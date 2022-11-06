ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Operation Green Light supports local veterans in Barton Co.

The Kansas Association of Counties, along with many Kansas Counties, are pleased to announce that county courthouses and other buildings, as well as offices, including KAC’s Topeka office, will be illuminated green beginning today, from November 7-13, 2022, as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of KAC’s national partner, the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
INSIGHT: The sound of rain

There’s something to be said about waking up to the sound of rain on a roof and thunder rumbling in the distance. Add in a dash of lightning momentarily highlighting an otherwise dark sky, and we have the start of a glorious fall day!. It’s no secret I prefer...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend looks at incentives to build housing at Amber Meadows

With a pursuit to develop more housing, the Great Bend City Council received a lesson in Rural Housing Incentive Districts (RHID) at Monday’s work session. Mollea Wainscott with the Dodge City Ford County Development Corporation gave the council information on how the RHID could work for the Amber Meadows subdivision in Great Bend, just north of Veterans Memorial Park.
GREAT BEND, KS
🎙 Development continues in Hays Tallgrass addition

As multiple efforts to alleviate the extremely tight local housing market remain in various stages of development, home construction continues in the Tallgrass addition, northwest of 22nd and Wheatland in Hays. The project is set to soon cross a significant milestone as the first of four phases will quickly be...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (11/10)

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Dilly & Doc | 1119 Main St. Paint. Party. Create. Dilly & Doc Creative Studio is the...
GREAT BEND, KS
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (11/9)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3wDyhLU. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KOERNER: National Family Literacy Month

Encouraging families to read and giving them the resources to read to their children every day is so important for a young child’s development and success in school. Reading to my children was one of my favorite things to do with them when they were young and even as they got older. I have fond memories of attending library story time as well as snuggling on the couch to read a good book. This is one of those times that parents can use to touch base with their child and maybe help them wind down for nap or bed. It doesn’t matter what time of day it is, finding a time to read in your routine is what is important.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
BCC Board of Trustees study session agenda (11/8)

Tuesday, Nov. 8 – 4 p.m. 3. Hispanic Engagement and Recruitment Office (HERO) – Baudilio Hernandez.  Grant Subaward agreement (Academics/STEM) • National Science Foundation/Kansas State University.  Weights and Measures. • Kansas Department of Agriculture.  Medical Assistant Program. • Edwards County Medical Center;...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Eagle Radio’s online auction is up and rolling…bid now

The Eagle Radio Online Holiday Auction begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and will let you bid on several items through Friday, Nov. 11. Presented by Stone Sand Company and Stone Waste Management, the auction will take place at greatbendpost.com. Eagle Radio’s Promotions Director Shannon Towns said the online auction makes it...
GREAT BEND, KS
New sidewalk repair program heavily used in Great Bend

Since improving their sidewalk repair program in early October, the City of Great Bend has received 14 applications for the cost share program, and 10 of them have been approved. The program is designed to assist property owners to make repairs to public sidewalks. The plan provides both residential and...
GREAT BEND, KS
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/4 - 11/6)

BOOKED: Joseph McNett on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Sabrina Carr on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. RELEASED: Joseph McNett on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, transferred to Sedgwick County Detention Center. RELEASED: Alexander Anderson on Harvey...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
USD 428 Board hears from parents, staff in goal planning survey

In its attempt to continue doing what is best for Great Bend students and families, the USD 428 Board of Education commissioned the Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) to conduct a district-wide survey regarding past goals and future priorities. At Monday's special session, the board spent three hours discussing those results and goals with KASB Field Specialist Sue Givens.
Barton Commission passes on resolution pertaining to 'familiar' interests

The democratic process is an ever-changing one. At Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, outgoing Commissioner Kirby Krier tried to tackle an issue that he feels may impact the county in the future. In the end, the body voted 3-2 against a resolution that would prohibit a sitting commissioner from voting on specific matters that would pertain to family members who are county employees.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
