One week of high school football playoff action saw the area’s contingent cut in half, as only three teams remain heading into the second round of play. J.H. Rose and Greene Central are set for NCHSAA second-round games, while John Paul II is in action in the NCISAA semifinals. All three games were scheduled for Friday but have been moved to tonight due to the projected impacts of Tropical Storm...

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 24 MINUTES AGO