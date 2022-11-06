Ohio State receiver Kamryn Babb battled multiple injuries since arriving in Columbus ahead of the 2018 season, but he got his special moment in the Buckeyes' 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday, one recognized by analyst and former Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit. Babb caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud in the fourth quarter for Ohio State's final score of the day. It was the first reception of his Ohio State career. Babb suffered three torn ACLs in his time with the Buckeyes, which forced him to miss three full seasons. Babb and his teammates took a moment after the score to reflect on what has been a tumultuous journey.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO