Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Florida could be without a number of key players in its final home game of the season, a matchup against South Carolina at 4 p.m. ET. Wide receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars (upper-body), tight end Keon Zipperer (knee), cornerback Devin Moore (shoulder), kicker Trey Smack (lower-body) and tight ends Arlis Boardingham (upper-body) and Nick Elksnis (upper-body) are all listed as out. Wide receiver Justin Shorter (hamstring) and offensive lineman Ethan White (upper-body) were listed as questionable.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Anthony Richardson sold a handoff to Montrell Johnson perfectly and dashed toward the line of scrimmage. Texas A&M's players didn't even seem to know the Florida sophomore quarterback still had the football. It was a perfectly-executed zone read. The Aggies' weak-side safety crashed down to defend against a traditional run...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

The Texas A&M football team will head to Auburn this coming weekend to face Tigers in a must-win contest. The Aggies need victories in three of their final games to be bowl eligible while Auburn also needs to win out to achieve the same thing. While all eyes are understandably on that game, A&M fans now know when they will play the weekend after.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Bryan Police Department. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. Bryan police say...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested after a College Station man was beaten and robbed in his apartment Sunday night, according to the College Station Police Department. Police responded to a call that said five men were breaking into an apartment at the Pearl Apartments on Harvey...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

kwhi.com

A Brazos County man will be spending 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to a New Year’s Eve murder charge. The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office announced that Ricardo Ramirez pled guilty today (Monday) to the December 31, 2019 murder of 20-year-old Ashli Stewart. According to the...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

