Los Angeles, CA

theeastsiderla.com

L.A. River roars to life

Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Flooded Streets & Freeways: Rain storm hits L.A.

Today's rain storm sent the L.A. River surging and flooded streets and freeways. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of the storm dumped large amounts of rain in southern and eastern Los Angeles County. Sign Up for the Daily Digest. Join the more than 5,000 other Eastsiders...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theeastsiderla.com

An experiment in bike carpooling rolls across the Eastside

Maybe more people would bike to work if they had some company. That’s the theory behind Civic Bicycle Commuting - or CiBiC, an experimental program that pays people to ride between Downtown and parts of the Eastside.
theeastsiderla.com

Will L.A. rain dampen voter turnout?

Los Angeles-area residents planning to cast their ballots today will have to withstand expected rainy conditions that could affect voter turnout, according to local political experts. The Southland is expected to see steady rainfall throughout today, with at least an inch of rain expected in some areas. Though everyone has...
theeastsiderla.com

Eunisses Hernandez frustrated over council office transition

Eunisses Hernandez is just over a month away from taking office as the new City Council member representing Los Angeles' First District, but said she has not received any outreach from the current officeholder, embattled Councilman Gil Cedillo, in helping her transition. Cedillo and Councilman Kevin de León have both...
LOS ANGELES, CA

