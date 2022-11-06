ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Post-Game: Michigan Destroys Rutgers (2nd Half), Blake Corum AGAIN, Donovan Edwards, U-M Defense

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OknLB_0j0zUVIR00

The Wolverines are now 9-0 after a tale of two halves against Rutgers.

It didn't start off well against Rutgers, as evidenced by Michigan's three-point halftime deficit, but a 38-0, second-half beatdown ended up being beyond convincing and puts Michigan at 9-0 during a wild weekend of college football. No. 1 Tennessee lost, No. 4 Clemson lost and No. 6 Alabama lost, which should pave the way for U-M to roll into the top four with ease.

Even though it took the Wolverines a little time to get going, a few mainstays once again showed up in a big way. Running back Blake Corum, along with his buddy Donovan Edwards, got very loose against the Scarlet Knights. The one-two punch ran for 109 yards apiece and accounted for three touchdowns. They seem to be peaking at the right time. On the defensive side of the ball, Jesse Minter once again, made some major adjustments at the break and blanked the Scarlet Knights in the second stanza. The Wolverines just keep on winning and should continue to do so during its next two home games against Nebraska and Illinois.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Michigan Football aiming to flip in-state recruit in 2023 class

Michigan football handed out an interesting new offer earlier this week to three-star running back Darius Taylor who is committed to Minnesota. The 2023 recruiting class has been an interesting one for Michigan football. So far, it hasn’t quite looked like you would think a recruiting class would after a playoff berth and a Big Ten title.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan

The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

College Football Playoff Rankings Week 11: Michigan moves up

We are heading into Week 11 of the 2022 College Football season and this past Saturday, two of the top four teams in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings lost. Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled and as you are about to see, following losses by No. 1 Tennessee and No. 4 Clemson, the Michigan Wolverines are among the teams to move up. Here are the full rankings heading into Week 11 of the 2022 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan hockey drops from No. 1 spot in national polls

Michigan’s stint at the top of the college hockey national polls was short-lived. The Wolverines (8-2) dropped two spots Monday in both the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls after opening Big Ten play last week with a road split at then-No. 13 Penn State, losing 3-0 Friday and winning 4-3 in overtime Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan Fans Love What President Said About Ohio State

Wolverines fans were loving what Michigan president Santa Ono had to say in the leadup to The Game later this year. After last season's inclement weather that allowed Michigan's run game to shine, UM's prez did his best to speak similar conditions into existence on Twitter. Saying, "From my days...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ypsilanti Community Schools recognized as Michigan’s first ‘System of Distinction’

YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti Community Schools became the first school district in the state of Michigan to earn recognition as a System of Distinction from its accreditation provider, the Cognia Global Network. Award-winning districts demonstrated excellence in meeting Cognia’s performance standards during their 2021-22 accreditation reviews. The network conducted reviews...
YPSILANTI, MI
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy