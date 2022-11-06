Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Great Bend man seriously injured in minivan-semi head-on crash in Ford County
SPEARVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after the minivan he was driving collided head-on with a semitrailer Sunday morning in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on US-50 highway, about five miles northeast of Spearville. According...
Two arrested on Railroad Ave. in Great Bend for drug charges
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, just before 11 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in the 3900 block of Railroad Avenue, south of Great Bend. The vehicle was stopped for a traffic infraction. Deputies became suspicious of the occupants and received consent to search...
One lane closed on West 17th, repairs to start Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On November 6th at 10:00 a.m, a water line break was reported in the 400 block of West 17th Ave. The break was on a ¾” copper service line, which was excavated and replaced. This road damage caused by the water line break has...
KWCH.com
Ford Co. crash seriously injures one
FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 60-year-old John King, of Great Bend, was seriously injured after a Saturday morning crash near US-50 in Ford County. KHP said another vehicle driving eastbound went left of the center line, striking King who was driving westbound. Troopers said...
Man seriously injured in southwestern Kansas crash
A man has been seriously injured in a car crash that happened Sunday morning in southwestern Kansas.
Dodge City college set to reopen after suspect in handcuffs fled police
FORD COUNTY —The Dodge City Community College campus, 2501 North 14th Avenue, Dodge City will reopen at 1p.m. after it was closed due to a potential security risk on Tuesday, according to a social media report from the school. The school advised that this was not an active shooter...
Liberal man life-flighted to hospital after rollover crash
A Liberal, Kansas, man was airlifted to a hospital on Saturday after a rollover crash in Meade County.
Operation Green Light supports local veterans in Barton Co.
The Kansas Association of Counties, along with many Kansas Counties, are pleased to announce that county courthouses and other buildings, as well as offices, including KAC’s Topeka office, will be illuminated green beginning today, from November 7-13, 2022, as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of KAC’s national partner, the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
Subjects wearing ski masks reported around Great Bend daycare
On Nov. 3, the Great Bend Police Department responded to 2324 McKinley Street in referece to suspicious persons. The reporting party stated that a male, wearing a black ski mask had come onto the property, which is an in-home daycare, and was observed between a parked vehicle and a second vehicle, which was running.
Cop Shop (11/8)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/8) At 1:37 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 4001 Worden Street in Albert. At 7:52 a.m. a fire was reported at 20 SW 20 Road. Structure Fire. At 9:05 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 1400 Main Street. Battery. At 4:45...
Plans still being finalized for new Great Bend daycare center
GLMV Architecture is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) for approved building plans for a $1.6 million group daycare center in Great Bend. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said GLMV designed a 4,500 square-foot daycare center to serve up to 59 children. "We have...
Bridge repair causes rural Reno Co. road closure
RENO COUNTY — Reno County Public Works announced Monday that Castleton Road between Kent Road and Willison Road, approximately two miles southwest of Haven, will be closed to all traffic for bridge repair until further notice. If you have questions about this or any other Reno County Public Works...
Kan. officer injured while arresting felon for disorderly conduct
RENO COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas felon who injured an officer while resisting on Sunday in Hutchinson. Just after 4p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of East 8th Street just for a loud music complaint. Gary McQueen, 45, was acting disorderly and so officers attempted to arrest him. McQueen resisted and one of the responding officers was injured.
adastraradio.com
McPherson City Commissioners Explore Alley Extension Between Main & Ash Streets; Approve Organizational Changes Within Fire Dept.
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners have begun the process of condemning a 30-foot-wide strip on the property line between 307 and 319 North Ash St. along with a section on the northwest corner of the 307 property to allow extension of the alley in the 300 block between N. Main St. and Ash St.
panhandlepost.com
Earthquake recorded Monday afternoon in Ellis County
The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake Monday afternoon in Ellis County. The 2.6-magnitude quake was detected in northeast Ellis County, just south of the Rooks County line, at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday. It is the fifth earthquake detected in the Hays area since the beginning of October.
adastraradio.com
Two Arrested After Early Saturday Incident at a Hutchinson Bar & Grill
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two Hutchinson residents were arrested, and two others issued notices to appear in court after an early Saturday morning incident where a shot was reportedly fired. Hutchinson police were called to the Rusty Needle at 1808 North Plum in response to an altercation that began after...
House fire in Hutchinson causes significant damage, adult and four dogs escape
A house fire that started early Saturday morning in Hutchinson caused significant damage.
KDOT working to mitigate staff shortages ahead of snow and ice
Safe and clean highways are easy to take for granted, but someone is doing the work to keep them that way during the winter months. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is dealing with a shortage of those people heading into the snow and ice season. Tim Potter, Public Affairs Manager for KDOT's District 5, said the job will still be completed.
adastraradio.com
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
Smoke causes three-vehicle crash in Reno County
Smoke covering a roadway in Reno County caused a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0