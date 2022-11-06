Read full article on original website
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away 3 million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Woman 'Impulse Books' Hotels for 'Taylor Swift' Concerts and People Are Here for It
She's the picture of a dedicated fan.
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Smile in Rare Public Outing Ahead of the Singer’s Album Release
Taylor Swift stepped out with her longtime love this week ahead of her much-anticipated album release. She and Joe Alwyn were seen on a casual stroll in New York City on Monday. The singer put her own spin on the preppy trend, wearing an oversized black sweater over a pink-and-blue checkered miniskirt paired with Calzedonia tights. She carried a brown shoulder bag and wore her signature red lip and rosy makeup.
AOL Corp
Selena Gomez on How She Felt About Hailey Bieber’s Interview and Why Taylor Swift Is Her Only Industry Friend
Selena Gomez’s press tour for her documentary My Mind and Me continued today with the release of a very thorough cover story for Rolling Stone, in which Gomez discusses everything: her secret struggle with psychosis, how her bipolar disorder diagnosis has changed her life (including her future plans to have children), why she moved to New York City, and how Hailey Bieber’s Call Your Daddy podcast interview, in which Hailey spoke about Gomez and her husband Justin Bieber’s romantic relationship for the first time, affected her.
Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa’s Comment About Taylor Swift Being Her Only Friend in the Industry
Selena Gomez is responding after friend and actress Francia Raisa commented on a quote from a new interview. In a cover story with Rolling Stone published on Thursday (Nov. 3), Gomez spoke out about the health struggles she’s experienced over the years, growing up in the entertainment industry, and referring to her longtime friend, Taylor Swift, as her “only friend” in the industry.
Taylor Swift Takes on Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumors and More on ‘Midnights’ Album
Taylor Swift’s new album “Midnights” is here, and there is a lot to unpack. She had previously shared that the tracks were "a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams." Among the tracks is one that addresses...
musictimes.com
Harry Styles Health Condition Revealed: Pop Star Continues to Cancel More ‘Love on Tour’ Shows
Bad news for Harry Styles fans! After postponing his show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last week, it appears that the singer couldn't continue performing as he's struggling with a minor health issue; is the pop star okay?. Taking to his Instagram stories, the former One Direction member...
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Swift Reacts to Friend Selena Gomez's Emotional Documentary
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline. Selena Gomez's longtime friend Taylor Swift didn't wait long to make her opinion about Gomez's intimate documentary, My Mind and Me, known. Hours after the film—which explores Gomez's mental health journey over the last six years...
Taylor Swift announces more dates for The Eras Tour: See where she'll play her first live concerts since 2018
Taylor Swift fans knew all too well that their idol would soon announce a tour to complement “Midnights,” her record-setting 10th release that has commandeered radio and record charts worldwide. Swift will kick off The Eras Tour March 18 in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium. The run...
Taylor Swift Sparkles In A Crystal-Embellished Bustier Bodysuit For Her 'Bejeweled' Music Video
Taylor Swift‘s hit record Midnights is the gift that keeps on giving! The Grammy winner, 32, just debuted yet another iconic, witty, stunning and stylish music video— this time for her new album’s ninth track, “Bejeweled.” While starring along a stellar cast in her new project (including the HAIM sisters, Laura Dern and Dita Von Teese, to name a few), Swift rocked several shimmering and diamond-encrusted get-ups, but our favorite piece from the video was a custom strapless crystal bodysuit from Catherine D’Lish.
We just wanna stay in that lavender haze: Taylor Swift announces Glendale as first stop on her Eras Tour
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Are you ready for this? Valley Swifties rejoice!. Fresh off of becoming the first musical artist ever to have every spot on the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 list, Taylor Swift has announced the dates and locations for her new upcoming international tour. And she...
Taylor Swift Fan Under Anesthesia Has Emotional Rant About Ticket Prices, Calls Out Fake Fans
Once again Taylor Swift has thrown us all into a frenzy. On Nov. 1, the record-breaking artist announced The Eras Tour, which she described as "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)" Article continues below advertisement. But while the announcement of Eras should have brought...
Taylor Swift Fan Mikael Arellano Is Making TikTok Shimmer
Mikael Arellano has been a Taylor Swift fan for years, starting when he first heard the superstar’s sophomore album Fearless, which marked the moment the country prodigy began claiming the pop throne. “The first Taylor songs I ever heard were ‘Love Story’ and ‘You Belong With Me,’” Arellano recalls. “Everything she writes is so relatable. She basically has a song for everything that you’re going through.” When Midnights came out last month, the 21-year-old student took to his TikTok page the following weekend. He’s been on the app since 2019, joining for fun and mostly just making videos set to whatever...
NME
Taylor Swift releases limited-time download of ‘Anti Hero’ single featuring Bleachers
Taylor Swift has released a limited-time download of ‘Anti Hero’ single featuring her ‘Midnights‘ co-producer, Jack Antonoff of Bleachers. The new version of the lead single from the pop star’s 10th album is available to download exclusively at her online store until 11.59pm ET today (November 7), which is 4.59am tomorrow (November 8) in the UK.
jambroadcasting.com
Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo and more urge fans to vote
Artists like Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift urged their fans to vote in the midterm elections. Katy shared a carousel of photos of her voting in LA and revealed that she wants businessman Rick Caruso to become Los Angeles’ new mayor. She also supported two measurements and explained that she voted for “a myriad of reasons,” noting fans will know why if they “see the news.”
nrgmediadixon.com
Taylor Swift still at #1 with “Anti-Hero,” Rihanna scores first top 10 since 2017 with “Lift Me Up”
Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” remains at number one for a second week on the Billboard Hot 100, but she no longer has complete control of the Top 10, as she did last week. Of the 10 that dominated the chart last week, only four remain: “Anti-Hero,” “Lavender Haze” at number six, “Midnight Rain” at number seven and “Bejeweled” at number nine. As previously reported, the songs’ parent album Midnights is number one for a second week on the Billboard Top 200.
SFGate
Rihanna Scores First Top 10 Single in Five Years With ‘Black Panther’ Track, While Taylor Swift Keeps No. 1 Spot (and Plenty of Others)
Rihanna has scored her 32nd top 10 single — and her first in five years — with “Lift Me Up,” the first track to emerge from Marvel’s blockbuster sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The song debuts at No. 2 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.
What The Tok: Taylor Swift Edition
Taylor Swift's new music is taking over TikTok. The Trending team weighs in on all the catchy sounds during What The Tok?!
Paramore’s Hayley Williams Pauses Toronto Show to Stop Fight
Hayley Williams has never been known to back down from stopping a fight. Even if that means stopping her own show. At a Paramore gig in Toronto, Canada, on Monday night (Nov. 7), the pop-punk outfit’s frontwoman halted their performance to call out an altercation. “Everybody okay?” she asked the surrounding audience in the standing room of the venue. Putting the offenders on blast, she said “Oh, man. What do you guys think this is, like a Terror show?
