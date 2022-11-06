Read full article on original website
Tennessee approves 2 more changes to state constitution
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters have approved two additional amendments to the state’s constitution, with one creating a temporary line of succession and the other repealing language banning clergy from serving in the General Assembly. The changes are part of the four constitutional amendments Tennesseans were asked...
Oregon gun control, health care measures too early to call
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters appeared closely divided late Tuesday on measures that would add permitting and training requirements for new gun buyers and amend the state's constitution to explicitly declare affordable health care a human right. With roughly 40% of the vote counted in the vote-by-mail state,...
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. November 5, 2022. Kids and adults with behavioral or developmental conditions too often have sparse treatment options. Minnesota’s high-needs kids and their families should have better options than an Airbnb rental when a crisis strikes. Yet for a West St. Paul family this year, the hotel...
Missouri voters force Kansas City to raise police spending
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters have passed a constitutional amendment that will require Kansas City to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The amendment requires the city to spend 25% of general revenue on police, up from the current 20% requirement.
W.Va. voters reject GOP proposals on school, tax control
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution Tuesday, including two that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other failed amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention in the...
Editorial Roundup: Florida
Miami Herald. November 7, 2022. Editorial: DeSantis’ crackdown on voter fraud is all ‘gotcha!’ and no real solutions. How did the state of Florida allow 20 felons to get voter-registration cards if they were clearly ineligible to get their rights restored?. That his own administration failed to...
Kentucky measure to let lawmakers call special session fails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters delivered a setback to Republican lawmakers in their pursuit of more power, rejecting a proposed constitutional amendment that would have let the legislature call itself into special session on topics of its choosing. The outcome of the election that concluded Tuesday means governors...
Almost all claims dismissed in alleged racial traffic stop
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed much of a lawsuit filed by two Black men who said they were subjected to a racially motivated and humiliating traffic stop last year by sheriff’s deputies in southeast Louisiana. The judge’s Tuesday ruling kept alive a claim from...
Democrat Mrvan holds onto NW Indiana congressional seat
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Frank Mrvan won reelection to his northwestern Indiana congressional seat on Tuesday, surviving an expensive campaign in which Republicans made their first serious challenge in decades for the longtime Democratic stronghold. National Republicans had targeted first-term incumbent Mrvan for defeat as part of their push...
Democrat Green defeats Aiona to be Hawaii’s next governor
HONOLULU (AP) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green, a Democrat, on Tuesday defeated Republican former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona to be Hawaii’s next governor and vowed to tackle the state's most stubborn problems. “Tonight is the first day of that new era where our leaders must start doing more...
GOP increases supermajorities in West Virginia House, Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republicans tightened their grip on the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, adding historic gains to their supermajorities in the general election. Eight years since taking control of both chambers for the first time in eight decades, the GOP now has its most lopsided...
Florida voters opt to keep commission to amend constitution
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters decided to keep a commission that meets every 20 years to make changes to the state constitution despite lawmakers who argued it is no longer needed. The measure failed to reach the 60% threshold needed to pass. Critics said Florida’s Constitutional Revision Commission...
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas as it heads toward Florida coast
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas as it heads toward Florida coast. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Why AP called Georgia governor race for Brian Kemp
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED GEORGIA FOR BRIAN KEMP. Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp racked up enough of a lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams that she could not catch up given the number of outstanding votes in Democratic strongholds. That’s what led AP to call the gubernatorial contest...
Voters in Vermont approve a constitutional amendment to protect reproductive rights in the state, including abortion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Voters in Vermont approve a constitutional amendment to protect reproductive rights in the state, including abortion.
Winter-like blast heading for North Dakota, warning posted
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A blizzard warning has been posted from much of central North Dakota where the first blast of significant snow could dump up to 18 inches (45 centimeters) in some areas Thursday. The storm system tracking to the northeast from the Rockies and sweeping into the...
Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican lawmakers will maintain a comfortable majority control inside the state's General Assembly. All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate's 33 seats were on the ballot. Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and Memphis. That...
Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term after facing her toughest challenge in decades, while longtime Republican Rep. Steve Chabot lost his seat in a newly redrawn district. The victories for Democrats on Tuesday were rare bright spots in...
Democrats Case, Tokuda win Hawaii’s congressional seats
HONOLULU (AP) — Voters in Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District elected a new U.S. representative Tuesday after the incumbent, U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele, decided not to seek re-election. Democrat Jill Tokuda defated Republican Joe Akana in the district covering rural Oahu and the rest of the Hawaiian Islands.
Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT. Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated...
