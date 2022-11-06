Read full article on original website
Plans still being finalized for new Great Bend daycare center
GLMV Architecture is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) for approved building plans for a $1.6 million group daycare center in Great Bend. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said GLMV designed a 4,500 square-foot daycare center to serve up to 59 children. "We have...
Operation Green Light supports local veterans in Barton Co.
The Kansas Association of Counties, along with many Kansas Counties, are pleased to announce that county courthouses and other buildings, as well as offices, including KAC’s Topeka office, will be illuminated green beginning today, from November 7-13, 2022, as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of KAC’s national partner, the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
INSIGHT: The sound of rain
There’s something to be said about waking up to the sound of rain on a roof and thunder rumbling in the distance. Add in a dash of lightning momentarily highlighting an otherwise dark sky, and we have the start of a glorious fall day!. It’s no secret I prefer...
Great Bend looks at incentives to build housing at Amber Meadows
With a pursuit to develop more housing, the Great Bend City Council received a lesson in Rural Housing Incentive Districts (RHID) at Monday’s work session. Mollea Wainscott with the Dodge City Ford County Development Corporation gave the council information on how the RHID could work for the Amber Meadows subdivision in Great Bend, just north of Veterans Memorial Park.
🎙 Development continues in Hays Tallgrass addition
As multiple efforts to alleviate the extremely tight local housing market remain in various stages of development, home construction continues in the Tallgrass addition, northwest of 22nd and Wheatland in Hays. The project is set to soon cross a significant milestone as the first of four phases will quickly be...
Great Bend concerned over current FBO contract at the airport
In July 2020, the City of Great Bend entered an agreement with P&N Flight and Charter, out of Iowa, to serve as the city’s Fixed-Base Operator (FBO). The FBO provides retail sales of aviation fuels, ramp parking, hangar storage in the main hangar and aviation repair services. P&N has...
Erway ‘emerging’ as a leader in the Larned community
Six years removed from graduating from Larned High School, Landon Erway is emerging as a leader in the community that he always knew he wanted to come home to. Erway was named the Emerging Leader of the Year at the Larned Area Chamber of Commerce’s banquet last month. “All...
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (11/10)
Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Dilly & Doc | 1119 Main St. Paint. Party. Create. Dilly & Doc Creative Studio is the...
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (11/9)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3wDyhLU. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
KOERNER: National Family Literacy Month
Encouraging families to read and giving them the resources to read to their children every day is so important for a young child’s development and success in school. Reading to my children was one of my favorite things to do with them when they were young and even as they got older. I have fond memories of attending library story time as well as snuggling on the couch to read a good book. This is one of those times that parents can use to touch base with their child and maybe help them wind down for nap or bed. It doesn’t matter what time of day it is, finding a time to read in your routine is what is important.
BCC Board of Trustees study session agenda (11/8)
Tuesday, Nov. 8 – 4 p.m. 3. Hispanic Engagement and Recruitment Office (HERO) – Baudilio Hernandez. Grant Subaward agreement (Academics/STEM) • National Science Foundation/Kansas State University. Weights and Measures. • Kansas Department of Agriculture. Medical Assistant Program. • Edwards County Medical Center;...
Eagle Radio’s online auction is up and rolling…bid now
The Eagle Radio Online Holiday Auction begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and will let you bid on several items through Friday, Nov. 11. Presented by Stone Sand Company and Stone Waste Management, the auction will take place at greatbendpost.com. Eagle Radio’s Promotions Director Shannon Towns said the online auction makes it...
To make it profitable, Great Bend in favor or raising Events Center fees
Three years ago, Great Bend city staff determined a 10% charge should be assigned to all caterers on their food and alcohol receipts for events at the Great Bend Events Center. The practice was not well enforced, although the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) notified caterers and organizations that the 10% rule would be strictly enforced in 2023.
Great Bend students gain career insight with internship program
Great Bend High School’s Internship Program has launched 13 seniors into the local workforce this fall, giving students the opportunity put classroom learning to practical use in the workplace. In the first academic year for this program, 13 students received placement at seven local employers who represent a wide-variety...
🎤City Edition: Police Chief Steve Haulmark
Hear last week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Police Chief Steve Haulmark that aired Nov. 2, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
New sidewalk repair program heavily used in Great Bend
Since improving their sidewalk repair program in early October, the City of Great Bend has received 14 applications for the cost share program, and 10 of them have been approved. The program is designed to assist property owners to make repairs to public sidewalks. The plan provides both residential and...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/4 - 11/6)
BOOKED: Joseph McNett on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Sabrina Carr on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. RELEASED: Joseph McNett on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, transferred to Sedgwick County Detention Center. RELEASED: Alexander Anderson on Harvey...
USD 428 Board hears from parents, staff in goal planning survey
In its attempt to continue doing what is best for Great Bend students and families, the USD 428 Board of Education commissioned the Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) to conduct a district-wide survey regarding past goals and future priorities. At Monday's special session, the board spent three hours discussing those results and goals with KASB Field Specialist Sue Givens.
Barton Commission passes on resolution pertaining to 'familiar' interests
The democratic process is an ever-changing one. At Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, outgoing Commissioner Kirby Krier tried to tackle an issue that he feels may impact the county in the future. In the end, the body voted 3-2 against a resolution that would prohibit a sitting commissioner from voting on specific matters that would pertain to family members who are county employees.
Dodge City college set to reopen after suspect in handcuffs fled police
FORD COUNTY —The Dodge City Community College campus, 2501 North 14th Avenue, Dodge City will reopen at 1p.m. after it was closed due to a potential security risk on Tuesday, according to a social media report from the school. The school advised that this was not an active shooter...
