Walker, Panthers look to bounce back vs 1st-place Falcons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker’s previous outing couldn’t have gone much worse. The Panthers quarterback was 3 of 10 passing for 9 yards with two interceptions and got benched with Carolina trailing 35-0 at halftime to the Cincinnati Bengals. Yet, despite Walker’s 0.0 QB rating — and with backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold considered healthy and ready to go — Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with Walker on Thursday night against the first-place Atlanta Falcons.
Browns’ Nick Chubb picking up yards, admirers with every run
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb is gaining yards and admirers with every carry. Cleveland’s star running back is having another strong season for the Browns, who may lean on Chubb even more in their last nine games. Chubb is second in the NFL with 841 yards and first with 10 touchdowns. The unassuming 26-year-old has endeared himself to teammates and coaches with an unmatched work ethic. Even Titans star Derrick Henry recently referred to Chubb as the best running back on the planet. The Browns visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Titans hope return of Tannehill, Burks revive passing game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans got their best signs of hope at reviving one of the NFL’s worst passing offenses Wednesday. Ryan Tannehill practiced during the portion open to reporters Wednesday for the first time since spraining his right ankle Oct. 23. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks also practiced for the first time trying to return from injured reserve. Both could help an offense with barely more yards passing than running this season. Tannehill said everyone is excited to have Burks back practicing and hope the receiver is available as soon as possible. The Titans host Denver and the NFL’s stingiest passing defense Sunday.
LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, coach Sean McVay says. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback entered the protocol Tuesday afternoon after consulting with the Rams’ medical staff, the team confirmed Wednesday. The Rams believe Stafford’s symptoms resulted from action in last Sunday’s 16-13 loss at Tampa Bay, but they haven’t identified a specific hit. McVay said the Rams haven’t determined whether Stafford can play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. John Wolford, a Rams backup since 2019, is likely to start if Stafford can’t go. Stafford has been one of the NFL’s most durable quarterbacks for the past 12 seasons.
Giants’ Kenny Golladay likely to return against Texans
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kenny Golladay is going to get another chance to show the New York Giants they didn’t waste a lot of money signing him as a free agent last year. Golladay expects to return to the lineup Sunday when the Giants host the Houston Texans. The 29-year-old Golladay has missed the past four games with a knee injury. He has not provided the Giants much since signing a four-year, $72 million contract. In 18 games over two seasons, he has 39 catches for 543 yards and no touchdowns.
Seahawks getting plenty of production from trio of TEs
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When going through the list of offensive difference-makers that have helped the Seattle Seahawks to their surprising 6-3 start, the names of Will Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson aren’t usually the first to come to mind. Maybe Seattle’s trio of tight ends should be recognized and appreciated a little more as a key reason why the Seahawks are finding as much success as they have through the first half of the season. The numbers from Seattle’s tight ends trio aren’t overwhelming. But each has become such an important part for the Seahawks offense that Seattle is finding ways to get them on the field more often.
Kings get balanced scoring in victory over Cavaliers
Kevin Huerter hit two clutch hoops down the stretch Wednesday night and the Sacramento Kings avoided more last-second drama by
Defensive back Joe Haden ends NFL career as Brown
CLEVELAND — Joe Haden signed a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns Tuesday to officially end his career as a Cleveland Brown. >>PREVOUS COVERAGE: Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13 Haden spent seven of his 12-year NFL career in Cleveland, announced in October he wanted...
Let’s Talk Ball: Are the Bills run defense issues overblown?
The young Jets defense forced two Josh Allen interceptions
Hannah Jump hits five 3s, Stephen Curry watches Stanford win
With NBA superstar Stephen Curry in the house, Hannah Jump hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in 17 minutes, and No. 2 Stanford ran away from Cal State Northridge for a 104-40 win.Curry and wife Ayesha sat on the baseline with the parents of Stanford star Cameron Brink, who contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds. She was one of two women along with UConn star Azzi Fudd invited to Curry’s elite basketball camp in 2018. Sophomore Kiki Iriafen added 10 points, four rebounds and three assists while 6-foot-7 freshman Lauren Betts scored 18 points and sophomore Brooke Demetre 13.
