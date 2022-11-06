Stevie Nicks Wishes She Was ‘Younger’ So She Could Be on This TV Show

Stevie Nicks is best known for her music career, but the Fleetwood Mac singer has also acted in a popular TV show. Here’s what Nicks said about her appearance on American Horror Story , and which program made her wish she was “younger” so she could be on it.

Stevie Nicks wished she was ‘younger’ so she could appear on the TV show ‘Glee’

Stevie Nicks is a self-proclaimed huge fan of Glee . The hit show’s second season features an entire episode dedicated to Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album Rumours , including performances of the songs “Dreams,” “ Go Your Own Way,” and “Never Going Back Again.” In a separate episode, Gwyneth Paltrow performed the Fleetwood Mac song “Landslide,” written by Nicks. The singer even paid the cast a visit when they filmed Paltrow’s scenes.

During a conversation with a journalist for Woman’s Day , Nicks opened up about how much she loved the TV show. “I am such a Glee fan,” she gushed. “I want to be younger so I can be on Glee .”

“You HAVE to start at the beginning,” Nicks urged the reporter, who expressed an interest in watching the series. “You HAVE to go back. And start with show number one. That’s the only way.”

Nicks said that starting anywhere but episode one of Glee would be “like coming in on the third book of Twilight .” “You’ve gotta go back and you’ve gotta watch it,” she said. “It’s brilliant.”

Stevie Nicks was afraid to film for ‘American Horror Story’

Not only is Stevie Nicks a fan of Ryan Murphy’s Glee , but she also loves another one of his shows: American Horror Story . Murphy cast the Fleetwood Mac singer as a witch in season 3 of the anthology television series. The season, called “Coven,” focuses on a school of witches .

Although Nicks loved AHS , she was reluctant to accept the role . “I was pretty terrified. Honestly. I did not sleep well,” Nicks told the Los Angeles Times . “I was scared to go there. When I went in the next day, I thought, ‘I’m never going to be able to do this.’”

But the singer became more comfortable once she saw how “supportive” the AHS cast was. “I felt like I had entered into the coolest club ever,” she said. “Everybody was just so supportive of me because they knew that’s not what I do. Everybody tried to explain to me, you’re never going to get anything on the first take. Even if you do, they’re going to have to film it again 100 more times. And, boy were they right.”

The Fleetwood Mac star revealed why she loves Ryan Murphy’s TV shows

Stevie Nicks shared why she’s such a big fan of Ryan Murphy’s shows. “In his own way… Ryan writes about misfits,” she said. “He and Brad [Falchuk], they write about people that don’t fit in. And I definitely was one of those people.”

She explained, “I moved before the eighth grade, before the 10th grade, before the 12th grade – I was like the new kid on the block a lot. And so I totally relate to why he writes about those people, whether it’s witches or just a group of kids at a high school.”

Nicks knew she’d love whatever role Murphy gave her for American Horror Story because she loved Glee so much. “I trust Ryan as a writer because of Glee ,” she said. “I had no doubt that this would end up being something really fantastical and that I would end up loving it even though I had no idea what it really was.”

