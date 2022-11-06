Read full article on original website
Related
njspotlightnews.org
Murphy’s take on election: Democratic message got through in the end
In a one-on-one interview, Gov. Phil Murphy lamented losing fellow Democrat Tom Malinowski as a New Jersey representative in Washington D.C., but he stopped short of agreeing that the congressman was hung out to dry by the Democratic Party. “He’s been a great congressman,” Murphy said of Malinowski. “This is...
New Jersey Globe
Poll: N.J. Dems prefer Murphy pass on White House bid; 80% of GOP reject Christie for president
New Jersey Democrats like Gov. Phil Murphy but they don’t want him to run for president; Republicans in New Jersey don’t want former Gov. Chris Christie to run for president, mostly because they don’t like him. That’s what the Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll found when they asked...
New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District race remains in the air
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The race to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, seen as the Garden State’s most hotly contested heading into Election Day, did not disappoint, remaining up in the air as of early Wednesday. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski was looking to hold off Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr., a state lawmaker […]
New Jersey Globe
New Jersey’s Republican wave didn’t arrive. Why did we think it would?
Was the 2022 election a Republican wave in New Jersey? Nope. Did Republicans get anywhere near the dominant result they wanted? Not looking like it. Was the 3rd congressional district really a toss-up? Well, anyone who thought so looks pretty foolish now. After a campaign cycle in which it seemed...
Midterm Results NJ: Andy Kim defeats GOP challenger Bob Healey, wins 3rd term in House
Kim won in the newly drawn 3rd District in southern and central New Jersey, which includes more Democratic voters than the previous district's boundaries.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Poll Shows Majority Of New Jersey Residents Do Not Want Governor Murphy To Run For President
With voting now complete in the 2022 midterm elections, positioning for the 2024 presidential election is now underway. Both the current governor of New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy, and the most recent former governor, Republican Chris Christie, are expected to try their chances for their party’s nominations, but neither have the support of their home state in such efforts, a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows.
No Red Wave in NJ on Election Night
Despite decades-high inflation and a largely unpopular Democratic president, there was no red wave that washed over New Jersey. The picture may be a bit different once all the local races are settled. In addition to congress, voters in many towns were choosing mayors, council members, and voting for their board of education. These races are important because they form the building blocks of grassroots political efforts in local communities.
NJ election results: How voters decided most-watched races
New Jersey 101.5 is following live election results for the four most-watched congressional races, which could decide whether Republicans take back control of the House of Representatives. Scroll down to see the hot races in the Garden State. New Jersey voters returned incumbents to Congress in most of the state's...
insidernj.com
Sherrill Gives Victory Speech
Mikie Sherrill just addressed supporters in Montclair, echoing comments she made at a rally on Sunday. “We’re leading the fight to protect our democratic rights,” she said. “We will always do that in New Jersey.”. Sherrill made no mention of Republican opponent Paul DeGroot, who on Monday filed...
New Jersey ballot questions and more to know for Election Day
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – New Jersey voters will weigh in on several important races on Election Day, but some residents will also be asked a couple of questions. There is only one local measure on the New Jersey ballot this year, and it’s in Mercer County. In Trenton, residents will decide if the city Board […]
pix11.com
NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected to office
Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job. NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected …. Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor...
NJ election results: State congressional races by district
Plus, what happened in two special elections for state Senate and Assembly. Polls closed at 8 p.m., Nov. 8. Here are the results for all 12 New Jersey congressional districts — and two races for state Assembly and Senate. The results are provided by The Associated Press. Up-to-the-minute results...
New Jersey Globe
Where each competitive N.J. congressional race stands, by the numbers
There’s a lot of punditry that can go into analyzing elections. Who’s the stronger candidate? Whose message will resonate more with their district? How are voters feeling about their lives and their elected officials?. But with Election Day arriving tomorrow, it’s also worth looking at hard numbers to...
insidernj.com
Zero Hour: Murphy Leads Chant for Sherrill
MAPLEWOOD – This Essex County town is new to CD-11 and Mikie Sherrill has to be pretty happy to have it. Back in 2018 – the last midterm election – Democrats won here by about 10-to-1. But every election is a new story, so at noon on...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy’s federal PAC boosting key Democratic candidates, voting rights issues nationally
Stronger Fairer Forward PAC, which was formed to help candidates who support Gov. Phil Murphy’s issues of affordability and strengthening the middle class, has contributed more than $300,000 to campaigns this cycle, including $100,000 to the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State to help with ballot initiatives affecting voting rights issues.
New Jersey Globe
New Jersey awaits election results as polls close for 2022 election
It’s 8 PM and the polls are closed in New Jersey. Now it’s up to election officials in the state’s 21 counties to count the votes. As part of a partnership with Decision Desk HQ and with the support of the New Jersey Education Association, the New Jersey Globe will bring you up-to-the-minute elections results for Congress, and in Bergen, Burlington, Cumberland, Gloucester, Somerset and Passaic counties. Click HERE to view results after the polls close at 8 PM.
The perfect solution for New Jersey voting
I want to start this off by saying that I had a very pleasant experience casting my votes today in Roosevelt where they reward your experience with not only a sticker but a cookie as well. No cookies were given in Mercer County, however. Only in New Jersey could we...
KOMO News
Republican Tiffany Smiley pushes for votes in Washington ahead of Election Day
TUMWATER, Wash. — Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley made her final push before Election Day at campaign stops in the South Sound. Smiley greeted supporters at a stop in Tumwater Monday morning, sending a message to voters. “I will work with anyone to deliver results for you here in Washington...
2022 election results in New Jersey
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
thesunpapers.com
Unofficial Mount Laurel Township 2022 Election Results
The unofficial election results are in. According to the Burlington County Board of Elections, the race for Mayor of Mount Laurel Township shows Kareem Pritchett Sr. in the lead with 29.72 percent of the votes against the opposition Andy Gaus with 20.07 percent of votes. For Mount Laurel Township Council,...
Comments / 3