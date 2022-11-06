Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
South Carolina vs Clemson: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Basketball
After opening their 2022-23 SEC Basketball season Tuesday night, South Carolina is now set for their toughest test yet as the Gamecocks will host in-state rival Clemson Friday night inside Colonial Life Arena. Beginning with a look at the Gamecocks, South Carolina (1-0) opened the 2022-23 campaign Tuesday night at...
Looking at South Carolina's bowl possibilities
With the 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt over the weekend in Nashville, the South Carolina football team won its sixth game and clinched bowl eligibility. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) will spend some time preparing for a football game in either December or January, with the destination to be determined following the SEC Championship Game.
WSFA
Tuskegee to play Benedict in SIAC Championship Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will battle the Benedict Tigers for the SIAC Championship Saturday afternoon. Tuskegee is 8-2, while Benedict is 10-0 for the 2022 football season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 1:30 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Columbia, SC. Sign up for...
footballscoop.com
SEC coaches offer differing views on NIL, as Mark Stoops laments 'Does me no good to whine or cry or complain' about SEC rivals
Shane Beamer’s positivity isn’t for everyone. Mark Stoops' candor might not be, either. Beamer, South Carolina’s second-year head coach, has been ‘meme-d’ for his enthusiastic in-game reactions to positive moments for his Gamecocks, even in contests already long over. (See: South Carolina at Tennessee, 2021).
wach.com
South Carolina earns three-seed in NCAA Tournament
(WACH) — Fresh off an SEC Tournament title with a trophy and automatic bid in tow, selection Monday came with a little less stress for South Carolina Women's Soccer. The Gamecocks earning a three-seed into the NCAA Tournament after their defeat of No. 3 Alabama 1-0 in the SEC Championship Sunday.
Countdown to tipoff: Carolina vs. South Carolina State
South Carolina will welcome South Carolina State to Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday night to open up the 2022-23 season. The Gamecocks are coming of an 80-41 exhibition win over Mars Hill on Nov. 2. South Carolina State defeated West Virginia Tech in its exhibition on Nov. 1 by a score of 78-63. Tipoff between these two teams is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.
Boston, No. 1 South Carolina open with 101--31 win over ETSU
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 17 points, Aliyah Boston had the 61st double-double of her career and defending national champion No. 1 South Carolina opened with a dominating 101-31 victory over East Tennessee State on Monday night. Boston finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in 20 minutes. The Gamecocks (1-0) celebrated their 2022 NCAA Tournament title with championship rings and a banner unfurled in the arena rafters to the cheers of a boisterous, happy crowd at Colonial Life Arena. Then they went about their goal of a second straight title by blowing past East Tennessee State with overwhelming defense and an inside game the much smaller Buccaneers couldn’t match.
Gamecocks nab top prospect Chloe Kitts
South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Chloe Kitts (Oviedo, Fla./Faith Christian Academy) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks.
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. South Carolina State
South Carolina's basketball team gears up to tip off their season against South Carolina State on Tuesday.
Kickoff time announced for UT vs. South Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The kickoff time for the UT vs. South Carolina game has been announced. The game will take place at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to a tweet from Tennessee Football. Tennessee will travel to South Carolina and play in Williams-Brice...
Recruiting Class of 2023: Alabama Early-Signing Period Tracker
The Crimson Tide will be adding numerous athletes in all sports except football during the Nov. 9-16 early signing period.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment
Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
South Carolina Opens As Touchdown Underdog
Major sportsbooks have labeled South Carolina a significant underdog in their in-conference matchup against Florida.
Top 10 Head Coach Candidates for Auburn
Mike Farrell breaks down the ten best candidates to be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers
Khalifa Keith Decommits From Kentucky
South Carolina running back target Khalifa Keith has backed off his pledge to Kentucky and will weigh his options ahead of early national signing day.
Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky
On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
Hayden Brown Available For Season Opener
According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, a Citadel graduate transfer Hayden Brown will be available for tonight's game against South Carolina State.
FOX Carolina
SC GOP preparing for 'victory' party in Columbia
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Gov. Henry McMaster gives speech after winning the 2022 S.C. Governor's race.
wach.com
Scholarship honors Newberry College’s first Black men’s basketball coach, AD
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A newly endowed scholarship will honor Newberry College’s first Black head men’s basketball coach and athletic director, William Grafton Young Jr. Young served as head men’s basketball coach from 1992 until 2002 and as director of athletics from 1995 until 2000. His...
Here's the final vote in the Kirkman Finlay and Heather Bauer State House race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known member of the South Carolina legislature from Columbia is trailing in his bid for re-election. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Kirkman Finlay was behind Democratic challenger Heather Bauer by 234 votes --- 7,497 to 7,263 -- in the race for House District 75. Bauer got 51 percent of the vote to Finlay's 49 percent.
