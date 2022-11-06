ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

KWCH.com

Ford Co. crash seriously injures one

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 60-year-old John King, of Great Bend, was seriously injured after a Saturday morning crash near US-50 in Ford County. KHP said another vehicle driving eastbound went left of the center line, striking King who was driving westbound. Troopers said...
FORD COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Operation Green Light supports local veterans in Barton Co.

The Kansas Association of Counties, along with many Kansas Counties, are pleased to announce that county courthouses and other buildings, as well as offices, including KAC’s Topeka office, will be illuminated green beginning today, from November 7-13, 2022, as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of KAC’s national partner, the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (11/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/8) At 1:37 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 4001 Worden Street in Albert. At 7:52 a.m. a fire was reported at 20 SW 20 Road. Structure Fire. At 9:05 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 1400 Main Street. Battery. At 4:45...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Bridge repair causes rural Reno Co. road closure

RENO COUNTY — Reno County Public Works announced Monday that Castleton Road between Kent Road and Willison Road, approximately two miles southwest of Haven, will be closed to all traffic for bridge repair until further notice. If you have questions about this or any other Reno County Public Works...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. officer injured while arresting felon for disorderly conduct

RENO COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas felon who injured an officer while resisting on Sunday in Hutchinson. Just after 4p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of East 8th Street just for a loud music complaint. Gary McQueen, 45, was acting disorderly and so officers attempted to arrest him. McQueen resisted and one of the responding officers was injured.
HUTCHINSON, KS
panhandlepost.com

Earthquake recorded Monday afternoon in Ellis County

The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake Monday afternoon in Ellis County. The 2.6-magnitude quake was detected in northeast Ellis County, just south of the Rooks County line, at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday. It is the fifth earthquake detected in the Hays area since the beginning of October.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Two Arrested After Early Saturday Incident at a Hutchinson Bar & Grill

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two Hutchinson residents were arrested, and two others issued notices to appear in court after an early Saturday morning incident where a shot was reportedly fired. Hutchinson police were called to the Rusty Needle at 1808 North Plum in response to an altercation that began after...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

KDOT working to mitigate staff shortages ahead of snow and ice

Safe and clean highways are easy to take for granted, but someone is doing the work to keep them that way during the winter months. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is dealing with a shortage of those people heading into the snow and ice season. Tim Potter, Public Affairs Manager for KDOT's District 5, said the job will still be completed.
GREAT BEND, KS
adastraradio.com

Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

