio State WR Kamryn Babb's 'special moment' in Buckeyes win

Ohio State receiver Kamryn Babb battled multiple injuries since arriving in Columbus ahead of the 2018 season, but he got his special moment in the Buckeyes' 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday, one recognized by analyst and former Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit. Babb caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud in the fourth quarter for Ohio State's final score of the day. It was the first reception of his Ohio State career. Babb suffered three torn ACLs in his time with the Buckeyes, which forced him to miss three full seasons. Babb and his teammates took a moment after the score to reflect on what has been a tumultuous journey.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Georgia vs. Mississippi State football: Mike Leach credits Kirby Smart's 'simple' defense ahead of matchup

After beating Auburn, 39-33, in overtime last Saturday, Mike Leach and Mississippi State (6-3) turned their attention to Saturday's bout with coach Kirby Smart and No. 1 Georgia (9-0) at home. Georgia, which comes off a dominant outing against then-No. 1 Tennessee, travels to Starkville for the first time since its 20-12 loss to Mississippi State in 2010.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility

Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Lane Kiffin talks loss to Alabama, failed final drive and how there's absolutely no moral victories

On Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels had a number of opportunities to hand Alabama its third loss of the 2022 season. The Rebels never trailed until early in the fourth quarter, Malik Heath had a 123 yard performance at receiver, Quinshon Judkins rushed for 135 yards against one of the best rush defenses in the country, and the team was just 15 yards away from scoring a touchdown and giving Jonathan Cruz a chance to kick a game-winning PAT.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard bristles at Braelon Allen transfer rumors: 'Teams are tampering'

Iowa knocked off Wisconsin, 24-10, Saturday to snap the Badgers’ two-game winning streak. But Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard had to address the swirling rumors that star Badgers running back Braelon Allen was potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal with Michigan in mind. Allen denounced those claims in an interview with Drew and KB, a Wisconsin-based radio show.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Iowa Football: Everything that Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 24-10 win over Wisconsin

The Hawkeyes have won three straight games and could be in control of their own destiny in the Big Ten West. Iowa didn't have the best day offensively (146 yards), but Cooper DeJean did a variety of different things to help will the Hawkeyes to victory. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss DeJean's versatility, what it means to beat Wisconsin, what he saw out there and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say afterwards.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Hey, Bob! Do you know what day it is?

There was something about Wednesday that should have stood out a bit more than it did to West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins. National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day? National Scrapple Day? Carl Sagan Day? World Freedom Day?. Nope. Well, yes. Yes to all of those. But it was also the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Five-star Texas quarterback commit Arch Manning to visit Austin for monumental recruiting weekend

Saturday's matchup against No. 4 TCU is setting up to be one of the most important recruiting weekends in recent memory for the Texas Longhorns with a number of high-profile recruits set to make the trip to Austin. That list got that much better earlier today after Horns247 confirmed a report from On3 that the nation's No. 1 prospect and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning was scheduled to be in attendance.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Everything Beamer said after the loss to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina could not find a way to stop the run and could never get anything going on offense as it fell 38-6 to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-4) recorded 237 total yards while the Gators tallied 515 total yards....
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?

The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Vols’ seniors don't want to leave field after final game in Neyland

It's never easy to play in the final game of your college career. It's especially hard to play for the final time in your home stadium on Senior Day. Those were the emotions Tennessee's seniors had to navigate on Saturday afternoon when it beat Missouri 66-24. After scoring 38 unanswered points to knock off the Tigers, several veteran Vols didn't want to leave the field. As you can see in the video below, seniors Solon Page, Trevon Flowers, Jerome Carvin and Maurese Smith stood at midfield following the game to soak in their final game. Even Smokey X didn't want to leave following his last appearance.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

20 quick thoughts on the Aggies' loss to Auburn

1. Texas A&M is officially the worst team in the SEC West after tonight's 13-10 loss to Auburn. Let that sink in. 2. They fell behind by double digits in the second half again and despite an effort that resulted in a touchdown and an onside kick attempt late in the game (after they cut a 13-3 deficit to the final margin) which was commendable as usual it just wasn't enough.
AUBURN, AL

