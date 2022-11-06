ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Golfing legend John Daly speaks up in support of Issue 4 in Arkansas

By Brandon Ringo
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Just days after rapper Snoop Dogg lent his support to the effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas, golf legend and Arkansan John Daly has also spoken up in support of Issue 4.

In a Twitter post, Daly voiced his support for the bill, stating that Issue 4 would safely legalize cannabis in the Natural State.

“I know there’s been a lot of talk out there about Issue 4. I’m sure you’ve seen the ads,” Daly stated. “Bottom line this is pretty simple my opinion. Issue 4 would safely legalize cannabis here in our beautiful state of Arkansas. This has happened in 19 states, and the sky didn’t fall. Personally, I don’t feel that this is any different than buying a beer.”

Daly also noted that Issue 4 would create millions in funding and jobs in the state.

“A vote for Issue 4 would increase access all across our beautiful state, tripling the amount of stores and more than doubling the amount of growing facilities, creating millions of new funding for our police,” Daly said. “Creating thousands of good jobs – revenue for our state. The list goes on and on. So join me, John Daly, by voting for Issue 4 on Tuesday, November 8th.”

Though not a native Arkansan, Daly currently resides in Dardanelle and is the owner of Lion’s Den Golf Course.

