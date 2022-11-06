ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Claims Christine Treated Robyn ‘Like Dirt Since the Very Beginning’

By Julia Odom
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

On Sister Wives Season 17, Christine Brown is getting ready to move to Utah following her divorce from Kody Brown. It’s Christine’s last week in Flagstaff, Arizona. She gathers Kody and her sister wives, Robyn, Janelle, and Meri, to tell them the news. The conversation goes off the rails when Kody accuses Christine of treating his wife Robyn “like dirt since the very beginning.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTkmE_0j0zRnzA00
Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody tells Christine she’s treated Robyn’ like dirt’

The outdoor discussion continues in the preview for the November 13 episode of Sister Wives. The conversation suddenly shifts from talking about Christine selling her house to how she’s treated her sister wives.

“I have seen her non-acceptance of Robyn and disdain for me through the years,” Meri says about Christine in an interview.

In the preview, Kody tells Robyn, “She’s treated you like dirt from the very beginning.” He tells Christine, “That’s the reason I’m pissed off.”

Robyn is upset in her interview, saying, “It’s kind of that last little bit of hope sort of dying.”

What is the ‘knife’ in Kody’s kidneys?

It appears that the “knife” in Kody’s kidneys actually has something to do with Robyn. “Man, it’s just a knife in the kidneys over all of these years and the sacrifices that I made to love you! Wasted!”

Whatever the conversation ends up being, Meri clearly has picked the side with Kody. “I’m glad he said it,” Meri told the camera.

Kody storms off from Christine’s back yard and Robyn and Meri follow close behind. Janelle is the only sister wife left comforting a distraught Christine.

Christine said she ‘did her best’ in her marriage to Kody

Despite what Kody says about Christine not being a good sister wife, she feels confident in her choices. And while she was scared of backlash from the public, she had no choice.

“When I chose to leave Kody, I knew I would be open publicly about it,” Christine told the cameras. She worried about being perceived as a “fraud” or a “liar” by the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmsSP_0j0zRnzA00
Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Meri Brown, and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

“I know without a doubt I have tried for years to make this work. I have a clear conscience, knowing that I did it my best,” Christine says.

She talks about how it’s not up to her if anyone, family or otherwise, believes her. “If people want to look at me and think otherwise, OK. I can’t do anything about that,” the mother of six says.

To her, being a mom is the “most important thing” to her. “I couldn’t, with a clean conscience, stay married to someone who had favorites and made it very known. And someone who was breaking my kids’ hearts. I needed to stand with them instead. And I wanted to do it for them,” she said before walking out on the interview.

For years, Christine has tried her hardest to incorporate Robyn and her children into the family. Sister Wives fans think this is nothing more than an attempt for Kody and Robyn to make Christine feel bad about leaving the family.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: 3 Times Kody Brown Neglected His Daughter Ysabel’s Needs for Robyn

Comments / 47

Brenda Robles
3d ago

It's easy for him to blame her and not himself or Robyn ..Poor Robyn nobody likes her..give me a break ! She's the reason. this whole family has falling apart..starting with the older kids 😒 They could careless if he's around them or not but when it comes to their moms 💯 cause Kodys only around Robyn's kids olders ones and the 2 small ones with Robyn..Find that alittle weird!

Reply
26
Earlene Nicholson
3d ago

wow he doesn't have room to talk he's the one who has treated his other wife's and kids like Dr it while pampering robyn and her kids

Reply
17
Connie Florez
3d ago

Oh Meri, your throwing stones at Christine for leaving your sick situation as adulterous people, confusing all those kids, showing them that it's ok to be unfaithful to one spouse. Kody has said that he will never have a relationship with Meri, that she can move on and marry someone else and she still sticking around to be kicked in the teeth at every turn. She has to be be pretty hard up to stick around. I don't even feel sorry for her anymore. She deserves what she gets handed to her from kody. I hope Janelle the next one to leave those three, because the deserve each other. I'm happy for Christine and I hope she can now find happiness with someone that loves only her.

Reply(3)
16
Related
Insider

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown told ex Christine that the state of Arizona would become 'the owner' of their daughter Truely if they didn't have a legal custody agreement in place

Kody Brown told ex Christine that the state of Arizona could become "the owner" of daughter Truely. The pair, who announced their split in November 2021 after more than 25 years together, were never legally wed. State laws prevent parents from "kidnapping" their kids, but the state wouldn't "own" a...
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Under Fire After Boasting She's 'Over Here Enjoying My Life' Despite Trouble At Home

Meri Brown is out here living her best life — but her fans think it's time she cut her vacation short and head home. After Meri boasted about living life to the fullest away from her polygamous family, Sister Wives fans were quick to call her out in the comments section of one of her posts documenting her latest trip.Alongside a selfie in a car with a thermos in her hand, the reality star wrote on Instagram, "Don't mind me! Just over here enjoying my life!" 'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN ROADTRIPS TO DISNEYLAND WITH BFF AFTER ROBYN ADMITS SHE...
OK! Magazine

Kody Brown's Son Gabriel Heartbreakingly Admits His Dad Seems 'Tired Of Putting Effort Into Maintaining' Their Relationship

Kody Brown and his son Gabriel appear to be at odds. During the Sunday, October 16, episode of Sister Wives, the patriarch and his 21-year-old offspring went head to head over Janelle's RV. As Kody and his son with Janelle tried to fix the home together, Gabe insisted he was the only one who knew how to fix the property, to which the 53-year-old replied, "We have to know how to fix it."Kody later shared his frustration with his son in a side interview, saying, "Gabriel doesn’t know anything about this RV. He hasn’t read the manual, he hasn’t driven...
OK! Magazine

'Absolutely Insane!': Sister Wives' Meri Brown Under Fire For Selling A $6K Retreat At Her Utah Bed & Breakfast

Taking the heat. Meri Brown left many upset after she revealed she is selling a $6,000 retreat in Utah.The Sister Wives star took to Facebook on Monday, October 10, to announce her bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, is offering a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.“If you need a little bit of a break to pump you up for the holidays, cause it’s literally the weekend before Thanksgiving,” Meri said in the 14-minute video. “You can come here and hang out with me. It’s gonna be a weekend of adventure.” BEAMING MERI BROWN PRAISES 'HAPPY PEOPLE'...
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

Christine Brown Hints Ex-Husband Kody Never Got Involved In Halloween With His 18 Children

Christine Brown and her daughter Truely got into the spooky spirit after parting ways with their polygamous family. As the Sister Wives star reflected on Halloween with her youngster, she admitted she was shocked to learn that dads got involved in the festivities. Doing a "car confessions" while sitting in her vehicle on Monday, October 31, Christine told her 895K followers via her Instagram Story that she always thought Halloween was a "mom holiday," explaining her mom would take part in it while her dad "wasn't really involved."
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits 'I Have An Emotional Attachment To Christine' As She Tries Kicking Him Out Of Their House

Kody Brown is dragging his feet when it comes to his split from Christine — and he has good reason for doing so. "Listen, I have an emotional attachment to Christine!" the patriarch confesses in the sneak peak of the Sunday, October 30, episode of Sister Wives. As fans of the TLC series watch Christine and Kody's split play out on the small screen — with the 50-year-old urging the patriarch to pack his belongings — the father-of-18 is seen putting up a fight. In the preview for the upcoming episode, Christine proposes that she keep her house and Kody...
ARIZONA STATE
realitytitbit.com

Gabe Brown's eyeliner on Alaskan Bush People has fans talking but Raiven has a fitting reply

Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown becomes the talk of the town after every new episode’s release and the reason is that he now wears eyeliner on the show. A new episode of the Discovery+ show aired on October 30th. Entitled No Sleep Till Petersburg, the episode sees the Brown family battling many situations at once. There are issues with their boat and they are also chasing the deadline to see a dream property.
ALASKA STATE
OK! Magazine

Blogger Calls Out 'Sister Wives' For Possibly Faking Storyline After Season 17 Trailer Hints Robyn Brown Is In Critical Condition

Faking it? A trailer for the second half of TLC's Sister Wives Season 17, teased a scary moment for Robyn Brown, but popular TV blogger Katie Joy is calling BS. In the scary clip, the mother-of-five — she has Dayton, 22, Aurora, 20, Breanna, 17, from her previous marriage, and Solomon, 11, and Ariella Mae, 6, with her husband Kody Brown — was seen in a hospital bed wearing a face mask after allegedly seeking medical attention due to coronavirus."We were following all the protocols and still somehow COVID got us," Robyn said in the trailer. "I’m just waiting to...
People

2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships

Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

219K+
Followers
119K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy