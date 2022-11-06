ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
975thefanatic.com

The Vault 11-7-2022

Today’s Vault we go back to the original format and take a listen back around the historic moments of Philadelphia sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fastphillysports.com

NEW COACH DUNPHY AND LA SALLE BIG DOGS TONIGHT AT CATS!

La Salle and Villanova tip off the 2022-23 season tonight at Finneran Pavilion in an early Big 5 test for new Explorers coach Fran Dunphy. The Wildcats are also rolling out new coach Kyle Neptune, who took over for Naismith Hall of Famer Jay Wright last April. The winningest coach...
VILLANOVA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?

Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Has One of the Best Cities for Fast Food

It’s obvious that we Americans love our fast food. I mean, in many Pennsylvania cities, there’s a McDonald’s and Taco Bell on every corner. It’s a simple way to grab a dish when you’re in a pinch, and it’s simply delicious, albeit not always very good for you.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Has One of the Best Beer Cities in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Pennsylvania. Now, one Pennsylvania hotspot has been dubbed one of the best beer cities in America, and it’s a popular one. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia

- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
therecord-online.com

Judge rules Philadelphia shouldn’t be forced to change its vote-counting plan for Nov. 8 election, but the case isn’t over

HARRISBURG — Philadelphia does not need to change a significant aspect of its vote-counting plan hours before the 2022 general election, a judge ruled Monday, but the case isn’t over yet. It revolves around the city’s commissioners’ plan to discontinue a time-consuming procedure they previously used to catch...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations

The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tasting Table

16 Foods And Drinks You Have To Try In Philadelphia

While Philadelphia's professional sporting success is a constant roller coaster ride of extreme highs and lowly lows, its dining scene remains in a perpetual state of excellence. There are plenty of standout local food and drink staples you just have to try. From local beverages to unique desserts to award-winning restaurants, the city's food scene has so much to offer for every palate and price point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wilmtoday.com

Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE

If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
WILMINGTON, DE
WSOC Charlotte

Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street

PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

