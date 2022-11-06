Major Redevelopment Plan For Montclair's Lackawanna Plaza Revealed

The 115-page redevelopment plan for Montclair Township's Lackawanna Plaza has been released, but township officials won't be voting on it until next month.

The report was completed by developer David Placek of BDP Holdings, and was presented at the Oct. 25 council meeting. If the project gets the majority vote from mayor and council, it will go to to the township's Planning Board for review and then back to council for another vote.

Lackawanna Plaza.

Google Maps

Five buildings for multi-family housing, a supermarket, bike path, open spaces and walkways, and ample parking/reconstructed traffic patterns are all part of the plan proposed for the 8.2-acre property, as reported by NorthJersey.com.

The longstanding plaza has set empty since 2015, when the Pathmark store closed. Since then, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority listed the area as a "food desert," meaning it's one some others in the state desperate for access to healthy food.

Click here for the Montclair Township Lackawanna Redevelopment Plan.