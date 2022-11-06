ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Major Redevelopment Plan For Montclair's Lackawanna Plaza Revealed

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

The 115-page redevelopment plan for Montclair Township's Lackawanna Plaza has been released, but township officials won't be voting on it until next month.

The report was completed by developer David Placek of BDP Holdings, and was presented at the Oct. 25 council meeting. If the project gets the majority vote from mayor and council, it will go to to the township's Planning Board for review and then back to council for another vote.

Lackawanna Plaza.

Google Maps

Five buildings for multi-family housing, a supermarket, bike path, open spaces and walkways, and ample parking/reconstructed traffic patterns are all part of the plan proposed for the 8.2-acre property, as reported by NorthJersey.com.

The longstanding plaza has set empty since 2015, when the Pathmark store closed. Since then, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority listed the area as a "food desert," meaning it's one some others in the state desperate for access to healthy food.

Click here for the Montclair Township Lackawanna Redevelopment Plan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Car Struck By Train In Jersey City

A sedan was struck by a train Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Jersey City.There were no injuries reported in the crash at 1st and Washington Street grade crossing — between Harsmus Cove and Harborside stations — around 3:50 p.m., NJ Transit officials said. Lightrail and car collide in downtown Jersey City pic…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Bomb Threat Shakes Up Jewish Community Center In Edison

There was an unfounded bomb threat on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County. The center on Oak Tree Road in Edison was temporarily evacuated. Police found no bomb and there were no injuries, according to Lt. Robert Duffy, an Edison Police Department spokesman. An investigation...
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

Left Without Water: Water Main Breaks In Hartsdale

A water main break in Westchester County is leaving some people without water. The break was discovered on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Hartsdale on Meadowview Drive, causing some residents to lose water access, according to an alert from the Town of Greensburgh. The town's public works department is now working...
HARTSDALE, NY
Daily Voice

Two Men Assaulted With Knife During Group Fight In Dover

Two men were taken to the hospital after a group fight led to a knife attack in Morris County over the weekend, authorities say. Officers responded to the area of East Blackwell Street near Mercer Street in Dover just before 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, according to police. They...
DOVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Duo Wanted For Holyoke Store Robbery Nabbed After Turning Up At Polls: Police

Two men wanted for an armed robbery in one Western Massachusetts city thought they would get by with all the police attention on the election polls – they thought wrong. Eric Fontanez, age 52, of New York, and Jesus Marrero, age 56, of Holyoke, were arrested for the robbery that happened at the South Street Racing Mart in Holyoke on Sunday, Nov. 6, Holyoke Police said on Facebook.
HOLYOKE, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
401K+
Followers
59K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy