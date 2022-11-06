In mid-October of 2022, State Senator Dan Sullivan made an announcement about a Jonesboro controversy surrounding its libraries. The controversy stems from a display for Pride Month that the library set up last year. The person who set that display up resigned in November of last year, after months of criticism aimed at the library from local citizens. This led to a Facebook petition for the defunding of the libraries in Craighead county. The petition has gotten over 500 signatures from people on Facebook.The petition to defund the library earned enough signatures to be added to the ballot in the ongoing midterm elections.

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO