theadvocate.com
'Fiscal cliff' ahead for Louisiana coastal restoration efforts, report warns
Louisiana’s expensive fight against land loss is headed for a “fiscal cliff,” with the bulk of coastal restoration funding set to run out by 2032, a state watchdog group warned in a new report. The state’s 50-year Coastal Master Plan relies heavily on $8.7 billion in fines...
theadvocate.com
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
NOLA.com
Post-pandemic, homeschooling is an option more Louisiana familes are choosing
Five days a week Tasha Buras of Mandeville wakes up an hour earlier than her three children to gather her thoughts. Breakfast awaits -- but so do school lessons, and Buras is the teacher as well the cook. If the kids, who range in age from 6 to 10, wake...
NOLA.com
Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history
Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
fox8live.com
By the numbers, Louisiana’s election night offered fascinating results
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Delve deeper into the numbers of Tuesday’s midterm election in Louisiana, and you never know what you might find:. 23 years old, the age of newly elected Bogalusa mayor Tyrin Truong, who unseated two-term incumbent Wendy Perrette. 41.3 percent voter turnout in Orleans Parish for...
Louisiana state symbols you may have not known about
Every state has a list of symbols representing its unique way of life. Louisiana's distinctive culture, natural environments, and way of life are unique to this state. You can search the world and never find a place similar to our beautiful state.
theadvocate.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in southeast Louisiana; see where, winning numbers
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Monday's delayed drawing was sold in southeast Louisiana, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. Two $50,000 were also sold in the region. The $1 million ticket was sold at P.T. Truck Stop at 43106 Airport Road South in Hammond. It matched five of the...
cenlanow.com
LIVE LOOK: Louisiana Election Day 2022
Happy Election Day, Louisiana! See live updates of several big state and local races happening across the Bayou State below. Several local races in and across the Greater New Orleans area. Louisiana state legislature. Proposed constitutional amendments. LIVE UPDATES: Louisiana Election Day.
postsouth.com
Louisiana voters changed the state Constitution Tuesday; what is different
Louisiana voters made three changes to their state Constitution Tuesday that gave property tax breaks to veterans and the disabled and allows for the reduction of water use charges in some cases but rejected five proposed amendments, including one on clarifying the ban of slavery. Following are the results for...
Louisiana Living: Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Taylor Costa with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, along with Bob D’Avignon and Grant D’Avignon with the Boy Scouts of America. Taylor, Bob, and Grant share with Ashley and the viewers details about the Scouting for Food Drive. For more information, be sure to watch the video above. For […]
NOLA.com
Expect hours of delays after fiery 18-wheeler crash on I-10 near MS-LA state line
Drivers traveling from the Mississippi Coast into Louisiana should expect hours of westbound traffic delays after an 18-wheeler caught fire on the Interstate 10 bridge near the state line. Mississippi Highway Patrol said the commercial vehicle, which was loaded with bolts, crashed into the bridge railing early Wednesday morning and...
brproud.com
3-year-old from Louisiana with heart defect needs defibrillator to attend school
BREAUX BRIDGE, La (KLFY)– Aiden Broussard is an adventurous and affectionate 3-year-old who just wants to go to school. But in his young life, so far, he has faced many challenges. Aiden has Long QT syndrome (LQTS), a heart condition which causes chaotic and fast heartbeats. He lives with...
Bomb Threat Temporarily Shuts Down Louisiana Polling Station
Local officials determined that the threat was related to the school and not the election.
WDSU
Louisiana Shrimpers asking for help to keep industry alive
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Shrimp Association says imported shrimp is making it almost impossible to continue to do their jobs. LSA president Acy Cooper claims recent mass imports of shrimp from overseas has driven the price of the seafood per pound from $4 at the beginning of the year to around $1.
cenlanow.com
LCU to host suicide awareness documentary about Louisiana’s Emma Benoit
“My Ascension,” a documentary film about Dutchtown, Louisiana teen Emma Benoit and the aftermath of her suicide attempt in 2017 and road to healing will be shown at Louisiana Christian University on Monday, Nov. 14. The event is sponsored by the Social Work Organizations and Communities class as part...
kadn.com
Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters
Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
ELECTION RESULTS: Louisiana State Representatives, Commissioners, and Judges
See results of the November 8, 2022 election here.
NOLA.com
'Nobody has inspired me more than Matthew Block:' John Bel Edwards' right hand steps down
Matthew Block was jogging one evening in Thibodaux seven years ago when he stopped to help the Democratic candidate for governor set up at a campaign event. One thing led to another, and several months later, after John Bel Edwards was elected governor, he tapped Block to be part of his inner circle as executive counsel.
Louisiana: Handful of puppies left with no food or water in broken kennel at Rescue Alliance office
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday, November 3. Rescue Alliance said the puppies were dumped at this location without food, water or a blanket. The puppies were located by a member of Rescue Alliance around 8:30 a.m. at their […]
WWL-TV
St. Tammany Parish Election Results 2022
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in St. Tammany Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat...
