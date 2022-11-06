Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys BREAKING: Odell Beckham Signing with Dallas is Oddsmakers Favorite
The Dallas Cowboys come in with a 29-percent chance of doing the deal with Odell Beckham Jr.
WFAA
Jerry Jones says Cowboys star 'could look pretty good' on Odell Beckham Jr.
DALLAS — In a recent podcast, free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. listed the Dallas Cowboys as one of the four teams that interests him when he is ready to make his 2022 debut after recovering from a torn ACL in the Super Bowl. Cowboys owner, president, and general...
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Asked About Signing Odell Beckham Jr.
The free agent recently said he could see himself joining four teams in the NFL, with Dallas being one of them.
Jerry Jones has strong response to Odell Beckham Jr. rumors
The Dallas Cowboys are being mentioned more and more as a potential suitor for Odell Beckham Jr., and team owner Jerry Jones certainly seems interested in adding the veteran wide receiver. During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Jones was asked about all the recent talk that the...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Trade Try for WR Jerry Jeudy: What Did Dallas Offer to Broncos? OBJ Update
NOV 6 COWBOYS TRADE OFFER ON JEUDY While cynics still wonder just how serious the Cowboys were - and are - about obtaining help at receiver ... We can add a report about Jerry Jeudy to the list. We know Dallas has Odell Beckham Jr. "on the radar.''. We know...
Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons openly recruiting WR Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas Cowboys
Star linebacker Micah Parsons openly recruited Odell Beckham to the Cowboys on Twitter: “Man obj talk to me !! Let’s do this.”
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Odell Beckham Very Clear
Jerry Jones is in full recruiting mode right now. Jones, who's the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is trying to get free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with them. He thinks that Beckham Jr. would look "pretty good" in a Cowboys helmet. "He is someone we have...
Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott has eye-opening Odell Beckham Jr. take amid rumors
The Dallas Cowboys are among the teams interested in signing Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as he nears
WFAA
Micah Parsons leads the way among first half award winners for Cowboys
DALLAS — The bye week has come and gone for the Dallas Cowboys, who are now preparing for the second half of their schedule. It was a much-needed break for a team that had a few too many bumps and bruises before getting their week time. While the Cowboys...
Tom Brady fired up for "epic game" in Germany
This will be the veteran quarterback's fourth international game in his career.
NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys Are Targeting Odell Beckham Jr.?
Beckham Jr. could return to NFC East on unexpected team originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The NFC East is surprisingly the best division in football through Week 9, something few if any expected heading into the year, and the race for playoff positioning is getting spicy. And if the...
Jerry Jones floats idea of adding Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys
Cowboys wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.? Dallas owner Jerry Jones sure likes the imagery of OBJ being fitted for a
Comments / 0