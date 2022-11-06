Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subwayBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
975thefanatic.com
The Vault 11-7-2022
Today’s Vault we go back to the original format and take a listen back around the historic moments of Philadelphia sports.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: If You Voted By Mail, Stop Whatever You’re Doing and Check These Lists
The city has published the names of hundreds of voters whose mail-in ballots are problematic. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have...
Golf Digest
'Philadelphia Chicken Man' eats entire rotisserie chicken for 40th consecutive day, brings city together
Is it purely achieving a specific goal? Maybe simply doing something out of the ordinary? Or perhaps it's changing what many think is possible? An average individual trying to do something transcendent…. No matter your definition, we can all agree that 31-year-old Alexander Tominsky accomplished something remarkable over the weekend,...
fastphillysports.com
NEW COACH DUNPHY AND LA SALLE BIG DOGS TONIGHT AT CATS!
La Salle and Villanova tip off the 2022-23 season tonight at Finneran Pavilion in an early Big 5 test for new Explorers coach Fran Dunphy. The Wildcats are also rolling out new coach Kyle Neptune, who took over for Naismith Hall of Famer Jay Wright last April. The winningest coach...
earnthenecklace.com
Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?
Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
billypenn.com
Hundreds cheer the red carpet eating of 40th rotisserie chicken, ‘a part of Philly history’
It’s 12 o’clock on Sunday. The clocks have just been turned back. The sky is overcast, but the breeze is warm. The abandoned pier behind the Columbus Boulevard Giant — right near the South Philly Walmart — is bustling. Hundreds of people of all ages (too...
Parx Casino Amongst Countless Local Gambling Establishments Discussing Smoking Options for Patrons
The casino has made up its mind about the smoking question.Image via iStock. A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on coming options in their building. Tracy Tully wrote about the establishment for The New York Times.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Best Cities for Fast Food
It’s obvious that we Americans love our fast food. I mean, in many Pennsylvania cities, there’s a McDonald’s and Taco Bell on every corner. It’s a simple way to grab a dish when you’re in a pinch, and it’s simply delicious, albeit not always very good for you.
Delco Home to a Pair of the Best Suburbs for Millennials in Greater Philadelphia
Two locations in Delaware County are among the best suburbs in Greater Philadelphia for millennials in 2019, according to the latest rankings released by Niche.com, writes Clara Lefton for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Some of the factors Niche.com used for the 2019 Best Places for Young Professionals and to measure...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Best Beer Cities in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Pennsylvania. Now, one Pennsylvania hotspot has been dubbed one of the best beer cities in America, and it’s a popular one. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the...
PhillyBite
Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia
- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
therecord-online.com
Judge rules Philadelphia shouldn’t be forced to change its vote-counting plan for Nov. 8 election, but the case isn’t over
HARRISBURG — Philadelphia does not need to change a significant aspect of its vote-counting plan hours before the 2022 general election, a judge ruled Monday, but the case isn’t over yet. It revolves around the city’s commissioners’ plan to discontinue a time-consuming procedure they previously used to catch...
Langhorne Wedding Designer Listed as One of the Best in the Philadelphia Area
The Langhorne designer is known for her aesthetic tastes and for making weddings even more beautiful. A Bucks County wedding designer has been ranked as one of the best in the region, making her a popular option for newly-engaged couples. Kayla Cotter wrote about the design for Philadelphia Magazine. April...
'Occupied Philadelphia': History comes to life at Revolutionary-era reenactment
The British may no longer occupy Philadelphia, but the sights and sounds of 1777 were on full display this weekend.
Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations
The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
Tasting Table
16 Foods And Drinks You Have To Try In Philadelphia
While Philadelphia's professional sporting success is a constant roller coaster ride of extreme highs and lowly lows, its dining scene remains in a perpetual state of excellence. There are plenty of standout local food and drink staples you just have to try. From local beverages to unique desserts to award-winning restaurants, the city's food scene has so much to offer for every palate and price point.
wilmtoday.com
Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE
If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
Allison Mintz & James Tomosky: A Shore Thing
James and Allison met during a West Wildwood summer visit with friends, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Allison, from East Lansdowne and Havertown; and James, also from East Lansdowne, hit it off that weekend.
Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street
PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Man shot multiple times, killed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia
The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot 11 times throughout the body, police said.
