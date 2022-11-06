Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Albany Herald
Fantasy Football Week 10 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
Running back will always be the position that can turn on a dime. Injuries to any starting back can crush a fantasy team’s chances of winning. There is one possible running back life raft coming in Week 10, while fantasy prayers are being sent toward Aaron Jones. Here are some backs with injury concerns entering this week’s games:
Albany Herald
Jim Irsay on Colts Tanking Claims: ‘That’s Bulls---’
The last few weeks have been a whirlwind for the Colts, a team that was expected to contend in the AFC South this season. The team’s significant offseason quarterback acquisition, former league MVP Matt Ryan, was benched after a 3-3-1 start to the year in favor of Sam Ehlinger. After two more losses, the team fired Frank Reich and brought on ESPN’s Jeff Saturday, a former Colts center with no NFL coaching experience, as interim coach.
Albany Herald
Falcons Coach Dean Pees Delivers Fiery Speech; 'Proud as Heck' of Defense
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees began his response to a question by asking, “Is that what we are supposed to do? Is that part of journalism? Really?" Distraught by the negativity, Pees expound on the progress his unit has made - even if it's not obvious to the casual eye.
Albany Herald
Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Jazz Tonight
It feels like the Atlanta Hawks are in the middle of exam week. So far, they have aced their first two tests (New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks) with flying colors. However, they still face the Utah Jazz tonight and the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow.
Albany Herald
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Rayshawn Jenkins Misses Wednesday's Practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their toughest matchup yet coming up in Week 10. After two straight weeks against AFC West foes, the Jaguars will next draw the king of the realm in the Kansas City Chiefs.
Albany Herald
Georgia Football Becoming a Statistical Anomaly in College Football
Prior to this season, many expected there to be a bit of a drop off in regards to Georgia's abilities defensively. Losing 15 total players to the NFL draft and 10 of those not just being defensive players but starters. That's a lot of turnover for a roster to experience and bounce back from but somehow Kirby Smart and his staff have pulled it off.
Albany Herald
Will Rogers Looks to Repeat Performance vs Georgia
Mississippi State has been an interesting team to watch under head coach Mike Leach, and that's not a surprise. Since 2020, Leach has introduced his unique air-raid offense to the SEC West with mixed results. After winning just 3 games in 2020, the Bulldogs have had good moments with starting quarterback Will Rodgers. A lot of Mississippi State's fans were excited to see the pass-heavy offense and Rodgers has continued to put up tons of production each season.
Albany Herald
Tom Brady Admits He Still Watches Every Patriots Game
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick spent 20 years of their respective NFL careers together. One is considered the greatest quarterback of all time, while the other is in the conversation as one of the greatest coaching minds ever. After spending 20 years together there are bound to be differences between two alpha males when it comes to how things should be done/handled within the organization and during the game. Belichick and Brady reached that point after twenty years and the former decided it was time for a clean slate after a messy and turbulent year in Foxborough.
