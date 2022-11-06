3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side

CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of them teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting the victims.

The brothers — ages 15, 17 and 21 — were all taken to local hospitals following the incident, with the oldest two in the worst condition, according to police. The 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the middle of the back. The 21-year-old is also in critical condition after being shot in the head.

“This lady, three of her children just got shot,” said Lisa Pinkney. “I’m like oh my God what is going on?”

Police said the 15-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital after being shot in both legs. He is listed in good condition.

No offenders are in custody at this time.

On Monday, members of Saint Sabina Church and the organization Purpose over Pain offered a $15,000 reward to a person who provides information instrumental in bringing the offender(s) to justice. Saint Sabina can be reached by phone at (773) 483-4300.

Anonymous tips can also be placed at cpdtip.com .

