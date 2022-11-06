‘Yellowstone’: Meet the Real-Life Partners of the Cast Ahead of Season 5

Yellowstone is the number one drama on TV, bringing in a whopping 15+ million viewers in the season 4 finale. As fans know, at the heart of Taylor Sheridan’s neo-western is the Dutton family — led by patriarch John Dutton ( Kevin Costner ) — and they will do whatever it takes to protect their land.

As we patiently wait for the season 5 premiere, we’ve been reviewing seasons past with a proper four season binge. And the lengths that the Dutton family would go to protect each other and their ranch got us thinking about the families of the cast members. Who are the real-life partners of the Yellowstone main cast?

The cast of ‘Yellowstone’ | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network

‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner found love the second time around

Kevin Costner plays widower and family patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone . In real life, the two-time Oscar winner has been married twice. While a student at California State University Fullerton in 1975, Costner met and started dating Cindy Silva. They married in 1978 and welcomed three children together — Annie, Lily, and Joe.

In 1994, the couple divorced after she gave him an ultimatum. Per People Magazine , Cindy told her husband that she didn’t like him playing sexy roles, so his choices were to quit doing them or quit the movie business.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network

After their split, Costner reconnected with handbag designer Christine Baumgartner . They’d met in the early 1990s while playing golf, and they ran into each other in a restaurant in 1998. After years of dating on and off, Costner and Baumgartner married in 2004. They have since welcomed three children — Cayden, Hayes, and Grace.

Kelly Reilly met and married financier Kyle Baugher in 2012

Kelly Reilly plays Beth Dutton on Yellowstone , and she is known for her on-screen romance with ranch hand Rip Wheeler (Hauser). But in real life, the Brit is happily married to financier Kyle Baugher.

The couple met, got engaged, and tied the knot in 2012. They became husband and wife in an intimate ceremony that took place in Somerset, England. Reilly and Baugher don’t have any children, and they keep their romance extremely private.

Baugher doesn’t have any social media accounts, but Reilly has shared a couple of photos of her husband on Instagram. In one beach selfie of the couple — which has since been deleted — Reilly wrote in the caption, “My favorite human.”

Cole Hauser tied the knot with one of the Doublemint twins

The other side of the Beth/Rip on-screen love affair is Cole Hauser , who has been married to actress and photographer Cynthia Daniel Hauser since 2006. Hauser met his future wife in the 1990s when she was starring in Sweet Valley High with her identical twin sister Brittany Daniel.

Cynthia and Brittany were also known as the Doublemint Twins, appearing in numerous vintage chewing gum commercials for the brand when they started modeling as kids.

Cynthia retired from acting in 2002 and now owns her own business, Five Arrows Photography. However, she did recently make a brief return to her former career when she and her sister showed up in Disney+’s Cheaper by the Dozen remake. Hauser and Daniel are the parents of three kids — Ryland, Colt, and Steely Rose.

Luke Grimes got married after ‘Yellowstone’ Season 1

Luke Grimes plays John Dutton’s youngest son Kayce in Yellowstone , who is married to wife Monica ( Kelsey Asbille ) and the father to son Tate (Brecken Merrill). In real life, Grimes is a happily married man who keeps his personal life extremely private.

Grimes married Brazilian model Biance Rodrigues in November 2018, just four months after the first season of Yellowstone aired on the Paramount Network. According to her Instagram, Grimes and Rodrigues live together in Montana near the set of Yellowstone .

When celebrating their third wedding anniversary in 2021, Rodrigues shared a sweet photo of the couple and wrote in the caption , “I’m so lucky to have you in my life. Happy anniversary anjo! Te amo.”

Wes Bentley found love after battling addiction

Wes Bentley shot to fame in the late 1990s thanks to his starring role in American Beauty. But at that same time, he developed an addiction to cocaine and heroin. His addiction troubles caused him to separate from his wife, actor Jennifer Quanz, in 2006.

Wes Bentley and Jacqui Swedberg | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While separated from Quanz, Bentley got sober and started dating producer Jacqui Swedberg. When his divorce from his first wife was finalized in 2010, Bentley married Swedberg and they welcomed two children together — a son and a daughter. Both Bentley and Swedberg are extremely private and don’t have socials.

Kelsey Asbille has been dating an English actor for a decade

Kelsey Asbille — aka Monica Dutton — is a southern girl from Charleston, South Carolina, who met and fell in love with English actor William Moseley in 2012. They’ve been together ever since.

William Moseley and Kelsey Asbille | Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Fans may know Moseley because he played Peter Pevensie in The Chronicles of Narnia and Prince Liam in The Royals . Asbille told Marie Claire that one of her guilty pleasures is ordering takeout and binge-watching her boyfriend’s E! Show. The couple has yet to tie the knot, and they don’t share any children.

‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan was motivated to become a writer because of his wife’s pregnancy

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan stars as horse trader Travis Wheatley in his own series, which makes sense considering he was an actor for the majority of his Hollywood career. Before creating, writing, directing, and producing Yellowstone , Sheridan was a struggling actor who appeared in the first two seasons of Sons of Anarchy .

To make ends meet, he started teaching acting classes — and that’s where he met Nicole Muirbrook. She had her own acting career, popping up in shows like Dark Blue and How I Met Your Mother. But, it was her pregnancy that inspired her husband to become a writer and eventually create Yellowstone .

Sheridan told Deadline that when he found out Nicole was pregnant with their son, he “imagined jumping forward seven years” and “living in some little two-bedroom apartment in West Hollywood.”

“Telling my son he can be anything he ever wanted to be, but that I can’t make his soccer game because I’m auditioning for a Windex commercial. That’s not living by example,” Sheridan said.

“And that’s where living through compromise had gotten me. A two-bedroom apartment in West Hollywood. So for me, not compromising was the best way to provide and hopefully live by an example.”

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network.

RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan May Not Be on Social Media, But His Wife Nicole Is