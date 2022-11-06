Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Idaho8.com
Walker, Panthers look to bounce back vs 1st-place Falcons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker’s previous outing couldn’t have gone much worse. The Panthers quarterback was 3 of 10 passing for 9 yards with two interceptions and got benched with Carolina trailing 35-0 at halftime to the Cincinnati Bengals. Yet, despite Walker’s 0.0 QB rating — and with backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold considered healthy and ready to go — Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with Walker on Thursday night against the first-place Atlanta Falcons.
Idaho8.com
Confident Vikings thriving behind letting-it-loose Cousins
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Questions about whether Kirk Cousins would find a higher level of comfort this year with the Minnesota Vikings have been answered by the NFC North standings. Recent video evidence from the team plane of Cousins dancing shirtless with diamond-studded chains draped around his neck put any lingering doubt to rest. Cousins and the Vikings have been thriving in a more relaxed environment around team headquarters following a change in coaching staffs. Winning makes the ultimate difference. The Vikings are 7-1 and in first place in the NFC North. They play at Buffalo Sunday.
Idaho8.com
LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, coach Sean McVay says. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback entered the protocol Tuesday afternoon after consulting with the Rams’ medical staff, the team confirmed Wednesday. The Rams believe Stafford’s symptoms resulted from action in last Sunday’s 16-13 loss at Tampa Bay, but they haven’t identified a specific hit. McVay said the Rams haven’t determined whether Stafford can play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. John Wolford, a Rams backup since 2019, is likely to start if Stafford can’t go. Stafford has been one of the NFL’s most durable quarterbacks for the past 12 seasons.
Idaho8.com
Titans hope return of Tannehill, Burks revive passing game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans got their best signs of hope at reviving one of the NFL’s worst passing offenses Wednesday. Ryan Tannehill practiced during the portion open to reporters Wednesday for the first time since spraining his right ankle Oct. 23. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks also practiced for the first time trying to return from injured reserve. Both could help an offense with barely more yards passing than running this season. Tannehill said everyone is excited to have Burks back practicing and hope the receiver is available as soon as possible. The Titans host Denver and the NFL’s stingiest passing defense Sunday.
Idaho8.com
Browns’ Nick Chubb picking up yards, admirers with every run
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb is gaining yards and admirers with every carry. Cleveland’s star running back is having another strong season for the Browns, who may lean on Chubb even more in their last nine games. Chubb is second in the NFL with 841 yards and first with 10 touchdowns. The unassuming 26-year-old has endeared himself to teammates and coaches with an unmatched work ethic. Even Titans star Derrick Henry recently referred to Chubb as the best running back on the planet. The Browns visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Let’s Talk Ball: Are the Bills run defense issues overblown?
The young Jets defense forced two Josh Allen interceptions
Idaho8.com
Fields continues to signal he could be right QB for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields continues to show he might be the right quarterback for the Chicago Bears. He will try to keep a string of promising performances going when the Detroit Lions visit on Sunday. Fields’ play was at a different level in last week’s 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He scrambled 61 yards for a touchdown and the longest run by a Bears quarterback. And his 178 yards rushing were the most by an NFL quarterback in a regular-season game since at least 1940. He also became the first player since at least 1950 with at least 150 yards rushing and three TD passes in a game.
Idaho8.com
Seahawks getting plenty of production from trio of TEs
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When going through the list of offensive difference-makers that have helped the Seattle Seahawks to their surprising 6-3 start, the names of Will Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson aren’t usually the first to come to mind. Maybe Seattle’s trio of tight ends should be recognized and appreciated a little more as a key reason why the Seahawks are finding as much success as they have through the first half of the season. The numbers from Seattle’s tight ends trio aren’t overwhelming. But each has become such an important part for the Seahawks offense that Seattle is finding ways to get them on the field more often.
Penguins beat rival Capitals 4-1, end 7-game losing streak
Casey DeSmith made 24 saves for his first win of the season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins took advantage of Darcy Kuemper's struggles in net at the other end to beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 Wednesday night and snap their seven-game losing streak.
Defensive back Joe Haden ends NFL career as Brown
CLEVELAND — Joe Haden signed a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns Tuesday to officially end his career as a Cleveland Brown. >>PREVOUS COVERAGE: Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13 Haden spent seven of his 12-year NFL career in Cleveland, announced in October he wanted...
Idaho8.com
49ers’ McCaffrey, Dolphins’ Waddle among best bets to score
The picks this week are heavy with the usual scoring suspects of those most likely to cross the end zone in Week 10. These are the best bets to score at the WR and RB positions. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KIFI Local News 8 is...
Idaho8.com
Suns’ Chris Paul out versus Timberwolves with sore heel
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns will miss Wednesday’s game at Minnesota due to right heel soreness. Phoenix coach Monty Williams said the team is being cautious with Paul, who left Monday’s game at Philadelphia early and played just under 14 minutes. The Suns fell 100-88 to the 76ers, their second loss in three games. The 37-year-old Paul is missing his first game of the season for the Suns. He’s averaging 9.5 points and 9.4 assists this season. Phoenix forward Cameron Johnson will miss his third straight game with a right meniscus tear.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 10, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Idaho8.com
Hannah Jump hits five 3s, Stephen Curry watches Stanford win
With NBA superstar Stephen Curry in the house, Hannah Jump hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in 17 minutes, and No. 2 Stanford ran away from Cal State Northridge for a 104-40 win.Curry and wife Ayesha sat on the baseline with the parents of Stanford star Cameron Brink, who contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds. She was one of two women along with UConn star Azzi Fudd invited to Curry’s elite basketball camp in 2018. Sophomore Kiki Iriafen added 10 points, four rebounds and three assists while 6-foot-7 freshman Lauren Betts scored 18 points and sophomore Brooke Demetre 13.
Idaho8.com
Jokic overcomes foul trouble, Nuggets rally past Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 24 points in 21 minutes to help the Denver Nuggets overcome an 18-point deficit and rally past the Indiana Pacers 122-119. Jokic was in foul trouble most of the night. But when the Nuggets needed him most, the two-time NBA MVP pulled them through. Denver has won four straight and six of seven. Aaron Gordon had 18 points and tied a career best with 17 rebounds. Indiana led most of the second half but struggled to stop Jokic and Denver’s 3-point shooters late. Myles Turner missed a 3 at the buzzer that would have forced overtime.
Idaho8.com
AP Source: WNBA to allow coaches challenge next season
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will allow coaches to challenge one play a game next season, and the league is also heightening the penalty for transition take fouls, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because no official announcement has been made. Both rules, which will go into effect next season, are already used in the NBA.
