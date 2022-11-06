Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
Statewide tax collector and assessor systems impacted by ‘compromise’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Several county collectors and assessors’ offices across the state of Arkansas are dealing with the compromise of a third-party IT source. According to Craighead County Tax Collector Wes Eddington, his office was notified its server was “compromised.” Eddington could not provide specifics about which systems were impacted or if personal information of taxpayers was exposed.
talkbusiness.net
Craighead County voters slash library funding in half
Craighead County voters have decided to defund their library. The unofficial tally showed that 14,643 (54%) voted to cut funding while 12,489 (46%) voted to keep the funding in place. The vote reduces the library’s millage collection from 2 mills to 1 mill. The library had about $6.139 million...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Mississippi County
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.3 earthquake Wednesday morning in Mississippi County. The quake occurred at 8:51 a.m. Nov. 9. It was located 4.1 miles north-northeast of Dell and had a depth of 5.4 kilometers (3.35 miles). So far, the USGS has received...
bichoofprints.org
The Fate of Craighead County Library Remains Up In the Air
In mid-October of 2022, State Senator Dan Sullivan made an announcement about a Jonesboro controversy surrounding its libraries. The controversy stems from a display for Pride Month that the library set up last year. The person who set that display up resigned in November of last year, after months of criticism aimed at the library from local citizens. This led to a Facebook petition for the defunding of the libraries in Craighead county. The petition has gotten over 500 signatures from people on Facebook.The petition to defund the library earned enough signatures to be added to the ballot in the ongoing midterm elections.
Kait 8
Election to decide if alcohol sales will be allowed in Weiner
WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - Cracking open a cold one is something that requires more effort than usual for people in Wiener with it being a dry city, but that could change this election. Residents of the city will be voting on whether to keep the town dry or change it...
Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision
Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
Marco McClendon to win West Memphis mayor’s race
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis voters will put Marco McClendon back in the mayor’s seat for another term Tuesday. Final unofficial returns in the West Memphis mayor’s race Tuesday night were: Marco McClendon: 2,930 votes Wayne Croom: 1,391 James Pulliam: 384 Incumbent Mayor Marco McClendon, who was elected in 2019, was being challenged by […]
Kait 8
Craighead County races headed to runoffs
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Craighead County voters will need to return to the polls to decide three races. Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack said Wednesday that the following contests would be decided in the upcoming runoff elections:. Jonesboro Alderman Ward 1 Position 1. Guy Pardew, Jr. Janice Porter.
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Speed limit change in Mississippi County town
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel through the town of Osceola, there’s a change you need to be aware of. As of Thursday, Nov. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit on a portion of Keiser Avenue. Mayor Sally Wilson confirmed with...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Mississippi County bridge closed for improvements
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often drive along Highway 158 in Mississippi County for your daily commute, you may want to think about your route this month. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews have closed a bridge on the highway to prepare for upcoming improvements.
West Memphis man shot, killed on I-40 by passing driver
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a shooting on Interstate 40 in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing driver on I-40 near Mound City Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. He later died from his injuries at a Memphis hospital, police say. It is believed […]
Kait 8
Crash under investigation in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A single-vehicle crash in Jonesboro is under investigation. The crash happened just north of South Caraway Road and East Matthews Avenue near the JETS building across the railroad track. JPD Public Information Specialist Sally Smith explained a woman ran a red light and failed to...
Arkansas State Police investigates Interstate shooting that claimed the life of a West Memphis man
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 7, 2022, before 10:30 PM, Arkansas State Police responded to a reported shooting on Interstate 40 near Mound City Rd. According to a release, Yasmon Lewis, a 21-year-old male, was shot and killed by a passing motorist. Lewis was believed to be driving from Memphis to his home in […]
Kait 8
Police: Multiple credit cards stolen from St. Bernards employee
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police said a St. Bernards employee was the victim of fraud after she had several credit cards stolen from her. According to the initial incident report, at 12:44 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, an officer was dispatched to the St. Bernards Medical Center on East Washington Avenue about the theft.
whiterivernow.com
Deputies involved in two pursuits Monday night
Independence County authorities were involved in two separate pursuits Monday night. The first involved a Dodge Journey that failed to pull over after it was observed crossing the centerline on McHue Road. Sheriff’s deputies eventually pursued the vehicle south on Batesville Boulevard and into White County. The report said...
Man faces capital murder charge in West Memphis homicide, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A suspect is behind bars after a man was shot and killed in West Memphis, Ark., this weekend. On Nov. 6, officers with the West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) responded to a shooting at a home in the 1800 block of N. Mcauley just after 8 p.m.
whiterivernow.com
Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident
A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
Kait 8
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A community is in mourning as a longtime Nettleton Public Schools employee has died. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died. Brooke’s husband Jon Landrum said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September. The school district has asked residents...
Kait 8
Man arrested attempting to meet minor at hotel room, police say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Police Department arrested 57-years-old David Martin Odom, a registered sex offender from...
Woman hit by truck during West Memphis police chase
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman is injured after she was hit by a semi-truck during a police chase on I-40 in West Memphis Tuesday afternoon. At 12:16 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the split between I-40 and I-55. The accident was blocking the shoulder. […]
Comments / 0