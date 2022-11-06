Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
Balance of Power in Texas: Republicans retain control of Texas Legislature
DALLAS - Republicans will retain control of the Texas House with a slightly increased majority. The party will likely control 86 seats when the Texas Legislature begins in January. That’s a net gain of one seat from the last legislative session. Democrat Mihaela Plesa narrowly won the race for...
fox4news.com
Texas Election Results: Governor's race county-by-county
Texas Tribune: A look at how Texans voted this election. Gov. Greg Abbott beat his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke on Tuesday night to win a third term as governor of Texas. Abbott won 235 of the state's 254 counties. O'Rourke won by a large margin in 4 of the 5...
fox4news.com
2022 Election Day in North Texas: Live updates, results
After months of political sparring and lots of ads, Election Day is finally here!. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. Live election results for races across Texas: FOX4News.com/election/live-texas-2022-election-results. We will update this story as counties provide us with more information throughout the day. Races to Watch:
fox4news.com
Texas Tribune: A look at how Texans voted this election
Some votes in Texas may not be counted because of problems at the polls in the state's most populous county. Texas Tribune democracy reporter Robert Downen gives an update on the legal fight and on some of the issues that mattered most to Texans for this election.
fox4news.com
Greg Abbott defeats Beto O'Rourke, wins third term as Texas governor
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won re-election in Texas, defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The governor spoke tonight at an election rally in McAllen, where the governor launched his re-election campaign. "We planted our flag in South Texas, and we showed America that South Texas is now electing Republicans...
fox4news.com
2022 Texas Election: How to watch ballot counting livestreams, track county results
As the votes are counted in Texas for the 2022 General Election, you can watch the process as it happens live. As part of Texas law any "county with a population over 100,000 must establish a video recording system that captures all areas containing voted ballots." The recorded areas must...
fox4news.com
Gov. Greg Abbott not making public appearances prior to election night
Abbott is holding his election night watch party in McAllen. He says he has spent more time in the Rio Grande Valley than any other Texas governor in the state’s history. He believes the Latino vote will help win him a third term in office.
fox4news.com
Republicans increase majority in Texas House and Senate
Republicans increased their majority in the Texas House and Texas Senate. The party picked up at least one new seat from the last legislative session.
fox4news.com
Gov. Greg Abbott heads to the border for election night, with immigration a top issue for Texans
MCALLEN, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched his re-election campaign in McAllen, and on Tuesday the governor will be there to find out if that campaign was a winner. Gov. Abbott did not hold any campaign events on Monday, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. Local residents spent the...
fox4news.com
Beto O'Rourke gets support from Barack Obama ahead of Election Day
EL PASO, Texas - Texas voters received robocalls from former president Barack Obama urging them to vote for Democrat Beto O'Rourke for governor on Tuesday. "On reproductive rights, Greg Abbott has signed one of the most extreme abortion laws in America. Beto O'Rourke will protect a woman’s right to choose. On gun safety, Greg Abbott made it easier to buy guns just before 19 kids and their teachers were murdered in Uvalde," said Obama.
fox4news.com
How to report election issues and rules to follow at the polls
It is Election Day and as people across the country head to the polls there are a few things you should know. If you run into any issues at the polls you should talk to poll workers at your voting location. You can also call the Secretary of State's office...
fox4news.com
DART offering free rides to polling locations on Election Day
DALLAS - DART is offering free rides to polling locations across North Texas this Election Day. No proof of voter registration is required to ride for free. GoLink riders can use promo code VOTE08 at checkout for a complimentary adult local day pass in the GoPass app on Nov. 8.
fox4news.com
UPS driver loses SAT tests belonging to Texas students
EL PASO, Texas - UPS is apologizing after a driver lost dozens of SAT tests belonging to Texas students. Local news outlets reported the back doors of the UPS track opened and the tests flew out of the truck. According to KFOX, the test sheets belonged to students who took...
fox4news.com
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Texas Friday, NWS says
DALLAS - The severe weather that dumped rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday was also responsible for at least nine tornadoes in Texas. The National Weather Service spent the weekend surveying damage in Lamar and Henderson Counties. They determined at an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 160 miles...
fox4news.com
Winning Powerball ticket sold in California for $2 billion jackpot
ALTADENA, Calif. - The grand prize for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is going to someone in California, lottery officials said, making that person the winner of the largest lottery in history. The record prize was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in Altadena in Los Angeles...
fox4news.com
Dog of the Day: Arlo
An affectionate dog who likes to play is looking for a new home. Arlo is today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day.
fox4news.com
Samson Park officer hurt in training exercise continues recovery
Sansom Park Police Chief James Burchfeld says his small department is in 100% support mode for injured Officer Lina Mino. She was shot after an unexplained live round of ammunition somehow wound up in a police training exercise taking place on Saturday at a school in Forest Hill.
Comments / 0