Paul McCartney’s Daughter Stella Said She Was Rarely Embarrassed by Her Dad

Paul McCartney’s daughter Stella grew up with one of the most famous people in the world as her father. He has countless fans and had already been releasing celebrated music for years by the time she was born. Still, he was a dad and could be a bit embarrassing. Stella said that for the most part, though, she respected her parents enough that she didn’t often feel embarrassed by them.

The former Beatle has five children

When McCartney married his first wife, Linda Eastman , he adopted her daughter Heather. The couple also shared daughters Mary and Stella and a son named James.

After Linda’s death in 1998, McCartney married Heather Mills in 2002. They divorced acrimoniously in 2008, but they share a daughter, Beatrice. McCartney married Nancy Shevell in 2011, but they do not have children.

Paul McCartney’s daughter Stella said she wasn’t too embarrassed by him

Stella McCartney, who is now a successful fashion designer, was born after The Beatles broke up. By the time she was born, therefore, McCartney had established himself as a major celebrity. Despite this, she said that she felt insulated from his fame.

“We never bought newspapers, ever. Ever,” she told Interview Magazine in 2012. “I don’t buy the newspapers now. So I have to say we grew up really isolated from that side of our life. Maybe in a bubble. You had moments when it was all in your face, and then most of the time it really wasn’t part of the daily routine. It was just Dad’s job. He would come home, he’d made a song, you would listen to it, you liked it, you didn’t like it, it went on an album, the album got released, it pretty much charted instantly, we pretty much always saw him on the telly — it’s just what happened.”

When asked if there was ever a moment when she felt uninterested or embarrassed when listening to her father’s work, Stella said she rarely did.

“Yeah, but you know, the thing is, I’ve always had quite a high level of respect for my parents,” she said. “Also, you’d listen to it so much that you just got it. It’s like seeing the same dress every night. Your mom’s a fashion designer and she brings home the same piece of knitwear, and so your opinion of something evens out because you’re seeing the same jacket every day.”

Paul McCartney’s daughter is also close with other Beatles children

Stella and her siblings also grew up around the children of the other Beatles. George Harrison’s son, Dhani, said he felt uniquely connected to Stella and Mary McCartney.

“Of all of them [the Beatles children] I think I’m most similar to Stella and Mary,” he told The Daily Mail . “I really relate to the way they’ve dealt with their circumstances — they’re like big sisters to me.”

Dhani, a musician, has also tried to build his career as a separate person from his father. Because of this, he feels connected to Stella and Mary, a photographer and filmmaker.

“I always knew that if I was going to do anything and be taken seriously in my life, I had to work and work very, very hard,” he said. “Because you can get a foot in the door by being George Harrison’s son, but you can’t stay there. It’s why I think I’m most like Stella and Mary McCartney. They’re the same.”