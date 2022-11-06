ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

Looking at South Carolina's bowl possibilities

With the 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt over the weekend in Nashville, the South Carolina football team won its sixth game and clinched bowl eligibility. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) will spend some time preparing for a football game in either December or January, with the destination to be determined following the SEC Championship Game.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSFA

Tuskegee to play Benedict in SIAC Championship Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will battle the Benedict Tigers for the SIAC Championship Saturday afternoon. Tuskegee is 8-2, while Benedict is 10-0 for the 2022 football season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 1:30 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Columbia, SC. Sign up for...
COLUMBIA, SC
footballscoop.com

SEC coaches offer differing views on NIL, as Mark Stoops laments 'Does me no good to whine or cry or complain' about SEC rivals

Shane Beamer’s positivity isn’t for everyone. Mark Stoops' candor might not be, either. Beamer, South Carolina’s second-year head coach, has been ‘meme-d’ for his enthusiastic in-game reactions to positive moments for his Gamecocks, even in contests already long over. (See: South Carolina at Tennessee, 2021).
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

South Carolina earns three-seed in NCAA Tournament

(WACH) — Fresh off an SEC Tournament title with a trophy and automatic bid in tow, selection Monday came with a little less stress for South Carolina Women's Soccer. The Gamecocks earning a three-seed into the NCAA Tournament after their defeat of No. 3 Alabama 1-0 in the SEC Championship Sunday.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Countdown to tipoff: Carolina vs. South Carolina State

South Carolina will welcome South Carolina State to Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday night to open up the 2022-23 season. The Gamecocks are coming of an 80-41 exhibition win over Mars Hill on Nov. 2. South Carolina State defeated West Virginia Tech in its exhibition on Nov. 1 by a score of 78-63. Tipoff between these two teams is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.
ORANGEBURG, SC
The Associated Press

Boston, No. 1 South Carolina open with 101--31 win over ETSU

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 17 points, Aliyah Boston had the 61st double-double of her career and defending national champion No. 1 South Carolina opened with a dominating 101-31 victory over East Tennessee State on Monday night. Boston finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in 20 minutes. The Gamecocks (1-0) celebrated their 2022 NCAA Tournament title with championship rings and a banner unfurled in the arena rafters to the cheers of a boisterous, happy crowd at Colonial Life Arena. Then they went about their goal of a second straight title by blowing past East Tennessee State with overwhelming defense and an inside game the much smaller Buccaneers couldn’t match.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Gamecocks nab top prospect Chloe Kitts

South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Chloe Kitts (Oviedo, Fla./Faith Christian Academy) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBIR

Kickoff time announced for UT vs. South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The kickoff time for the UT vs. South Carolina game has been announced. The game will take place at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to a tweet from Tennessee Football. Tennessee will travel to South Carolina and play in Williams-Brice...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment

Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky

On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
LEXINGTON, KY

