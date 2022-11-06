ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Odell Beckham Very Clear

Jerry Jones is in full recruiting mode right now. Jones, who's the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is trying to get free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with them. He thinks that Beckham Jr. would look "pretty good" in a Cowboys helmet. "He is someone we have...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Chicago

NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys Are Targeting Odell Beckham Jr.?

Beckham Jr. could return to NFC East on unexpected team originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The NFC East is surprisingly the best division in football through Week 9, something few if any expected heading into the year, and the race for playoff positioning is getting spicy. And if the...

