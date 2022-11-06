Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Tiger Woods caddies for Charlie, and Justin Thomas gets hitched | Rogers Report
Hello, friends, and welcome to the latest and greatest issue of the Rogers Report. This one involves some Tiger updates, which are always a thrill to bring your way. Russell Henley won (arguably?) the coolest trophy in golf on Sunday, Bernhard Langer continued to give Father Time a run for his money and Gemma Dryburgh became the first woman from Scotland to win on the LPGA Tour since 2011.
Golf.com
What Tiger Woods’ latest PIP payday is really worth
Some things in Tiger Woods’ life are constants. The paychecks are one of them. On Tuesday, a report from the Associated Press‘s Doug Ferguson named Tiger the winner of the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program for the second consecutive year, edging out Rory McIlroy to win the PGA Tour’s controversial new bonus pool. As winner, Woods will take home a plurality of the PIP’s $100 million fund, which will reportedly be split between some 23 players.
Golf Digest
How far did Ben Hogan and Sam Snead drive the ball? Unearthed study reveals.
No matter the sport, the same debate always ensues. Who was the best of all time, across every era?. Golf faces a peculiar challenge in this regard. It's not just that the fields have gotten stronger generally, but the equipment has changed, too. And the courses along with it. Ben Hogan and Sam Snead are undoubtedly two of the best golfers of all time whose names often—and rightfully—arrive in this conversation. But how can we truly estimate how good those players would fare against, say, Tiger Woods, when without a firm grasp of how far they drove the ball with the tools they did have?
ESPN
Rory McIlroy says Tiger Woods won PGA Tour's PIP bonus pool
A few days before Rory McIlroy returned to No. 1 in the world, he was asked if he could accept being No. 2 for the foreseeable future. The topic, of course, was the Player Impact Program, and McIlroy smiled. "Hey, I gave him a pretty good run,'' McIlroy said. That...
2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open prop bet picks and PGA Tour predictions
The PGA Tour is in Texas this week for the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, which is being played at Memorial Park Golf Course for the 3rd straight year. The 1st round tees off on Thursday morning in Houston. Below, we search for the best value prop bets among the...
Golf Digest
Charlie Woods in the marketplace, Collin Morikawa’s majors, Cantlay and X going LIV and more
Do you think LIV Golf will offer Charlie Woods more than $500 million? #AskAlan @JonathonJFelix. I can’t believe I’m typing this, but Charlie Woods is, in today’s marketplace, the most valuable golfer in the world. We’re already obsessed with him, and his journey through golf will include his dad as coach, caddie, bodyguard, head cheerleader, sports psychologist and sundry other roles. He’s a great-looking kid with cross-cultural roots, a fascinating backstory and one of the most famous last names in sports. Half a billion would be a bargain for LIV.
Golf Digest
2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide
The penultimate event of the fall portion of the 2022-23 PGA Tour schedule will take place this week in Texas for the Cadence Bank Houston Open. The tourney will feature Scottie Scheffler coming off of a final-round 62 and T-3 finish at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba and a T-2 at last year’s Houston Open. If Scheffler were to win this week, he would regain the World No. 1 position over Rory McIlroy.
Listen: What could Tiger Woods' 2023 schedule look like? Plus, picks for the Houston Open
Tiger Woods, for the first time since the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, is returning to the golf course in December for the latest edition of “The Match.” Woods will be play with world No. 1 Rory McIlroy as they face off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods to make his return to golf at the Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods announced Wednesday will be playing in the Hero World Challenge in December. The tournament, slated to begin Dec. 1, will mark Woods’ first return to competition since his possible goodbye to St. Andrews at this year’s Open Championship. Woods, 46, played nine rounds in 2022, highlighted by making the weekend at both the Masters and PGA Championship.
Golf Digest
How long can you wait when your ball is sitting on the edge of the cup?
In many cases, the Rules of Golf are extremely specific. For example, a ball can't be any smaller than 1.680 inches (or 42.67 millimeters) in diameter and can't weigh more than 1.620 ounces. In others? It gets a bit vague—and subject to more interpretation. Let's say you've put a...
Golf Digest
Houston Open picks 2022: Can this former tour winner cash as a longshot once again?
The Houston Open returns to Memorial Park in Texas for the third time, and if the first two iterations were any indication, golf fans are in for a real treat when it comes to the golf course. As for the field, that's not too shabby either. Scottie Scheffler, the now...
Golf Digest
Russell Henley’s hidden talent, a TikTok star’s dangerous golf crime, and a pair of outrageous holes-in-one
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are still recovering from the end of daylight savings time. When you’re young and single, that Saturday night gaining an extra hour at the bars feels like a national holiday. But when you have two kids under 5, it becomes the longest day of the year. And then it turns into the longest week of the year because you wouldn’t believe how much havoc that one hour wreaks. And on top of that, I didn’t win the Powerball. Again. Anyway, we’ll battle on and do our best to bring you everything you need to know from an eventful week in golf. And the pressure's on since we had that extra hour to do it. OK, let's dive in.
Golf Digest
Houston Open odds 2022: Scottie Scheffler the solo favorite again coming off scorching-hot Sunday
By Scottie Scheffler standards, the former World No. 1 was slumping hard following his Sunday stumble in the Tour Championship at East Lake. And by slumping we mean he struggled in the Presidents Cup and then finished 45th in a no-cut Fall Swing event. The "slump" was short-lived, with Scheffler...
golfmagic.com
The Match: Everything you need to know about Woods & McIlroy vs Spieth & Thomas
Golf fans are set to be treated to the most mouthwatering edition of The Match in December when four major champions tee it up in a pairs showdown. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who have been instrumental in the PGA Tour's response to the LIV Golf Tour, will take on the common Ryder Cup partnership of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to play in Belleair
November 8, 2022 - Golf legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will compete against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair in December. This will be the seventh edition of "The Match" golf tournament. The 12-hole competition will be played under the lights at the golf club on Dec. 10.
Golf Digest
Why this week’s KFT Q School forced some players into hard choices
In a professional golfer’s mind, securing tour status is somewhere between inspiring hopes and unattainable dreams. Q School season is winding down, and talented professional golfers and hopeless dreamers alike have embarked on another qualifying odyssey. The entry fees are steep, the travel costs high, and the competition merciless. To make matters more complicated, the landscape has changed. A massive amount of money has been showered upon the game, and there has never been a better time to be an established and, especially, elite player. But what about everyone else? What does the steep ascent to the top of professional golf look like when you’re at the bottom?
Golf Digest
Forgetting to sign your scorecard may not be so costly anymore with the 2023 Rules of Golf update
You hear it happen every so often, not frequently enough to call it common but not infrequently enough to call it rare. Still, each time a golfer forgets to sign a scorecard—and is subsequently disqualified from a tournament—the reaction that follows is twofold: How could that possible happen (again)? And why are they hit with a DQ?
Golf.com
The next 6 months will teach us how popular pro golf really is
Let’s imagine it’s April 2023. You’re on the comedown from yet another thrilling Masters tournament. You streamed it all day Thursday and Friday and and why wouldn’t you? It’s the pinnacle of the sport. Golf’s Super Bowl, many will tell you, and everyone who matters was involved. That was a nice change of pace, because it hasn’t been the case in eight months.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods wins Player Impact Program again, according to Rory McIlroy
Eight weeks remain in 2022, which theoretically means the race for the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program is still open. But according to forecasters—specifically, Rory McIlroy—the race has already been called. Speaking to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, McIlroy relayed that Woods has repeated as PIP...
GolfWRX
KBS launches new “Tour 2.0” prototype iron shafts on the PGA Tour (Q&A with designer Kim Braly)
On Wednesday at the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, GolfWRX caught up with Kim Braly, Director of R&D for KBS Golf Shafts, to learn about the new KBS Tour “prototype” steel iron shafts that we spotted this week at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. Here’s what Braly...
