Plans underway to protect voters casting ballots on Election Day

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) --Special attention will be given to the protection of those casting their ballot in Chicago on Tuesday.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said that her office will be ensuring that there is no election fraud or irregularities.

"We'll also be ensuring that anyone who wishes to use election day for threats of intimidation or violence for anyone who seeks to cast their ballots will be held accountable to the fullest extent."

A number of resources will be available Election Day to protect voters such as regular attention at polling sites from Chicago Police and Chicago Board of Elections investigators-many who are former police officers or military.

Foxx added that Chicagoans should note that armed citizen groups will not be watching over voting sites like what has recently happened in Arizona.

"We have different gun laws here in Illinois than they do in Arizona," she said.

Foxx said the difference in laws would allow Chicago Police to quickly respond and protect voters from this form of intimidation.

