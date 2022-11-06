Mikael Arellano has been a Taylor Swift fan for years, starting when he first heard the superstar’s sophomore album Fearless, which marked the moment the country prodigy began claiming the pop throne. “The first Taylor songs I ever heard were ‘Love Story’ and ‘You Belong With Me,’” Arellano recalls. “Everything she writes is so relatable. She basically has a song for everything that you’re going through.” When Midnights came out last month, the 21-year-old student took to his TikTok page the following weekend. He’s been on the app since 2019, joining for fun and mostly just making videos set to whatever...

