Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Related
Urban Meyer exits Fox set during Ohio State vs. Indiana football game, 'under the weather'
Urban Meyer left the Fox's set at halftime of Ohio State's game against Indiana Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Fox host Rob Stone made the announcement during the halftime show, which was live from the Horseshow, with Ohio State leading Indiana 28-7. “Coach Urban Meyer, we sent him...
Miyan Williams injury news: Ohio State coach Ryan Day does not expect long-term absence
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day does not expect running back Miyan Williams' injury to be a long-term one, according to Bucknuts. Williams rushed 15 times for 147 yards and a score, helping the Buckeyes down the Hoosiers 56-14 prior to his departure on a cart. “Hopefully, these are...
Everything Mario Cristobal said after a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech
Miami put together maybe their most complete performance against Georgia Tech on Saturday which resulted in a 35-14 win for the Hurricanes. True freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown made his first career start and completed 14 of 19 passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns, while safety Kamren Kinchens led the defense with a ridiculous three interception performance. The final pick of the game for the sophomore defensive back went for a 99-yard score.
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit shows appreciation for Ohio State WR Kamryn Babb's 'special moment' in Buckeyes win
Ohio State receiver Kamryn Babb battled multiple injuries since arriving in Columbus ahead of the 2018 season, but he got his special moment in the Buckeyes' 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday, one recognized by analyst and former Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit. Babb caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud in the fourth quarter for Ohio State's final score of the day. It was the first reception of his Ohio State career. Babb suffered three torn ACLs in his time with the Buckeyes, which forced him to miss three full seasons. Babb and his teammates took a moment after the score to reflect on what has been a tumultuous journey.
A&M WR Moose Muhammad III clears the air on why he was benched versus Auburn
Texas A&M wideout Moose Muhammad III did not play tonight in the Aggies' 13-10 loss to Auburn even though he was dressed out and on the sidelines. A&M boss Jimbo Fisher told the media afterwards that Muhammad's absence was an internal matter but Muhammad himself had something to say after the game via social media.
247Sports
Georgia vs. Mississippi State football: Mike Leach credits Kirby Smart's 'simple' defense ahead of matchup
After beating Auburn, 39-33, in overtime last Saturday, Mike Leach and Mississippi State (6-3) turned their attention to Saturday's bout with coach Kirby Smart and No. 1 Georgia (9-0) at home. Georgia, which comes off a dominant outing against then-No. 1 Tennessee, travels to Starkville for the first time since its 20-12 loss to Mississippi State in 2010.
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility
Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
Lane Kiffin talks loss to Alabama, failed final drive and how there's absolutely no moral victories
On Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels had a number of opportunities to hand Alabama its third loss of the 2022 season. The Rebels never trailed until early in the fourth quarter, Malik Heath had a 123 yard performance at receiver, Quinshon Judkins rushed for 135 yards against one of the best rush defenses in the country, and the team was just 15 yards away from scoring a touchdown and giving Jonathan Cruz a chance to kick a game-winning PAT.
247Sports
West Virginia beats Oklahoma: Garrett Greene wows after replacing JT Daniels, Brent Venables under fire
West Virginia's woes against Oklahoma are over after the Mountaineers edged out the Sooners, 23-20, via a walk-off field goal. WVU trailed 10-0 in the first half before rallying back for the victory, and doing so with an unlikely hero as Mountaineers coach Neal Brown picked up a win he desperately needed amid hot seat reports.
WATCH: Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard breaks down Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa. With a win, the Badgers would have moved into a first-place tie atop the Big Ten West Division standings, but three turnovers and a blocked punt by the Hawkeyes gave UW little chance in a game dominated by both defenses.
Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard bristles at Braelon Allen transfer rumors: 'Teams are tampering'
Iowa knocked off Wisconsin, 24-10, Saturday to snap the Badgers’ two-game winning streak. But Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard had to address the swirling rumors that star Badgers running back Braelon Allen was potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal with Michigan in mind. Allen denounced those claims in an interview with Drew and KB, a Wisconsin-based radio show.
Top247 prospect Rico Walker decommits from North Carolina
A little more than a month before Signing Day and Top247 edge Rico Walker's recruitment is back open. The Hickory (N.C.) High prospect made the proclamation Friday night, pulling back the commitment he made to North Carolina four months ago. When Walker committed to the Tar Heels in mid July,...
Iowa Football: Everything that Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 24-10 win over Wisconsin
The Hawkeyes have won three straight games and could be in control of their own destiny in the Big Ten West. Iowa didn't have the best day offensively (146 yards), but Cooper DeJean did a variety of different things to help will the Hawkeyes to victory. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss DeJean's versatility, what it means to beat Wisconsin, what he saw out there and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say afterwards.
Hey, Bob! Do you know what day it is?
There was something about Wednesday that should have stood out a bit more than it did to West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins. National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day? National Scrapple Day? Carl Sagan Day? World Freedom Day?. Nope. Well, yes. Yes to all of those. But it was also the...
Bulldogs fail to overcome adversity, continue to slide down the home stretch
Earlier this season during a three-game winning streak, Mississippi State showed a knack for responding well to adversity within a game. Whether it was a turnover, missed assignments on defense or a bad call by the referee, the Bulldogs found a way to overcome that adversity and responded in a positive manner.
Five-star Texas quarterback commit Arch Manning to visit Austin for monumental recruiting weekend
Saturday's matchup against No. 4 TCU is setting up to be one of the most important recruiting weekends in recent memory for the Texas Longhorns with a number of high-profile recruits set to make the trip to Austin. That list got that much better earlier today after Horns247 confirmed a report from On3 that the nation's No. 1 prospect and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning was scheduled to be in attendance.
Everything Beamer said after the loss to Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina could not find a way to stop the run and could never get anything going on offense as it fell 38-6 to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-4) recorded 237 total yards while the Gators tallied 515 total yards....
What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?
The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
WATCH: Vols’ seniors don't want to leave field after final game in Neyland
It's never easy to play in the final game of your college career. It's especially hard to play for the final time in your home stadium on Senior Day. Those were the emotions Tennessee's seniors had to navigate on Saturday afternoon when it beat Missouri 66-24. After scoring 38 unanswered points to knock off the Tigers, several veteran Vols didn't want to leave the field. As you can see in the video below, seniors Solon Page, Trevon Flowers, Jerome Carvin and Maurese Smith stood at midfield following the game to soak in their final game. Even Smokey X didn't want to leave following his last appearance.
20 quick thoughts on the Aggies' loss to Auburn
1. Texas A&M is officially the worst team in the SEC West after tonight's 13-10 loss to Auburn. Let that sink in. 2. They fell behind by double digits in the second half again and despite an effort that resulted in a touchdown and an onside kick attempt late in the game (after they cut a 13-3 deficit to the final margin) which was commendable as usual it just wasn't enough.
Comments / 0