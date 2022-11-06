Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Boras says timing of MLB draft endangers player safety
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Baseball super agent Scott Boras says the timing of the draft endangers player safety. The draft was moved last year from early June to mid-July. Boras says the later dates prevent clubs from giving new players an adequate chance to acclimate themselves to pro ball. Boras says he would like to see a minor-league level added that would be above rookie ball for players to develop.
Idaho8.com
Díaz, Mets ink $102M, 5-year deal, record for MLB closer
NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star closer Edwin Díaz and the New York Mets have finalized their $102 million, five-year contract — the largest for a reliever in baseball history. Díaz can opt out after three seasons, and the deal includes a team option for 2028. The 28-year-old right-hander became a free agent Sunday following a sensational season with the Mets. Needing to rebuild most of their pitching staff, they started at the back end of the bullpen and quickly locked up Díaz with a record deal before other teams were permitted to negotiate with him. Díaz went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves in 61 appearances this season, making his second All-Star team. He had 118 strikeouts, whiffing more than 50% of the batters he faced.
Idaho8.com
AP Source: WNBA to allow coaches challenge next season
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will allow coaches to challenge one play a game next season, and the league is also heightening the penalty for transition take fouls, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because no official announcement has been made. Both rules, which will go into effect next season, are already used in the NBA.
Idaho8.com
Titans hope return of Tannehill, Burks revive passing game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans got their best signs of hope at reviving one of the NFL’s worst passing offenses Wednesday. Ryan Tannehill practiced during the portion open to reporters Wednesday for the first time since spraining his right ankle Oct. 23. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks also practiced for the first time trying to return from injured reserve. Both could help an offense with barely more yards passing than running this season. Tannehill said everyone is excited to have Burks back practicing and hope the receiver is available as soon as possible. The Titans host Denver and the NFL’s stingiest passing defense Sunday.
Idaho8.com
49ers’ McCaffrey, Dolphins’ Waddle among best bets to score
The picks this week are heavy with the usual scoring suspects of those most likely to cross the end zone in Week 10. These are the best bets to score at the WR and RB positions. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KIFI Local News 8 is...
Idaho8.com
Fields continues to signal he could be right QB for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields continues to show he might be the right quarterback for the Chicago Bears. He will try to keep a string of promising performances going when the Detroit Lions visit on Sunday. Fields’ play was at a different level in last week’s 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He scrambled 61 yards for a touchdown and the longest run by a Bears quarterback. And his 178 yards rushing were the most by an NFL quarterback in a regular-season game since at least 1940. He also became the first player since at least 1950 with at least 150 yards rushing and three TD passes in a game.
Idaho8.com
Chiefs’ Mahomes feels good after high pass volume vs Titans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that his right arm was feeling just fine after setting Kansas City Chiefs records for pass attempts and completions in last weekend’s come-from-behind overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. Mahomes was 43 of 68 for 446 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the 20-17 victory, and he even ran for the tying touchdown and 2-point conversion late in regulation. It was the most passes Mahomes, who was known for his high volume at Texas Tech, had thrown in an NFL game by 14 and beat his highest completion total by six.
Let’s Talk Ball: Are the Bills run defense issues overblown?
The young Jets defense forced two Josh Allen interceptions
